Trading Sesions MT4

COMMERCIAL SESSIONS

This indicator shows in the selected graph divided by tables each of the sessions ASIA, JAPAN, LONDON, NEW YORK:

Allows you to configure:

Session Color ASIA, JAPON, LONDRES, NEW YORK

Hide and show each session

It works in the lowest timeframes on the market, among which H4, H1, M15, M5 and M1 are recommended.

(Don't forget to check out our other indicators)



