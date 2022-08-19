Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT4
- Indicators
-
William Oswaldo Mayorga UrduyMQL4 and MQL5 trader and developer since February 2019, delivering projects in under one day and providing post-delivery technical support.
Optimized code, advanced logic, and high-quality code.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 19 August 2022
- Activations: 5
Automatic Support and Resistance Osw MT4
This Indicator graphs lines at the possible support and resistance points of the selected asset.
it works in multiple temporalities.
allows you to configure:
- Color of the lines.
- Width of the lines.
- Type of lines.
When the indicator begins its operation, it analyzes the supports and resistances of higher levels for the temporality in which it is working.