Volume Buy Sell Support Resistance

This easy to setup indicator shows you the market volumes in a different way, with support and resistance as showed.

You can setup:

- Backdays volume to show

- Heiken Ashi candle view

It works for every kind of graph and every kind of period.

The program shows the volumes based on the number of candles displayed in the chart: the more candles the more volumes.

Enjoy this very useful indicator.





Please feel free to message me to report any kind of improvements! :D