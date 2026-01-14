ASHI ENGINE GOLD (XAUUSD) H1

Institutional-grade trading system with professional quantitative validation.

ASHI ENGINE GOLD – Official Sets

Includes two official sets:

Set 1 (Standard): conservative, low drawdown, risk 0.5–1% per trade.

Set 2 (Aggressive): higher risk, optimized for larger capital or funded accounts.

Validated with 4-year backtests, tick-by-tick modeling, institutional-grade metrics.

Exclusively for XAUUSD H1, no grid, martingale, or loss averaging.

Use the set according to your risk profile and account size.

METRICS (REAL BACKTEST)

Sharpe Ratio: 1.80

Recovery Factor: 4.92

Maximum Drawdown (Equity): 15.56%

Profit Factor: 1.39

Professional architecture with no grid, no martingale, and no averaging.

Developed for traders seeking high-probability, consistent systems.

VERIFIED METRICS

Backtest: 4 years | 598 trades | History quality: 98%

Modeling: Tick by Tick

Net Profit: +175.15% (from 100,000 to 275,153)

Linear Regression Correlation: 0.91

All metrics come from a tick-by-tick backtest, without aggressive optimization or curve fitting.

WHY ASHI ENGINE GOLD IS DIFFERENT

Most EAs on the Market rely on Grid or Martingale, producing attractive equity curves until they fail catastrophically.

ASHI ENGINE follows institutional principles:

One position at a time

Stop Loss on every trade

ATR-based risk control

No loss averaging

No lot size increase after losses

Result: stable equity curve with controlled drawdown.

STRATEGY

ASHI ENGINE uses advanced noise-reduction logic on H1 to detect high-probability trend states.

Each entry is confirmed across multiple candles, filtering out erratic price movements.

Exits are optimized to capture the full impulse while avoiding unnecessary retracements.

Key features:

Dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss

Configurable Risk/Reward ratio

Optional Break Even

Daily loss protection

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD (EXCLUSIVE)

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $1,000 (fixed lot 0.01)

Recommended deposit: $2,000 – $10,000

Risk per trade: 0.5% – 1%

Broker: Any broker with low GOLD spread

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

The EA is designed exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD).

MAIN PARAMETERS

Risk Management

UseFixedLot

FixedLotSize

RiskPercent

MaxLotLimit

Stop Loss / Take Profit

ATR_Multiplier

RR_Ratio

Break Even

UseBreakEven

BreakEvenActivationRR

BreakEvenProfitPoints

Anti-Copy Trading

UseRandomDelay

RandomDelayMin / Max

Daily Protection

EnableDailyLimit

MaxDailyLoss

WHAT IS INCLUDED

ASHI ENGINE GOLD EA (.ex5)

Optimized .set file

Free updates

Private message support

RISK WARNING

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Backtest results are historical simulations and may not reflect live market conditions.

This EA is not financial advice.