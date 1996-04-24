NeuroTrend Dashboard MT5

NeuroTrend Dashboard – Advanced Multi-Asset Market Intelligence

NeuroTrend Dashboard is a professional-grade technical analysis suite designed to provide a high-level, "bird’s-eye view" of market momentum across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. By synthesizing complex proprietary momentum, real-time currency strength, and volume flow data, NeuroTrend distills the pulse of the market into a clean, actionable interface.

Stop wasting time switching between individual chart windows. NeuroTrend allows you to monitor your entire watchlist, correlate strength across pairs, and identify high-probability setups from a single, intuitive interface.

Why NeuroTrend is a Game-Changer

  • Most traders struggle with "Analysis Paralysis"—constantly toggling between symbols and timeframes to find a clear entry. NeuroTrend removes the guesswork. It performs sophisticated background processing for you, displaying the "neural logic" of the market directly on your screen.
  • The Consensus Engine: Don’t rely on a single indicator. Our "Summary" column aggregates multi-source data to reveal whether a trend is robustly confirmed or if the market is currently too noisy to trade.
  • Correlation Matrix: Spot hidden market divergences instantly. Whether a currency is diverging against its historical baseline or against its peers, NeuroTrend makes the shift visible before the move gains momentum.
  • Predictive Strength Meter: Our integrated strength panel provides the macro-perspective you need, helping you stay on the right side of the dominant flow and avoid trades destined to fail.

Key Features

  • Multi-Dimensional Scanning: Analyze unlimited symbols and timeframes in one organized, high-visibility view.
  • "Top Combinations" Scanner: Automatically identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in your watchlist and pairs them, highlighting the highest-probability "BULL" or "BEAR" setups for the current session.
  • Institutional-Grade UI: A clean, high-contrast, non-intrusive interface that maintains your focus on the market’s underlying direction.
  • Fully Configurable: Every element—from box dimensions and font scaling to the sensitivity of our proprietary logic—is adjustable. Match the dashboard to your unique trading style.
  • Smart Alert Routing: Receive notifications via On-Screen Alert, Email, or Push Notification the moment a significant trend shift is detected. Focus only on the setups that matter.
  • Universal Compatibility: Supports both standard and custom broker symbol suffixes.

Who is this for?

  • The Data-Driven Trader: You prefer systematic, rule-based trading over "gut feelings."
  • The Multi-Asset Trader: You manage a portfolio of pairs and need to spot correlations that aren't visible on a single chart.
  • The Time-Crunched Professional: You need to identify institutional-grade setups quickly without spending hours manually scanning the market.

Technical Note

All signals are derived from our proprietary multi-factor analysis engine, ensuring the dashboard provides a unique perspective that matches your specific risk tolerance and trading strategy.

Elevate your trading. Get the NeuroTrend Dashboard and trade with conviction.

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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
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5 (4)
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The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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