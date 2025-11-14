MirrorEA

The new version of MirrorSoftware 2021 has been completely rewriten and optimized. 
This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded.
Even the graphics and the configuration mode have been completely redesigned.

The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work): 

MirrorController (free indicator):

This component must be loaded into the MASTER account. (The choice to write this component as an indicator is because there is no limit to the number of indicators that can be loaded on a chart and because it does not create any problem if you load it on an account logged with the Investor password);

You can download:

MirrorEA (expert advisor):

This component must be loaded into unlimited SLAVE account and it executes the actions of configured symbols.
The connections type that the MirrorEA supports are:

  • MT4 to MT4;
  • MT4 to MT5 hedge;
  • MT4 to MT5 net;
  • MT5 hedge to MT4;
  • MT5 hedge to MT5 hedge;
  • MT5 hedge to MT5 net;
  • MT5 net to MT4;
  • MT5 net to MT5 hedge;
  • MT5 net to MT5 net;

You can download:

Demo Video

* See the demo video for details

Settings of MirrorСontroller

In the Window settings for each action, you can choose a audio voice among 4 predefined ones (David, Peter, Mary, Jennifer) for the events alerts: *

Settings of MirrorEA

In the "Options" tab:

  • Open charts of other symbols; *
  • Total drawdown %; *
  • Close positions; *
  • Delete orders; *

In the "Notifications" tab:

  • You can enable notifications on your mobile device; *

In the "Voice events" tab:

  • For each action, you can choose a audio voice among 4 predefined ones (David, Peter, Mary, Jennifer) for the events; *

In the "Symbols" tab:

  • You can add any symbol you decide to copy from the MASTER accounts. Each symbol can be configured in to the Settings window;

In the "Settings" window:

  • In the "Filters" tab of symbol settings you can set the follow options:
    • Buy, Buy limit, Buy stop; *
    • Sell, Sell limit, Sell stop; *
    • Invert actions; *
    • Copy exit positions; *
    • Copy stoploss, Copy takeprofit; *
    • Copy actions with magic; *
    • Copy actions without magic; *
    • Copy actions with comment; *
    • Copy actions without comment; *
    • Perform actions previously transmitted to the symbol connections; *
    • Only alert; *
    • Slippage entry (Deviation entry on MT5 version); *
    • Slippage exit (Deviation exit on MT5 version); *
    • Timeout seconds; *
    • Emergency stop loss; *
    • Pending mode (Place orders (not synchronized), Not place orders (synchronized)); *
  • In the "Money management" tab you can set the follow options:
    • Max size; *
    • Size calculation mode (Ratio of balance, Ratio of size, Larry Williams formula, Fix size); *
  • In the "Schedule" tab settings you can set the follow options:
    • Stop copy; *
    • Close positions; *
    • Delete orders; *
    • Intraday trading periods; *

Features

  • The MirrorSoftware copies any action, manually or automatically executed (also on account logged with investor password);
  • You can execute any action on orders and positions on SLAVE account only;
  • You do not need DLLs or other external applications;
  • The symbol names between different brokers are not a problem;
  • You can manage any SLAVE symbol independently;
  • You can set an emergency stoploss for any single positions;
  • You can set a total drawdown value;
Video MirrorEA
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P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
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Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
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Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
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FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
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Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
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ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
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Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
MT4 Reinvented
Francis Bouchard
Utilities
Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
PropFirm TradeAssit
Ka Shing Law
Utilities
This EA is been tested on difference Prop firm including FTMO, MFF, TFF, Funding Next and E8.  The main focus of this EA is to provide you Risk Management, Trade Management.  It can calculate lot size for you in any market to make sure fix % risk per trade.  It has a partially close and brake even line you can place on the screen.  When the line is hit, EA will partially close the position can move the SL to entry to provide you a guarantee profit. One EA can trade all symbol.  Is a Prop Firm tr
Assassin Trading Assistant
Anthony Donald Dickenson Jr
Utilities
The EA is used as an assistant for traders in the Trading Masters group.  The EA assists with identifying setups when taking trades using the strategies outline in the Trading Masters Group.  The EA has been developed and is intended for use by community members who understand the concepts and would like assistance navigating trade setups.  It is recommended to first understand the concepts presented in the Trading Masters group before purchasing this EA so the user can understand and benefit fr
Trading Way Panel
Maksim Kheigetian
Utilities
This panel was created to help traders, both beginners and professionals, in trading. Main functions: Signals about potential market reversals on all time frames Notifies 5 minutes before news release Notifies about the intersection of trading sessions in 5 minutes Sends notifications to email, phone or terminal Calculates for each instrument resistance and support lines during the day Does not allow to exceed the risks on each instrument when averaging (calculates the optimal average value
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The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
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Eugenio Bravetti
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Utility for know all informations and settings of account where the platform is connected The informations that you can know are for example: - The difference from server time and time of your PC - The limit orders that you can place at market - The credit that you have - The stopout mode of your broker - The exact name of company of your broker and other informations
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Utility for know all informations and settings of terminal where the utility is loaded. The informations that you can know are for example: - The path of folder where the terminal start - The   path of     folder where the terminal store the indicators, experts advisors etc - The   path of     common folder - The permission to use DLL, to automated trading etc - The permission to send email, FTP or notifications to smartphone and many other informations
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Eugenio Bravetti
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