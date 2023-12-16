Multi Temporalities Osw MT5
- Indicators
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William Oswaldo Mayorga UrduyMQL4 and MQL5 trader and developer since February 2019, delivering projects in under one day and providing post-delivery technical support.
Optimized code, advanced logic, and high-quality code.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 16 December 2023
- Activations: 5
MULTI-TIMES FOR METATRADER 5
This indicator, in a lower window, shows the current chart in different timeframes, this can help you better decipher the market, taking into account the higher timeframes.
Among the settings that you can modify are:
view of prices in charts
view of the temporalities in the graphs
enable each of the graphics in the different temporalities
(M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1).