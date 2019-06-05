Niubility Trend For MT5

Niubility Trend 
Niubility Trend  displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time.

You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are.

All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.



Features

Easy to trade
Customizable colors and sizes
It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
It is fantastic as a trailing stop method
It implements alerts of all kinds
Recommended products
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider   is a premium multi-timeframe dashboard that instantly reveals the market trend across 9 timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a highly accurate, non-repainting AI-Powered algorithm, it helps you trade in the direction of the dominant market momentum. Quick Links: User Manual & Guide: Here MT4 Version: Here MQL5 Channel - For daily market insights & updates: Join Here Disclaimer: Read the full product description before purchasing. Due to regulatory and compliance restrictions,
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
Indicators
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicators
The indicator helps to enter a trade following the trend, at the same time, after some correction. It finds strong trending movements of a currency pair on a given number of bars, and also finds correction levels to this trend. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the indicator signals this. You can set different correction values, 38, 50 and 62 (Fibonacci levels) are better. In addition, you can set the minimum trend lengt
Super Duper Scalper Pro MT5
Brijesh Jaiswal
Indicators
SuperDuperScalper Pro MT5 , a professional MetaTrader 5 scalping indicator built for traders who want faster decisions, cleaner entries, and a visually powerful trading dashboard without chart confusion. In fast-moving markets, most traders lose time switching between indicators, checking trend direction manually, and second-guessing whether a signal is strong enough.   SuperDuperScalper Pro MT5   solves that problem by combining trend detection, signal confirmation, Fibonacci targets, candle co
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicators
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
Aurum mid quant pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
AURUM MID-QUANT PRO v5.60 Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO , an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation z
ORCAS Trend Detector
Mehrdad Shoghi
Indicators
. . is designed for traders who want a clean and practical way to identify bullish and bearish trend changes directly on the MT5 chart. The indicator uses a dual high/low smoothing engine to detect market direction and show a clear active trend line. When the market confirms a bullish or bearish flip
Giant M5
Artem Konkov
Indicators
This multi-timeframe indicator continues the traditions of Giant on the MT5 platform. It is based on author's indicators that collect signals from different charts. Very often, the price starts moving in the specified direction in a few minutes. Frequent repetition of signals in one direction indicates a prevailing trend.  The signals for the trader are arrows on the chart and alerts. Everything is set up for trading. You only need to specify the desired currency pair. It is recommended to set
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Experts
MultiWay EA is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy. Thanks to broad diversification across nine correlated (and even some typically “trending”) currency pairs — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP and GBPCAD — it captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses. After purchase, please send a private message to receive full setup instructions. Live Signal:  CLICK HERE Current price — only
RSI MultiTrend and Volatility Dashboard MT5
Karol Lazok
Indicators
ENGLISH VERSION (for MQL5 Market) Product Description: RSI Trend & Volatility Dashboard (Multi-Timeframe Filter) This professional dashboard provides traders with an ultimate market overview inside a single chart. It continuously monitors the trend direction across 5 timeframes simultaneously: M5, M15, M30, H1, and D1 [MQL5]. No more tedious chart switching or multi-window clutter – see everything from quick scalping moves to global institutional daily trends in real-time [MQL5]. Key Adva
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis MT5
Lee Samson
Indicators
Stop Guessing. Start Trading with a Statistical Edge. Stock indices don't trade like forex. They have defined sessions, they gap overnight, and they follow predictable statistical patterns. This indicator gives you the probability data you need to trade indices like the DAX, S&P 500, and Dow Jones with confidence. What Makes This Different Most indicators show you what happened. This one shows you what's likely to happen next.  Every trading day, the indicator analyses your current setup against
Optimized Spike Detector Pro
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o detector de picos otimizado. Para instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. O Optimized Spike Detector Pro para MT5 é um indicador técnico de nível profissional projetado para identificar e capitalizar movimentos de preço bruscos e impulsivos (picos) em qualquer instrumento financeiro. Utilizando um núcleo sofisticado com múltiplos algoritmos, ele distingue expansões significativas de volatilidade do r
Adaptive Math Zones Indicator
Atila Ribeiro
Indicators
Adaptive Math Zones Indicator is a professional MT5 indicator designed to identify high-probability price reaction areas using mathematical price projections and Fibonacci-based channel structures. The indicator automatically builds a reference price channel, highlights neutral zones, and projects future price levels (50%, 100%, and 200%), helping traders visually understand market structure and potential reaction points. This tool is especially effective during ranging and corrective market con
Sigma VWAP Bands
Johannes Human
Indicators
Sigma VWAP Bands Sigma VWAP Bands (Rolling) is a technical analysis indicator that plots upper and lower bands based on the statistical deviation of price from a rolling Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator is designed to visualize price dispersion around VWAP using a user-defined lookback window and a configurable standard deviation multiplier. Parameters Lookback Period Number of bars used for VWAP and standard deviation calculations. Sigma Factor Multiplier applied to the cal
Multi Exponential Moving Averange
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicators
Inspired by the popular beat the market maker Multi MA. Now available for MT5 to be utilized. Multi Exponential Moving Average (Multi-EMA) Indicator for MT5 The Multi-EMA Indicator is designed to help traders visualize multiple exponential moving averages on one chart with precision and clarity. It plots five customizable EMA lines, each with distinct colors, making it easy to identify market trend direction, strength, and potential reversal zones at a glance. Key Features: Plots five indepen
Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
Trend Exhaustion Williams
Mudit Agarwal
Indicators
Dual-Period Williams %R Oscillator for MT5 A sophisticated trend exhaustion detector that combines two Williams %R oscillators to identify high-probability reversal opportunities through confluence analysis. ======================================================================================== Key Features Intelligent Dual-Signal System Fast and Slow Williams %R periods working in confluence Real-time trend exhaustion detection with reliable signals Optimized calculations for smooth MT5 perfor
Trend Enthusiasm Indicator
eSoftrade
Indicators
Introducing the Trend Enthusiasm Indicator (TEI), the ultimate tool for maximizing profits on the trading floor. This innovative indicator combines the power of trend analysis with the excitement of market sentiment, providing traders with a unique edge in the ever-changing financial markets. The TEI uses advanced algorithms to analyze the underlying trend of a financial instrument and the enthusiasm of traders to identify high-profit opportunities. This allows traders to capitalize on the combi
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Trend Histogram MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "TREND Histogram" for MT5, No Repaint. - TREND Histogram indicator is much more sensitive and efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross. - Indicator can be in 2 colors: Yellow (gold) for bearish trend and Green for bullish trend (colors can be changed in settings). - TREND Histogram has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - It is great idea to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, VSA, other indicators. - This histogram is one of the top
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
It's a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner for our indicator - ACB Breakout Arrows . With default settings, it scans for the buy/sell signals on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently.   Features It can scan 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a single click.  Easy drag n drop anywhere on the chart. Real-time alerts with popup, sound, push-notifications and email alerts.  Input Parameter
TD Combo Scanner Metatrader 5
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicators
The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
Engulfing Candle Alert MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicators
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
KT Psar Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.  Features A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.  Can be used to find turning points in the market. Use custom PSAR
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Experts
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
Zonar Smart Analysis
Elvin Entero Tomolin
Indicators
**Zonar Smart Analysis** is a complete "Smart Money" trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It automates the classic **Opening Range Breakout (ORB)** strategy while filtering false signals using advanced Price Action algorithms (Wick Rejection & Swing Analysis). Stop guessing where the session is going. Let Zonar draw the zones, identify the breakout, and highlight institutional Order Blocks for maximum confluence. ### Key Features * **Automated ORB Box:** Automatically detects the Market
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
Indicators
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
Special Candles by Time Period For MT5
Zihni Taş
Indicators
This indicator allows you to observe candle formation over a specific period, such as the Nasdaq, which starts at mid-hour. For example, for the first hour. The distance and size of the candle positioned on the right side can be adjusted. Color can also be assigned based on falling and rising candles. The needle can be made visible or invisible if desired. The body size can also be adjusted as desired.
FREE
DRB Dynamic Range Breakout
Husain Ahmed
Indicators
DRB Dynamic Range Breakout DRB Dynamic Range Breakout is a non-repainting MT5 indicator designed to detect structured price-reaction zones and generate confirmed buy and sell signals. Signals are confirmed only after the candle closes. Once confirmed, signals do not repaint, disappear, or move to another candle. Each signal can display an entry reference, stop-loss level, and up to ten configurable profit targets. Key Features Non-repainting signals after candle close Suitable for Forex, gold,
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (159)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.63 (32)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (16)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
More from author
Niubility Trend
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
Niubility Scalping
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Scalping  The Niubility Scalping indicator detects trend, give sell point and buy point. this indicator can use for  scalping technique, and also use for trend technique. Attention Chart statistics will help you to optimize your trading, statistical accuracy to the hour. It can works on every timeframe. The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance. Losing signals are highlighted and accounted. The indicator is non-repainting. It implements sound alerts. Parameters Pr
Niubility Moving Average
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Moving Average  Niubility Moving Average. Alternative usual Moving Average. Draws exponential Moving average with the specified period marking various colors movement upwards and downwards.This is a small tool to help visualize the difference between long and short period averages. I hope you enjoy! Parameters TimeFrame1: Show the first timeframes. TimeFrame2: Show the second timeframes. TimeFrame3: Show the third timeframes. TimeFrame4: Show the fourth timeframes. period: Averaging p
Niubility Panel
Qizhen Ma
Utilities
MG Panel  The smart trader panel is very convenient to help users  trading，it has a lot of features。 Introduction The smart trader panel allow user to select difference symbol. The smart trader panel has Buy button and Sell button.  The smart trader panel has Stoploss button and Takeprofit button. The smart trader panel has Close Orders buttons, Close Current button can close current symbol order, Close All button will close all orders. The smart trader panel can send BuyStop order and BuyLimi
Niubility RSI Fibo
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility RSI and Fibo  The RSI will send an alert when the RSI value of the price gets to the level specified in the settings. The input of the indicator can allow for change of RSI period, overbought and oversold. The RSI will work for multi timeframe. The RSI will scan different pairs.  This Fibo is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator. Description: 'up' word means up trend. 'down' word means down trend. ' -- ' word means no trend. 'red br
Niubility Scalping For MT5
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility Scalping  The Niubility Scalping indicator detects trend, give sell point and buy point. this indicator can use for  scalping technique, and also use for trend technique. Attention Chart statistics will help you to optimize your trading, statistical accuracy to the hour. It can works on every timeframe. The indicator analyzes its own quality and performance. Losing signals are highlighted and accounted. The indicator is non-repainting. It implements sound alerts. Parameters Pr
Niubility RSI Fibo For MT5
Qizhen Ma
Indicators
Niubility RSI and Fibo  The RSI will send an alert when the RSI value of the price gets to the level specified in the settings. The input of the indicator can allow for change of RSI period, overbought and oversold. The RSI will work for multi timeframe. The RSI will scan different pairs.  This Fibo is designed to draw a Fibonacci retracement, using as a basis the ZigZag indicator. Description: 'up' word means up trend. 'down' word means down trend. '  --  ' word means no trend. 'red
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review