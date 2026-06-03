Break Out Signal Osw

User Manual: BOS Breakout Signal (OswalTrading)
The BOS Breakout Signal is a high-precision tool for MetaTrader specifically designed for traders who operate on the Break of Structure (BOS). The indicator does not clutter the chart with random signals; instead, it filters market noise using an optimized ZigZag algorithm to identify only the most significant support and resistance levels before confirming a breakout.

1. Purpose and Functioning
This system acts as a structure scanner. Upon starting, the indicator may not show immediate signals as it requires the price to develop a clear oscillation. Once the market establishes a valid reversal pattern, the indicator plots invisible 'activation' levels. When the price breaks these levels with determination, an entry signal is generated.

2. Parameter Guide (Inputs Menu)
ZigZag Algorithm Configuration
Depth: Determines the amplitude of movements. A high value looks for breakouts in major trends, while a low value detects micro-structures.
Deviation: Adjusts the percentage of change needed to mark a new high or low.
Backstep: Controls the minimum candle separation between peaks to avoid signals in overly erratic markets.
History Scan (Bars): Defines how many past candles the indicator will process to show trade history.
Alert Management
Send Alert: Sound notification and pop-up window on the platform.
Send Mail: Sends the signal to your email.
Send Push: Direct notification to the MetaTrader mobile app (iOS/Android).

3. Visual Interpretation and Signals
The indicator uses color coding and clear objects to facilitate fast decision-making:
Buy Signal (BULL): A blue arrow (DodgerBlue) appears below the breakout candle. A blue line is drawn connecting the previous high that has been surpassed.
Sell Signal (BEAR): A brown/red arrow (Peru) appears above the breakout candle. A line is drawn connecting the previous low that has been pierced.
Exit Management (Buffers): Each signal automatically calculates three technical levels that you can check in the MetaTrader 'Data Window':
Stop Loss (Gray): Strategically placed at the last opposite swing point to protect capital.
Take Profit 1 and 2 (Gray): Exit targets based on a mathematical risk-reward ratio (1:1 and 1:2).

4. Operation and Strategy Guide
To maximize the effectiveness of the BOS Breakout Signal, follow these steps:
Validation: A signal is valid only when the breakout candle closes or crosses the level drawn by the structure line with strength.
Confluence: Although the indicator is powerful on its own, the best results are obtained on high-liquidity assets (Major Currencies, Gold, or Indices).
Execution: When the arrow and alert appear, execute the trade by placing the Stop Loss and Take Profits at the levels suggested by the indicator buffers.

5. Optimization Recommendations
Timeframes: Works with excellent precision on H1 and H4 for trend traders. If used on short timeframes (M5 or M15), ensure the market is not in a narrow sideways range.
Scenarios: Ideal for trending markets. In high volatility scenarios (fundamental news), it is recommended to wait for the ZigZag to confirm a solid structure before entering.
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4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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