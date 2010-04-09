HiLo Trend Matrix MT5

HiLo Trend Matrix is an advanced multi-timeframe trend indicator that scans and analyzes multiple timeframes to determine the overall trend direction, allowing you to effortlessly ride the trend waves as they emerge.

By scanning the four higher timeframes, starting from your current timeframe or a selected one from the input parameters, you'll always have a comprehensive view of the market's movements. And when the trend aligns, the HiLo Trend Matrix delivers an alert, so you can seize the opportunity to maximize market moves.

Whether you're a scalper or a swing trader, the HiLo Trend Matrix is the perfect solution for staying ahead of the curve. 

Highlights:

  • Scans 4 TimeFrames at once
  • Sound Alerts
  • Email Alerts
  • Push Notifications


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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4.67 (3)
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Pipsometer is an elegant, real-time panel indicator for MT5 that instantly shows you both your cumulative money and pip gain/loss and total trades executed on the current chart. It dynamically changes its display color—green for net profit and red for net loss—so you can gauge performance at a glance without opening reports or scrolling through trade history.
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Multi Chart Sync MT4
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Utilities
Multi Chart Sync MT5 is a tool that synchronizes the chart symbol it is placed on to other charts, it can also be customized to exclude/skip some pairs from being synchronized to other charts, It also supports prefixes and suffixes that can be set from the input parameters for brokers with none-standard symbol formats, Synchronisation can be done once or continuously where if a synchronized chart symbol changes it will be reverted to the original/master symbol. This tool comes in handy for multi
Fibonacci Pivots MT5
Andrew Ingosi Likare
Indicators
Fibonacci Pivots is a multi-timeframe indicator with custom alerts, designed to help traders easily identify key levels of support and resistance on any financial instrument. This advanced indicator uses the popular Fibonacci sequence to calculate pivot points based on the specified timeframe, depth, and backstep parameters. It also comes with customizable alerts. You can choose to be alerted when the price crosses any of the pivot points or when the price is within a specified frequency and pi
Multi Chart Sync MT5
Andrew Ingosi Likare
Utilities
Multi Chart Sync MT5 is a tool that synchronizes the chart symbol it is placed on to other charts, it can also be customized to exclude/skip some pairs from being synchronized to other charts, It also supports prefixes and suffixes that can be set from the input parameters for brokers with none-standard symbol formats, Synchronisation can be done once or continuously where if a synchronized chart symbol changes it will be reverted to the original/master symbol. This tool comes in handy for mult
NeuroTrend Dashboard MT5
Andrew Ingosi Likare
Indicators
NeuroTrend Dashboard – Advanced Multi-Asset Market Intelligence NeuroTrend Dashboard is a professional-grade technical analysis suite designed to provide a high-level, "bird’s-eye view" of market momentum across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. By synthesizing complex proprietary momentum, real-time currency strength, and volume flow data, NeuroTrend distills the pulse of the market into a clean, actionable interface. Stop wasting time switching between individual chart windows. N
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