A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively.

Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. 💬 Support & Feedback

If you have any questions, need assistance with settings, or would like instrument-specific optimization, feel free to message me directly via MQL5 private chat.





🔹 Core Execution Logic

✨ SMMA Market Structure Mapping

Three SMMA layers detect directional context (200), trend pull alignment (50), and short-term momentum (21), allowing recognition of market intention and continuity strength.

✨ Pattern-Gated Entry (Engulfing & 3-Line Strike)

Candlestick patterns are validated only within supportive trend and momentum conditions, filtering out low-probability and reversal traps.

✨ Directional Flow Filtering (Higher Timeframe MA)

Confirms broader directional consensus to stay aligned with dominant higher-timeframe structure.

✨ Strength Confirmation Layer (Higher Timeframe RSI)

Enhances entry quality by restricting trades when the market lacks internal momentum or is near exhaustion.





🔹 Trade Execution Discipline

✔ Single-position management (no stacking or repeated entries)

✔ Fixed TP/SL in points for objective risk control

✔ Optional Trailing Stop-Loss — automatically adjusts SL upward as price moves in your favor, locking in gains and reducing exposure (version 2.1)

✔ Daily Loss Limit Protection self-locking mechanism when threshold is reached

✔ Integrated slippage, margin, and lot validation

✔ Works in both Netting and Hedging modes

✔ No martingale, grid, or recovery-based methods performance relies purely on selective logic





🔹 Performance Characteristics

📈 Effective in trend-driven and divergence-type markets (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, metals, indices)

🕒 Best suited for M5–HTF execution

🧪 Fully compatible with Real Tick (99% modeling) testing

🔍 No repainting or intrabar recalculation

📊 Improved selectivity and profit factor in directional environments





🔹 Configurable Inputs

• Lot size, SL, TP, Trailing SL

• SMMA-based trend and momentum filters

• Higher timeframe directional and strength filters (MA & RSI)

• MagicNumber, slippage, and trade direction control

• Daily loss protection





🔹 Recommended Symbol Settings

Inputs XAUUSD (5m) XAGUSD (15m) Lot Size 4700 / User choice 2300 / User choice TP (Long) 3500 / User choice 2100 / User choice

SL (Long) 3400 / User choice 1600 / User choice

TP (Short) 1400 / User choice 1600 / User choice

SL (Short) default default

Fast SMMA default default

Slow SMMA default default

Main SMMA default default

Trend regime filter (Entry) default default

Momentum filter (Entry) default default

Trend exit default / User choice default / User choice

Momentum exit default / User choice

default / User choice

Use Engulfing default default

Use ThreeLineStrike default default

MA DTF Filter

default default

MA DTF period

80 25 MA DTF type Linear Weighted Simple DTF in minutes

60 120 RSI Filter default default RSI Period 14 18 RSI TF minutes

5 120 RSI Threshold default default

EA_DailyLimit_Protection

default / User choice

default / User choice

EA_DailyLimit_StopUSD

default / User choice

default / User choice

Slippage

default default MagicNumber

Set unique Set unique EnableLongs default / User choice default / User choice EnableShorts default / User choice default / User choice





Recommended Usage

✔ Personal, funded, and prop firm evaluation accounts

✔ Commodity, metal, and index markets

✔ Medium to strong trend environments

💬 For assistance with instrument-specific optimization, contact via MQL5 private chat.