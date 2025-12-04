Aurum Quant Engine Pro

A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively.

Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance.

💬 Support & Feedback
If you have any questions, need help with settings, or would like instrument-specific optimization, feel free to message me directly via MQL5 private chat I’m always happy to assist. User experience and long-term strategy reliability are my top priorities. If the system helps you, your ⭐ review or feedback would mean a lot  it helps the product reach more traders and supports further development.


🔹 Core Execution Logic

SMMA Market Structure Mapping
Three SMMA layers detect directional context (200), trend pull alignment (50), and short-term momentum (21), allowing recognition of market intention and continuity strength.

Pattern-Gated Entry (Engulfing & 3-Line Strike)
Candlestick patterns are validated only within supportive trend and momentum conditions, filtering out low-probability and reversal traps.

Directional Flow Filtering (Higher Timeframe MA)
Confirms broader directional consensus to stay aligned with dominant higher-timeframe structure.

Strength Confirmation Layer (Higher Timeframe RSI)
Enhances entry quality by restricting trades when the market lacks internal momentum or is near exhaustion.


🔹 Trade Execution Discipline

✔ Single-position management (no stacking or repeated entries)
✔ Fixed TP/SL in points for objective risk control

✔ Optional Trailing Stop-Loss — automatically adjusts SL upward as price moves in your favor, locking in gains and reducing exposure (version 2.1)

✔ Daily Loss Limit Protection self-locking mechanism when threshold is reached
✔ Integrated slippage, margin, and lot validation
✔ Works in both Netting and Hedging modes
✔ No martingale, grid, or recovery-based methods performance relies purely on selective logic


🔹 Performance Characteristics

📈 Effective in trend-driven and divergence-type markets (XAUUSD, XAGUSD, metals, indices)
🕒 Best suited for M5–HTF execution
🧪 Fully compatible with Real Tick (99% modeling) testing
🔍 No repainting or intrabar recalculation
📊 Improved selectivity and profit factor in directional environments


🔹 Configurable Inputs

• Lot size, SL, TP, Trailing SL
• SMMA-based trend and momentum filters
• Higher timeframe directional and strength filters (MA & RSI)
• MagicNumber, slippage, and trade direction control
• Daily loss protection


🔹 Recommended Symbol Settings

Inputs XAUUSD (5m) XAGUSD (15m)
 Lot Size 4700 / User choice 2300 / User choice
TP (Long) 3500 / User choice  2100 / User choice
SL (Long) 3400 / User choice 1600 / User choice
TP (Short) 1400 / User choice 1600 / User choice
SL (Short) default default
Fast SMMA default default
Slow SMMA default default
Main SMMA default default
Trend regime filter (Entry) default default
Momentum filter (Entry) default default
Trend exit default / User choice default / User choice
Momentum exit default / User choice
 default / User choice
Use Engulfing default default
Use ThreeLineStrike default default
MA DTF Filter
 default default
MA DTF period
 80 25
MA DTF type Linear Weighted Simple
DTF in minutes
 60 120
RSI Filter default default
RSI Period 14 18
RSI TF minutes
 5 120
RSI Threshold default default
EA_DailyLimit_Protection
 default / User choice
 default / User choice
EA_DailyLimit_StopUSD
 default / User choice
 default / User choice
Slippage
 default default
MagicNumber
 Set unique Set unique
EnableLongs  default / User choice  default / User choice
EnableShorts  default / User choice  default / User choice


Recommended Usage
✔ Personal, funded, and prop firm evaluation accounts
✔ Commodity, metal, and index markets
✔ Medium to strong trend environments

💬 For assistance with instrument-specific optimization, contact via MQL5 private chat.

Disclaimer
 Backtests illustrate system behavior under past conditions. Market outcomes can vary. Responsible testing, deployment, and risk allocation are strongly advised.


