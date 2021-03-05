Volume Buy Sell Support Resistance

5

This easy to setup indicator shows you the market volumes in a different way, with support and resistance as showed.

You can setup:

- Backdays volume to show

- Heiken Ashi candle view

It works for every kind of graph and every kind of period.

The program shows the volumes based on the number of candles displayed in the chart: the more candles the more volumes.

Enjoy this very useful indicator.


Please feel free to message me to report any kind of improvements! :D

Reviews 2
연나라
751
연나라 2021.04.29 09:15 
 

It's a very genius indicator. I am getting a lot of help. My respects to this programmer.

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Indicators
A powerful oscillator that provide Buy and Sell signals by calculating the investor liquidity. The more liquidity the more buy possibilities. The less liquidity the more sell possibilities. Please download the demo and run a backtest! HOW IT WORKS: The oscillator will put buy and sell arrow on the chart in runtime only . Top value is 95 to 100 -> Investors are ready to buy and you should follow. Bottom value is 5 to 0 -> Investors are ready to sell and you should follow. Alert + sound will appe
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Georges Carabet Vahanian
143
Georges Carabet Vahanian 2022.06.07 18:11 
 

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연나라
751
연나라 2021.04.29 09:15 
 

It's a very genius indicator. I am getting a lot of help. My respects to this programmer.

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