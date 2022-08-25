Radar Fibo 123

https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/1654340

He applies automatic closing and locks automatically. Where you are looking for minimum and maximum earnings per month.

With this tool it will help you automatically run SL that are winners Form a Fibonacci Radar Fibo 123 strategy with minimum lottery entries as support and resistance Get aggressive on everything that is in that support and resistance.

Active in the following month.


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Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Indicators
Indicador que sirve mirar el tamaño de velas segun el tamaño te genere alerta para hacer entradas manuales. Aprovechenlo al maximo que una plantea estrategia a vaces del tamñao de la vela anterior o de la misma vela actual. para entran a comprar y vender. Es un indicador que es necesario para cualquier analisis que se tome para una entrada nueva. Sera su herramienta preferida.
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Radar Profesional Estrategia escalera inversa
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Utilities
importante el archivo debe llamarse tal cual sino no funciona      Radar_123_Trader_Profesional_100.ex4 Estrategia escalera inversa al 100% sirve para el probador de estrategias y combina bien los escalones necesarios para crear ganancias minimas y maximas. Se debe configurar el tamaño de los escalones dependiendo al simbolo que se necesita generar ganancias diarias. Configurar e cierre de operaciones en una ganancia minima con punto exacto de trailing stop. como se configura cuenta real https:
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Fibonacci colores
Carlos Augusto Cedeno Rocha
Indicators
Fibonacci por color en niveles para aplicar estrategia profesional inicialmente se coloca en el punto mas alto del dia y mas bajo con esto es para ubicar operaciones a una distancia exacta con lo cual se busca generar ganancias residuales internas en el mismo dia con esto las lineas fusias es para colocar las entrdas sell y las lineas verdes amarillas van los buy
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