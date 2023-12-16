Multi Temporalities Osw MT5

MULTI-TIMES FOR METATRADER 5





This indicator, in a lower window, shows the current chart in different timeframes, this can help you better decipher the market, taking into account the higher timeframes.





Among the settings that you can modify are:





view of prices in charts

view of the temporalities in the graphs

enable each of the graphics in the different temporalities

(M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).