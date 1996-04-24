NeuroTrend Dashboard MT5
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Andrew Ingosi LikareA software engineer and a passionate forex trader.
https://icmarkets.com/trading-accounts/overview/?camp=31607
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
NeuroTrend Dashboard – Advanced Multi-Asset Market Intelligence
NeuroTrend Dashboard is a professional-grade technical analysis suite designed to provide a high-level, "bird’s-eye view" of market momentum across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. By synthesizing complex proprietary momentum, real-time currency strength, and volume flow data, NeuroTrend distills the pulse of the market into a clean, actionable interface.
Stop wasting time switching between individual chart windows. NeuroTrend allows you to monitor your entire watchlist, correlate strength across pairs, and identify high-probability setups from a single, intuitive interface.Why NeuroTrend is a Game-Changer
- Most traders struggle with "Analysis Paralysis"—constantly toggling between symbols and timeframes to find a clear entry. NeuroTrend removes the guesswork. It performs sophisticated background processing for you, displaying the "neural logic" of the market directly on your screen.
- The Consensus Engine: Don’t rely on a single indicator. Our "Summary" column aggregates multi-source data to reveal whether a trend is robustly confirmed or if the market is currently too noisy to trade.
- Correlation Matrix: Spot hidden market divergences instantly. Whether a currency is diverging against its historical baseline or against its peers, NeuroTrend makes the shift visible before the move gains momentum.
- Predictive Strength Meter: Our integrated strength panel provides the macro-perspective you need, helping you stay on the right side of the dominant flow and avoid trades destined to fail.
- Multi-Dimensional Scanning: Analyze unlimited symbols and timeframes in one organized, high-visibility view.
- "Top Combinations" Scanner: Automatically identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in your watchlist and pairs them, highlighting the highest-probability "BULL" or "BEAR" setups for the current session.
- Institutional-Grade UI: A clean, high-contrast, non-intrusive interface that maintains your focus on the market’s underlying direction.
- Fully Configurable: Every element—from box dimensions and font scaling to the sensitivity of our proprietary logic—is adjustable. Match the dashboard to your unique trading style.
- Smart Alert Routing: Receive notifications via On-Screen Alert, Email, or Push Notification the moment a significant trend shift is detected. Focus only on the setups that matter.
- Universal Compatibility: Supports both standard and custom broker symbol suffixes.
- The Data-Driven Trader: You prefer systematic, rule-based trading over "gut feelings."
- The Multi-Asset Trader: You manage a portfolio of pairs and need to spot correlations that aren't visible on a single chart.
- The Time-Crunched Professional: You need to identify institutional-grade setups quickly without spending hours manually scanning the market.
All signals are derived from our proprietary multi-factor analysis engine, ensuring the dashboard provides a unique perspective that matches your specific risk tolerance and trading strategy.
Elevate your trading. Get the NeuroTrend Dashboard and trade with conviction.