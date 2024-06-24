Round Number Osw MT5

ROUND NUMBERS (For Metatrader 5)





This indicator allows you to add horizontal lines according to the round numbers that the asset contains.





Unlike other indicators, this one calculates the closest levels dynamically and automatically as the price moves.





works on currency pairs, indices, metals, stocks, etc.





Round with 5 digits, 3 digits and integers of 10 100 or 1000.













lines can be adjusted in parameters like:





Hide the line or round number that you do not want to display.

line color.

line thickness.

line style.