Niubility Trend For MT5

Niubility Trend

Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time.





You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are.





All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders.













Features





Easy to trade

Customizable colors and sizes

It is non-repainting and non-backpainting

It is fantastic as a trailing stop method

It implements alerts of all kinds