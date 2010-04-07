Signal Indicator to Expert MT4

Do you have an indicator that provides signals and you want to convert it to an Expert Indicator?

With this Expert Indicator, you can convert it without reprogramming or adapting your indicator. Simply follow these steps to configure it properly:

1) The indicator must be in the indicators folder.

2) Select the BUY and SELL buffers provided by the indicator.

3) Select whether you want to include all trades or only BUY or SELL trades.

4) Select how you want trades to close: by Stop Loss and Take Profit (SL/TP) or by expiration time, depending on your trading style.

5) Depending on your selection, fill in the time field or the SL/TP field.

6) Only if needed, fill in the Volume, Comments, Magic, and Deviation fields.

7) Only if you want to manage the entries generated by the indicator can you set a maximum profit and a maximum loss by enabling and filling in the fields in Earning Manager.

8) Activate or deactivate the Trailing Stop. This will only be triggered if the price is above the entry price and at the distance you configured.

Don't forget to check out my other indicators, which you might find very useful.

Also, look for the MT5 version.
