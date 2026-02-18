RSI Alarm Osw

RSI ALARM (For Metatrader 5)





This indicator works like a normal RSI with all its settings (Periodicity, colors, levels, etc),





but additionally, alarms can be set at the upper and lower level (Example 70 and 30), with the possibility of adjusting these levels by moving the blue and red lines to establish the upper and lower levels.





You can also turn on and off an additional function that creates an arrow on the chart when the expected upper or lower RSI is met.