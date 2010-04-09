HiLo Trend Matrix MT5

HiLo Trend Matrix is an advanced multi-timeframe trend indicator that scans and analyzes multiple timeframes to determine the overall trend direction, allowing you to effortlessly ride the trend waves as they emerge.

By scanning the four higher timeframes, starting from your current timeframe or a selected one from the input parameters, you'll always have a comprehensive view of the market's movements. And when the trend aligns, the HiLo Trend Matrix delivers an alert, so you can seize the opportunity to maximize market moves.

Whether you're a scalper or a swing trader, the HiLo Trend Matrix is the perfect solution for staying ahead of the curve.

Highlights:

Scans 4 TimeFrames at once

Sound Alerts

Email Alerts

Push Notifications



