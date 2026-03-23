Dynamic Liquidity Intelligence

4.2

Dynamic Liquidity Intelligence is an Expert Advisor designed to analyze market structure and execute trades using pending orders. The system calculates recent highs and lows based on market volatility to place Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders at potential breakout levels.

The EA manages each position individually. It does not utilize Grid, Martingale, or position averaging strategies. Every order is executed with a strictly predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Live Monitoring

Recommended Risk Settings

  • Conservative: 0.01 Lot per $1,000 balance

  • Moderate: 0.01 Lot per $500 balance

  • Aggressive: 0.01 Lot per $300 balance

Requirements & Recommendations

  • Supported Symbols: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Minimum Deposit: $300

  • Recommended Deposit: $500 - $1,000

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Razor (Low spread accounts are highly recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:100 minimum (1:500 recommended)

  • Execution Mode: Hedging

  • VPS: Recommended for stable continuous operation

Key Features

  • Market Structure Analysis: The system continuously evaluates real-time volatility to identify significant swing highs and lows, placing pending orders accordingly.

  • Dynamic Risk Management: Take Profit and Stop Loss levels adjust automatically based on current market volatility. The system maintains a defined limit on the Stop Loss to Take Profit ratio for every trade.

  • Position Management: Includes an automatic Break-Even function and a step-by-step Trailing Stop to manage active positions once they reach predefined thresholds.

  • Time and Day Filters:

    • Friday Filter: Built-in option to halt trading before the weekend close to manage exposure to Monday price gaps.

    • Holiday Pause: Automatic pause feature during the New Year period.

    • Session Filters: Operates only during specified market hours to align with standard trading volumes.

Installation

Attach the Expert Advisor to an M15 chart of the chosen symbol, adjust your preferred risk parameters in the inputs, and ensure Auto Trading is enabled.


Reviews 11
Nuttiruj Pongwuttisak
23
Nuttiruj Pongwuttisak 2026.07.02 09:53 
 

Good EA and stable results.

Vikram Joshi
79
Vikram Joshi 2026.04.07 11:21 
 

Product looks promising with good initial performance. The team has been very responsive, and the support provided has been quick and helpful. Looking forward to seeing how it performs in the long run.

Taveesak Wongathiwat
224
Taveesak Wongathiwat 2026.04.06 04:11 
 

Good EA with stable results. Works well in normal market conditions.

Recommended products
SingleCore AI Expert
Tri Thuc Nguyen
Experts
SINGLECORE AI - THE NEXT GENERATION TREND SURFER Welcome to SingleCore AI , a fully automated trading system powered by an embedded Deep Learning ONNX Model . This is not just another indicator-based EA. SingleCore AI processes 15 market features in real-time to predict the highest probability trend direction before it happens. CORE TRADING STRATEGY: SingleCore AI operates as a Dynamic Trend-Following System . Here is how it beats the market: Regime Filter: It only trades when a cle
DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
================================================== DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5 (Market Edition) ================================================== DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5 stands as the absolute flagship of the DeepNero systematic ecosystem. This elite iteration harnesses the maximum capacity of our ONNX neural evaluations combined with a comprehensive 20-tier market assessment architecture. Designed for zero-compromise precision, the Ultimate version scans deeply for intricate market dis
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH    H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection    Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech ($1,499) is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly aga
Gold M1 Trend Grid EA
Manh Tuan Hoang
Experts
Gold Matrix TrendGrid M1 ATTENTION GLOBAL TRADERS: EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH PROMO! The first (1st) copy only will be sold at a heavily discounted price of $45! Immediately after the first buyer, the price will permanently return to its real commercial value of $250 ABOUT GOLD MATRIX TRENDGRID M1 Welcome, fellow traders! Gold Matrix TrendGrid M1 is my most accomplished and proudly engineered trading algorithm. This Expert Advisor belongs to the high-frequency "Attack Class" of EAs, specif
Inferno Storm AI V225 Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid (MT5) [Subtitle: Generative AI Quant | Universal LLM Bridge | Tri-State Execution] Introduction Welcome to the next evolution of algorithmic trading. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid bridges the gap between strict mathematical quantitative analysis and the adaptive reasoning of Generative Artificial Intelligence. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely solely on static historical logic, Inferno Storm possesses a dynamic "Neural Bridge." It allows you to plug the
MoJan
Ahmed Sabry Mohammed Youssef Elgendi
Experts
IMPORTANT(1): This Expert Advisor was developed specifically for Gold trading on the M15 timeframe. MOJAN MT5 is designed to work with its default parameters on Gold M15, so no additional preset file is required for the recommended setup. If you want to use the EA on other symbols, other timeframes, or different broker conditions, you must perform your own backtests, forward tests, and risk evaluation. Results outside the recommended Gold M15 setup are not guaranteed. IMPORTANT(2):   Lot Size
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Pip Titan Euro Swinger
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Euro Swinger 2.0 is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for EUR/USD swing traders. Combining advanced algorithms with robust protection features, this EA delivers precision, safety, and adaptability to dynamic forex markets. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Euro Swinger empowers you to take full control of your trading journey. Key Features : Optimized for EUR/USD : Tailored to capture high-probability swing trading opportunities on the Euro/Dollar pair. Entry Protecti
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.4 (10)
Experts
“Two Expert Advisors, One Price: Fueling Your Success!”  Brent Oil Scalping Expert + Brent Oil Swingy Expert in one Expert Advisor   Live signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Final Price: 5000 $ There are only a few copies left at the current price, the next price is -->> 1120 $ Welcome to the Brent Oil Brent Oil expert advisor is a powerhouse, engineered to master the volatile energy markets with precision and agility. Brent Oil is not
DeepNero MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
DeepNero MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor operating on a native Deep Neural Network (DNN) architecture.  It completely bypasses traditional lagging indicator crossovers by utilizing a mathematical Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP). This engine processes price action and the morphology of completed candles to classify the market's next directional probability (Buy, Sell, or Hold) in real-time. A core advantage of DeepNero MT5 is its built-in "One-Click Neural Optimization" system. Users can train
Cci sniper EA
Gema L Buyoga
Experts
Sniper EA V2 — CCI Reversal Trading Robot with Confirmed Entry Filter Stop trading every CCI spike. Wait for the reversal that actually confirms. Sniper EA V2 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a refined CCI (Commodity Channel Index) reversal strategy. Instead of firing the instant CCI touches an overbought or oversold level — a habit that gets most basic CCI bots caught entering right before price keeps trending against them — Sniper EA V2 waits for a confirmed pullback from the
Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (5)
Experts
60% Discount General description; This EA is made to be used in the Gold market. It's made for trading Gold in mind. This Trading Robot is based on more than 14 years of winning patterns and will open trades by the minute, 24 hours a day. It will handle everything, from opening positions, closing them, managing risk. Features; - Timeframe-Less Expert Advisor that works by the second and recalculate everything with whichever situation that might exist. - Dynamic market watcher that adjust itse
Clever Dolphin
Peter Istvan Vandorfi
Experts
Clever Dolphin Overview Clever Dolphin is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The system is designed to adapt to changing market conditions and operates only when predefined internal criteria are met. The EA focuses on structured trade management and controlled exposure, aiming for stable long-term performance rather than aggressive short-term trading. General Trading Logic No Martingale No Grid No Recovery Fixed SL/TP (or dynamic but bounde
ICT Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Experts
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a
Phoenix Plus
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
Aureus Guard
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Aureus Guard is a fully automated trading algorithm (Expert Advisor) designed for passive capital management in the Forex market. The advisor's operation is based on volatility filters and complex mathematical models that mitigate market noise. The robot's primary goal is to preserve deposits during periods of turbulence and steadily increase capital during trend movements, using purely machine-calculated logic without trader intervention. This product is designed for traders who value their ti
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Experts
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro
Gabriel Oreoluwa James
Experts
Pip Titan Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 is a cutting-edge expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for GBP/USD traders operating on the H1 timeframe. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and a robust set of protections to deliver consistent, efficient, and secure trading experiences. Suitable for both seasoned traders and newcomers, Cable Maverick Pro 2.0 empowers users to achieve their trading objectives with precision and confidence. Key Features : Optimized for GBP/USD : Fine-tuned to identi
GoldGridBest XAU
Saint Ll L
Experts
GoldGridBest --- Intelligent Grid Trend Trading System Author: StableTrade AI Version: 1.0 GoldGridBest --- Capturing Trends Through Intelligent Grid Launch Promotion --- Dynamic Pricing Original Price: $799 The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. Secure your copy now at the lowest available price! Why GoldGridBest Stands Out This EA originates from the core strategy of our team's private live trading account, combining the advantages of trend identification and intelligent grid
Macd Inteligent Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MACD Intelligent Gold – Professional Expert Advisor MACD Intelligent Gold is a high-precision automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Combining high-quality Price Action with the MACD indicator as a momentum filter, this EA aims to capture strong, trending gold movements with an excellent risk-reward ratio. Main Strategy Price Action Patterns: 3 White Soldiers (bullish) 3 Black Crows (bearish) Spinning Tops (reversal) Momentum MACD Filter: M
Scalpelo
Heiko Kendziorra
Experts
Scalpelo is a unique full automatic trading system that cuts many small chunks out of market movements non-stop 24 hours a day  with surgical precision. In EURUSD it opens trades with limit orders, so slippage becomes your friend and internet speed is not an issue. NO   m artingale, grid trading or other dangerous method used, that at the end erases your account.  Always just one order open with StopLoss.  Live Signal >>      The default settings   are for   EURUSD M5   chart. Settings SetUTC
Statistical Mean Reversion EA ZScore ADF
Mael Francois Claude Deman
Experts
Statistical Mean Reversion EA – ZScore + ADF + Dynamic Quantiles This Expert Advisor implements a robust mean reversion trading strategy based on advanced statistical techniques. It dynamically adapts to changing market conditions by analyzing z-scores, volatility-adjusted spreads, stationarity, and half-life of price deviations. Ideal for traders looking for a quantitative edge in range-bound or reverting market regimes. Key Features Z-Score Entry & Exit Logic Uses a dynamic z-score calculat
Quantum Sniper XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quantum Sniper XAU  Version: 3.0 | Timeframe: M15 | Instrument: XAUUSD (Spot Gold) Overview Quantum Sniper XAU is a precision algorithmic Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe. It combines price action analysis with a multi-layered technical filtering system to identify high-probability entries, minimizing market noise and maximizing trading consistency. Developed with an adaptive risk management approach, the EA scales trading volume progressively as
MassEffects Multicurrency
Andrey Yaremchuk
Experts
Monitoring : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/yarkan Features no use of any indicators Uses averaging with an increased lot Open prices only (an EA that explicitly controls bar opening) Trades Buy and Sell independently. In the EA parameters, you can set Buy, Sell or BuySell (for Hedge accounts) Displays the trade information in the top left corner of the chart Recommendations Timeframe: M1 Leverage 1:500 Rebate to refund part of spread or commission Parameters Pairs - setting the pairs
Inferno Storm AI V226G Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid (MT5) [Subtitle: Deep Prompt Engineering | Universal LLM Bridge | Tri-State Matrix] Introduction Welcome to the apex of algorithmic evolution.   Inferno Storm AI Hybrid   is a next-generation trading architecture that shatters the limitations of traditional Expert Advisors. By integrating a dynamic "Neural Bridge," it merges a lightning-fast quantitative core with the cognitive reasoning of the world's most advanced Generative AI models. While ordinary bots
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Atlas Gold Grid
Natthan Puengklan
Experts
### Atlas Gold Grid — Steady Cashflow Grid EA for XAUUSD **Atlas Gold Grid** is a fully automated grid-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It focuses on generating consistent cashflow with a low-risk approach, suitable for traders who prefer steady account growth over aggressive high-risk strategies. --- #### Key Features - **Automated Grid Trading** — Opens and manages grid orders automatically based on market conditions. No manual intervention required. - **Buil
Gold Hybrid EA
Kunal Ramanbhai Vaghela
Experts
*** NEVER LOSING ADAPTIVE STRETEGY *** Gold Hybrid EA is a professional Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It combines three independent trading strategies into a single adaptive engine, each targeting different market conditions. **Three-Strategy Engine** - Trend Following: EMA crossover confirmed by ADX filter. Captures directional moves when gold is trending. Configurable fast/slow EMA periods and ADX threshold. - Mean Reversion: RSI extremes combined
HB Trading Gold Ultra
Manoj Lohar
Experts
HB Trading Solution Ultra | Professional Gold EA for MetaTrader 5 Fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. No manual work needed. [Limited-Time Price Price increases by $50 after every 5 purchases. KEY FEATURES Smart basket management — multiple trades managed as one group Virtual trailing — locks profit progressively, no hard stop-loss exposed Dynamic grid spacing — adapts automatically to market volatility using ATR Built-in news filter — auto-pauses before high-i
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
More from author
Candle Breakout Oscillator MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Explanation of the Code's Benefits (Without mentioning the code itself) 1. Detailed Market Condition Differentiation (3 Dimensions) Unlike most tools that only indicate "Up" or "Down," this tool specifically isolates "Sideways" momentum. This allows traders to clearly see: When buying pressure wins (Bullish). When selling pressure wins (Bearish). Most importantly: When the market lacks direction or is resting (Sideways), significantly reducing errors during non-trending periods. 2. Strength Meas
Elliott Wave MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
5 (1)
Indicators
Automated Elliott Wave Theory 1. Automated Wave Counting & Reduced Bias (Objectivity) Normally, Elliott Wave counting involves a lot of "imagination" or personal opinion. This indicator helps by: Finding Impulse Waves (Waves 1-2-3-4-5): Uses strict rules (e.g., Wave 3 cannot be the shortest, Wave 4 cannot overlap Wave 1) to show you the theoretically correct price structure. Finding Corrective Waves (Waves A-B-C): Helps catch price retracements to find opportunities to re-enter the trade with t
Polynomial Regression Channel MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
how each of these input fields is used and what happens on your chart when you adjust their values: Custom text for comment : How to use : Type any text you want into the "Value" field. Result : The text you type will appear in the top-left corner of the chart window (known as the Chart Comment). You might use this for the indicator's name, version, or your own short notes. Lookback period for regression calculation : How to use : Enter an integer (e.g., 100, 200, 300). Result : This determines
ICT Concept MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This system acts as an "Advanced Chart Analysis and Trade Planning Assistant" that fully automates institutional trading principles (Smart Money Concepts). Excluding news and security features, the core advantages and benefits of using this system focus directly on trading efficiency as follows: 1. Reduces Analytical Burden and Eliminates Emotional Bias (Automated & Unbiased Analysis) Automated Market Structure Analysis: The system acts as the trader's eyes, automatically identifying and drawing
Market Structure ICT MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
5 (1)
Indicators
Market Structure ICT Indicator 1. Automated Market Structure The biggest advantage is reducing errors from subjective interpretation. Accurate Trend Identification: Automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation and CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversals. Swing Classification: Users can select the market structure type, from Short-term to Intermediate and Long-term, making it suitable for both Scalpers and Swing Traders. 2. Professional Dashboard No need to sw
Smart Volume Profile MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
5 (1)
Indicators
English Scan for "Smart Money" (Volume Markers): Arrows indicate abnormal volume (higher than average) with clear green/red color coding. This helps identify "Smart Money" entries and filter out fake signals. Critical Alerts: No need to stare at the screen. The system notifies you immediately when the price crosses the POC (Point of Control), which is often a decisive point for trend continuation or reversal. Instant Market Structure (Developing Profile): Displays the profile of the current f
SMC Breakout Channels MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Advantages of this Indicator: This indicator is a trading tool designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , focusing on identifying price consolidation (Sideways/Range) and Breakouts, combined with deep volume analysis. Automated Range Detection: No need to draw boxes manually: The indicator automatically calculates and draws price channels (Boxes) when the market enters a sideways phase. Identifies Key Zones: Clearly visualizes Accumulation and Distribution zones, which are core to SMC trading. V
Volume Profile Pro MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Volume Profile Pro Indicator This indicator is the Volume Profile Pro tool, designed to help analyze "at which price level the most trading activity occurred." It comes with these additional special capabilities: 1. Display Modes Volume Profile (Standard): Shows the Total Volume at each price range to visualize key support and resistance zones. Delta / Money Flow: Shows the "difference" between Buy and Sell pressure ( Buy vs Sell ) to indicate who controls the market at that price. You can choos
Volume Profile Pro MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Volume Profile Pro Indicator This indicator is the Volume Profile Pro tool, designed to help analyze "at which price level the most trading activity occurred." It comes with these additional special capabilities: 1. Display Modes Volume Profile (Standard): Shows the Total Volume at each price range to visualize key support and resistance zones. Delta / Money Flow: Shows the "difference" between Buy and Sell pressure ( Buy vs Sell ) to indicate who controls the market at that price. You can choos
Auto Trendline indicator MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This system is very useful for trading because it solves several classic problems: 1. Objectivity & Precision Benefit: It eliminates the trader's personal bias. Every trader might draw a trendline slightly differently, but this indicator uses a precise mathematical logic (Fractals) to find the pivot points. The resulting lines are objective and consistent every time. 2. ️ Dynamic Updates Benefit: Your chart is always current. As soon as a new pivot is confirmed, the new trendline is drawn au
Polynomial Regression Channel MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
how each of these input fields is used and what happens on your chart when you adjust their values: Custom text for comment : How to use : Type any text you want into the "Value" field. Result : The text you type will appear in the top-left corner of the chart window (known as the Chart Comment). You might use this for the indicator's name, version, or your own short notes. Lookback period for regression calculation : How to use : Enter an integer (e.g., 100, 200, 300). Result : This determines
Market Structure ICT MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Market Structure ICT Indicator 1. Automated Market Structure The biggest advantage is reducing errors from subjective interpretation. Accurate Trend Identification: Automatically identifies BOS (Break of Structure) for trend continuation and CHoCH (Change of Character) for trend reversals. Swing Classification: Users can select the market structure type, from Short-term to Intermediate and Long-term, making it suitable for both Scalpers and Swing Traders. 2. Professional Dashboard No need to sw
Auto Trendline indicator MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This system is very useful for trading because it solves several classic problems: Objectivity & Precision Benefit: It eliminates the trader's personal bias. Every trader might draw a trendline slightly differently, but this indicator uses a precise mathematical logic (Fractals) to find the pivot points. The resulting lines are objective and consistent every time. Dynamic Updates Benefit: Your chart is always current. As soon as a new pivot is confirmed, the new trendline is drawn automatically
Elliott Wave MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Automated Elliott Wave Theory 1. Automated Wave Counting & Reduced Bias (Objectivity) Normally, Elliott Wave counting involves a lot of "imagination" or personal opinion. This indicator helps by: Finding Impulse Waves (Waves 1-2-3-4-5): Uses strict rules (e.g., Wave 3 cannot be the shortest, Wave 4 cannot overlap Wave 1) to show you the theoretically correct price structure. Finding Corrective Waves (Waves A-B-C): Helps catch price retracements to find opportunities to re-enter the trade with t
Squeeze Momentum Alert MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Squeeze Momentum Alert 1. Identifies Price "Explosion" Points (The "Squeeze") The greatest advantage of this indicator is its ability to catch periods where the market is "consolidating" or "gathering energy" before a massive move. Why it's good: Markets cycle between periods of calm (consolidation) and bursts of volatility (explosions). This tool tells you, "The chart is currently compressing tightly; get ready for the next big surge," ensuring you don't miss the start of a major trend. 2. D
Smart Volume Profile MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
5 (2)
Indicators
English Scan for "Smart Money" (Volume Markers): Arrows indicate abnormal volume (higher than average) with clear green/red color coding. This helps identify "Smart Money" entries and filter out fake signals. Critical Alerts: No need to stare at the screen. The system notifies you immediately when the price crosses the POC (Point of Control), which is often a decisive point for trend continuation or reversal. Instant Market Structure (Developing Profile): Displays the profile of the current f
Currency Strength Meter Pro MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Indicator: Currency Strength Meter Pro Market Breadth Visualization Pros: Instead of looking at cluttered charts, this indicator displays data in a clean "Dashboard" format. Traders can instantly scan and know which pairs are the strongest or weakest. Benefits: Saves time checking individual charts and helps make faster trading decisions on pair selection. Auto-Ranking & Sorting Pros: Features a "Horizontal Ranking" mode which automatically sorts pairs from "Strongest" to "Weakest". Benefits: Al
Wedge Pattern MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
English This indicator acts as an advanced chart analysis assistant for traders who love trading Chart Patterns. It is designed to reduce the burden of visual analysis and increase accuracy in making a profit. Main features of this indicator from a practical usage perspective: 1. Automated Pattern Detection Saves time and reduces bias: You don't need to manually draw trendlines. The indicator will search for price swings (Pivot High/Low) and automatically draw Rising Wedge and Falling Wedge stru
Auto Chart Patterns MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Auto Chart Patterns This indicator is comprehensively designed to elevate technical chart analysis, making it systematic and highly accurate. It offers the following outstanding advantages: Automated Pattern Recognition: It can comprehensively detect key classic chart patterns, including Channels, Wedges, and Triangles. This saves time spent on manual drawing and is highly beneficial for finding trend-following breakout entries, especially in highly volatile and fast-moving markets or assets. Mu
Squeeze Momentum Alert MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Squeeze Momentum Alert 1. Identifies Price "Explosion" Points (The "Squeeze") The greatest advantage of this indicator is its ability to catch periods where the market is "consolidating" or "gathering energy" before a massive move. Why it's good: Markets cycle between periods of calm (consolidation) and bursts of volatility (explosions). This tool tells you, "The chart is currently compressing tightly; get ready for the next big surge," ensuring you don't miss the start of a major trend. 2. Dist
Currency Strength Meter Pro MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Buy this indicator and you could get ICT Concept MT5 or any indicator for free! Ask in private for more details! Indicator: Currency Strength Meter Pro Market Breadth Visualization Pros: Instead of looking at cluttered charts, this indicator displays data in a clean "Dashboard" format. Traders can instantly scan and know which pairs are the strongest or weakest. Benefits: Saves time checking individual charts and helps make faster trading decisions on pair selection. Auto-Ranking & Sorting Pro
SMC Breakout Channels MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Advantages of this Indicator: This indicator is a trading tool designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , focusing on identifying price consolidation (Sideways/Range) and Breakouts, combined with deep volume analysis. Automated Range Detection: No need to draw boxes manually: The indicator automatically calculates and draws price channels (Boxes) when the market enters a sideways phase. Identifies Key Zones: Clearly visualizes Accumulation and Distribution zones, which are core to SMC trading. Vo
Candle Breakout Oscillator MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Explanation of the Code's Benefits (Without mentioning the code itself) 1. Detailed Market Condition Differentiation (3 Dimensions) Unlike most tools that only indicate "Up" or "Down," this tool specifically isolates "Sideways" momentum. This allows traders to clearly see: When buying pressure wins (Bullish). When selling pressure wins (Bearish). Most importantly: When the market lacks direction or is resting (Sideways), significantly reducing errors during non-trending periods. 2. Strength Meas
Wedge Pattern MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This indicator acts as an advanced chart analysis assistant for traders who love trading Chart Patterns. It is designed to reduce the burden of visual analysis and increase accuracy in making a profit. Main features of this indicator from a practical usage perspective: 1. Automated Pattern Detection Saves time and reduces bias: You don't need to manually draw trendlines. The indicator will search for price swings (Pivot High/Low) and automatically draw Rising Wedge and Falling Wedge structures w
Auto Chart Patterns MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
Auto Chart Patterns This indicator is comprehensively designed to elevate technical chart analysis, making it systematic and highly accurate. It offers the following outstanding advantages: Automated Pattern Recognition: It can comprehensively detect key classic chart patterns, including Channels, Wedges, and Triangles. This saves time spent on manual drawing and is highly beneficial for finding trend-following breakout entries, especially in highly volatile and fast-moving markets or assets. Mu
Filter:
Pattarawin Sungkamanee
80
Pattarawin Sungkamanee 2026.07.06 05:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.07.06 05:04
Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
Nuttiruj Pongwuttisak
23
Nuttiruj Pongwuttisak 2026.07.02 09:53 
 

Good EA and stable results.

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.07.02 09:57
Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
chaiwat Sata
23
chaiwat Sata 2026.05.23 12:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.05.23 12:21
Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
Requiem Rachaloz
23
Requiem Rachaloz 2026.05.13 07:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.05.13 08:03
Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
Lee Kevin
260
Lee Kevin 2026.04.10 12:33 
 

1 trade lose 10%,win0.2%,why wan do this noob ea?

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.06.14 14:51
Let me clarify: I think there might be a misunderstanding. If you take a 10% loss, you would need at least a 2–4% gain [to recover effectively]. I am trying to incorporate an 80%+ win rate to help recover losses much faster, rather than just 0.2%, which is far below what is realistic. I understand your concerns and sincerely apologize for the EA's recent performance, which may not have met your expectations. The market was highly volatile and simply did not align with the system's trading conditions. However, the system has now weathered that period and is back to generating profits as usual. Investing with an EA requires a long-term perspective. Therefore, I would like to "let time and long-term trading statistics prove" the efficiency of this system. Thank you for your feedback and continued support.
Vikram Joshi
79
Vikram Joshi 2026.04.07 11:21 
 

Product looks promising with good initial performance. The team has been very responsive, and the support provided has been quick and helpful. Looking forward to seeing how it performs in the long run.

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.04.08 08:29
Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
oreokob
26
oreokob 2026.04.07 08:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.04.07 08:22
Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
Taveesak Wongathiwat
224
Taveesak Wongathiwat 2026.04.06 04:11 
 

Good EA with stable results. Works well in normal market conditions.

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.04.06 04:12
Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
Tammarat Jarernlabsukying
251
Tammarat Jarernlabsukying 2026.04.03 06:59 
 

This is the most reliable EA I've tried. The administrator answers all questions and makes profits efficiently.

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.04.05 10:13
"Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
Pump Nawan
23
Pump Nawan 2026.04.03 04:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.04.05 10:13
"Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
eduraspe1
26
eduraspe1 2026.04.02 08:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sathit Sukhirun
4300
Reply from developer Sathit Sukhirun 2026.04.05 10:13
"Thank you so much! Your review means the world to me.
Reply to review