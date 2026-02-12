Trading Sesions MT4
- Indicators
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William Oswaldo Mayorga UrduyMQL4 and MQL5 trader and developer since February 2019, delivering projects in under one day and providing post-delivery technical support.
Optimized code, advanced logic, and high-quality code.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 February 2026
- Activations: 5
COMMERCIAL SESSIONS
This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK:
Allows you to configure:
Session Color ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK
Hide and show each session
It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended.
(Don't forget to check out our other indicators)