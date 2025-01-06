Quantum Dynamic Volatility Indicator for MT5

Have you ever wondered why so many Forex traders get trapped in weak positions on the wrong side of the market? One of the easiest ways the market makers do this, is by using volatility. A currency pair moves suddenly, often on a news release or economic data. Traders jump in, expecting some quick and easy profits, but the move suddenly moves in the opposite direction.

This happens in all timeframes, and in all currency pairs. The candle or bar closes, with a wide spread, but then reverses sharply, leaving traders trapped. But how do you know what’s extreme price action for the currency pair?

The Quantum Dynamic Volatility indicator signals this volatility, using average true range. The indicator is constantly scanning the price action for extremes, and when they arrive, are signalled on the chart with a purple arrow, above and below the candle.

This is a warning signal to stay out. If the signal is validated on the next or subsequent bars with a close well above, then it’s safe to consider a position.

The Quantum Dynamic Volatility indicator is sending a clear warning. It’s warning of high risk, and telling you to take care. Volatility can seriously damage your wealth! Invest in the Quantum Dynamic Volatility indicator now, and add this to your toolkit of safety first indicators.

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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Quantum Live Renko Charts Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Renko is a well-known Japanese charting technique that removes time from the chart. Instead of drawing bars in constant intervals (time) as a normal chart would, a Renko chart does so only when price moves beyond a predefined amount. In a Renko chart, a bar is created when price exceeds the previous bar’s high or low by a predefined amount or what we call the Box Size. The result is a chart with equally sized bars running up or down in 45 degree angles. Such a chart offers the following advant
Quantum Dynamic Price Pivots Indicator for MT5
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For aspiring price action traders, reading a candle chart at speed can be learnt, but is a skill which takes years to perfect. For lesser mortals, help is required, and this is where the Quantum Dynamic Price Pivots indicator steps in to help. As a leading indicator based purely on price action, the indicator delivers simple clear signals in abundance, highlighting potential reversals with clinical efficiency. Just like volume and price, pivots are another ‘predictive’ indicator, and a leading i
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Currency Strength indicator has been designed with one simple objective in mind. To give you
Quantum Trend Monitor Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Currency pairs never go up or down in a straight line. They rise and fall constantly, creating pullbacks and reversals. And with each rise and fall, so your emotions rise and fall. Hope, then fear, then hope. This is when the market will try to frighten you out of a strong position. It is when you are most vulnerable. But not if you have the Quantum Trend Monitor. And here, you even get two indicators for the price of one! The Quantum Trend Monitor has been designed to absorb these temporary pau
Quantum Trends Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Indicators
One of the oldest maxims in trading is ‘let the trend be your friend’. You must have come across it! This is easier said than done! First, you have to identify one, then you have to stay in – not easy. Staying in a trend to maximise your profits is extremely difficult. In addition, how do you know when a trend has started? It’s very easy to look back and identify the trend. Not so easy at the live edge of the market. The Quantum Trends indicator is the ‘sister’ indicator to the Quantum Trend Mon
Quantum Tick Volumes Indicator
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Many Forex traders assume there is no volume in the foreign exchange market. And they would be correct. There is no central exchange, not yet anyway. And even if there were, what would it report? What there is however is activity, and this is captured as tick volume. After all, volume is simply displaying activity, the buyers and sellers in the market. So for volume read activity, and for activity read volume – simple. The MT4 platform delivers tick data which the Quantum Tick Volumes indicator
Quantum Dynamic Price Pivots Indicator
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For aspiring price action traders, reading a candle chart at speed can be learnt, but is a skill which takes years to perfect. For lesser mortals, help is required, and this is where the Quantum Dynamic Price Pivots indicator steps in to help. As a leading indicator based purely on price action, the indicator delivers simple clear signals in abundance, highlighting potential reversals with clinical efficiency. Just like volume and price, pivots are another ‘predictive’ indicator, and a leading i
Quantum Dynamic Support and Resistance Indicator
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If you've been trading for any time, you will almost certainly have come across the concept of support and resistance. This powerful and simple concept lies at the heart of technical analysis. It forms the cornerstone of price action trading. Strange to consider therefore, that such a key component of the traders chart has largely been ignored. Most Forex traders still draw their lines manually, leading to a crude interpretation of these key levels. Even those companies who have developed a trad
Quantum Dynamic Volatility Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
Have you ever wondered why so many Forex traders get trapped in weak positions on the wrong side of the market? One of the easiest ways the market makers do this, is by using volatility. A currency pair moves suddenly, often on a news release or economic data. Traders jump in, expecting some quick and easy profits, but the move suddenly moves in the opposite direction. This happens in all timeframes, and in all currency pairs. The candle or bar closes, with a wide spread, but then reverses sharp
Quantum US Dollar Index Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
We don’t want to become boring, but the US dollar is the most important currency for all traders, and not just in Forex. Trading without a clear view of the US dollar is like driving in fog. Sooner or later you are going to crash – it’s just a question of when. That’s why at Quantum we have developed two US dollar indices. The first is the Quantum DXY, and the second is the Quantum USDX. So what’s the difference? Well, the reason we created the Quantum USDX is that many Forex traders believe tha
Quantum Currency Matrix Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Of all the four principle capital markets, the world of foreign exchange trading is the most complex and most difficult to master, unless of course you have the right tools! The reason for this complexity is not hard to understand. First currencies are traded in pairs. Each position is a judgment of the forces driving two independent markets. If the GBP/USD for example is bullish, is this being driven by strength in the pound, or weakness in the US dollar. Imagine if we had to do the same thing
Quantum Volume Point of Control Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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The Quantum VPOC indicator has been developed to expand the two dimensional study of volume and price, to a three dimensional one which embraces time. The volume/price/time relationship then provides real insight to the inner workings of the market and the heartbeat of sentiment and risk which drives the price action accordingly. The Quantum VPOC indicator displays several key pieces of information on the chart as follows: Volume Profile - this appears as a histogram of volume on the vertical pr
Quantum Currency Array Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Quantum Currency Heatmap Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Trading the currency markets is a complex business, not least since we are dealing with pairs of currencies, and by inference, pairs of economies. All economies around the world are interlinked, and reflected in the constant ebb and flow of currency strength and weakness. The problem for us as traders is monitoring so many pairs simultaneously, since every pair does not move independently, but reflects the interrelated nature of this market. The Quantum Currency Heatmap delivers the information
Quantum Live Camarilla Levels Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The words powerful, unique and game changing are ones that are often over used when applied to trading indicators, but for the MT4/MT5 Quantum Camarilla levels indicator, they truly describe this new and exciting indicator completely. Why? Because the indicator has something to offer every trader, from the systematic to the discretionary and from swing trading to breakout trading. And it’s not an indicator which is simply used for entries. The Camarilla indicator delivers in all areas, from get
Quantum Market Strength Indicator
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The Market Strength Indicator (MSI) is yet another in our stable of volume-based indicators, and as such, is a must-have tool for trading virtually any type of market and across a myriad of applications from trend trading to swing trading, scalping, and much more. While its sister indicator, the Currency Strength Indicator (CSI), helps you analyze which currencies are oversold, overbought, correlating, and trending, the MSI or Market Strength Indicator does this also, but in this case, for all m
Quantum VRSI
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The VRSI indicator is another in the suite of volume indicators we have developed and one that complements our volume price analysis methodology perfectly. and was developed out of a desire to build further on our cornerstone of VPA by peeling back the layers of volume and considering the relative aspect of volume. Hence, the acronym of Volume Relative Strength Index indicator encapsulates what the indicator is all about. By analyzing relative volume, we are able to see a visual representation o
Quantum VWAP Pro
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The VWAP indicator is another of our suite of volume indicators and one which was first referred to in 1988 when it appeared in an article entitled “The Total Cost Of Transactions On The NYSE” in the March edition of the Journal Of Finance from that year, which went on to explain its importance, particularly from an institutional perspective, which underpins its significance in appreciating the power and importance of this indicator. In many ways, it is akin to the volume price analysis methodol
Quantum Currency Strength Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
If there is only one MT5 indicator you ever buy for trading forex – this has to be it. Your success as a forex trader depends on being able to identify when a currency or currency pair is oversold or overbought. If it is strong or weak. It is this concept which lies at the heart of forex trading. Without the Quantum Currency Strength indicator, it is almost impossible. There are simply too many currencies and too many pairs to do this quickly and easily yourself. You need help! The Quantum Cur
Quantum Dynamic Support and Resistance for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
If you've been trading for any time, you will almost certainly have come across the concept of support and resistance. This powerful and simple concept lies at the heart of technical analysis. It forms the cornerstone of price action trading. Strange to consider therefore, that such a key component of the traders chart has largely been ignored. Most Forex traders still draw their lines manually, leading to a crude interpretation of these key levels. Even those companies who have developed a trad
Quantum Trends Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
One of the oldest maxims in trading is ‘let the trend be your friend’. You must have come across it! This is easier said than done! First, you have to identify one, then you have to stay in – not easy. Staying in a trend to maximise your profits is extremely difficult. In addition, how do you know when a trend has started? It’s very easy to look back and identify the trend. Not so easy at the live edge of the market. The Quantum Trends indicator is the ‘sister’ indicator to the Quantum Trend Mon
Quantum Currency Matrix Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
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Of all the four principle capital markets, the world of foreign exchange trading is the most complex and most difficult to master, unless of course you have the right tools! The reason for this complexity is not hard to understand. First currencies are traded in pairs. Each position is a judgment of the forces driving two independent markets. If the GBP/USD for example is bullish, is this being driven by strength in the pound, or weakness in the US dollar. Imagine if we had to do the same thing
Quantum US Dollar Index Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
We don’t want to become boring, but the US dollar is the most important currency for all traders, and not just in Forex. Trading without a clear view of the US dollar is like driving in fog. Sooner or later you are going to crash – it’s just a question of when. That’s why at Quantum we have developed two US dollar indices. The first is the Quantum DXY, and the second is the Quantum USDX. So what’s the difference? Well, the reason we created the Quantum USDX is that many Forex traders believe tha
Quantum Tick Volumes Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
5 (1)
Indicators
Many Forex traders assume there is no volume in the foreign exchange market. And they would be correct. There is no central exchange, not yet anyway. And even if there were, what would it report? What there is however is activity, and this is captured as tick volume. After all, volume is simply displaying activity, the buyers and sellers in the market. So for volume read activity, and for activity read volume – simple. The MT5 platform delivers tick data which the Quantum Tick Volumes indicator
Quantum Trend Monitor Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
Currency pairs never go up or down in a straight line. They rise and fall constantly, creating pullbacks and reversals. And with each rise and fall, so your emotions rise and fall. Hope, then fear, then hope. This is when the market will try to frighten you out of a strong position. It is when you are most vulnerable. But not if you have the Quantum Trend Monitor. And here, you even get two indicators for the price of one! The Quantum Trend Monitor has been designed to absorb these temporary pau
Quantum Volume Point of Control Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
4 (1)
Indicators
The Quantum VPOC indicator has been developed to expand the two dimensional study of volume and price, to a three dimensional one which embraces time. The volume/price/time relationship then provides real insight to the inner workings of the market and the heartbeat of sentiment and risk which drives the price action accordingly. The Quantum VPOC indicator displays several key pieces of information on the chart as follows: Volume Profile - this appears as a histogram of volume on the vertical pr
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Quantum Currency Heatmap Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
Trading the currency markets is a complex business, not least since we are dealing with pairs of currencies, and by inference, pairs of economies. All economies around the world are interlinked, and reflected in the constant ebb and flow of currency strength and weakness. The problem for us as traders is monitoring so many pairs simultaneously, since every pair does not move independently, but reflects the interrelated nature of this market. The Quantum Currency Heatmap delivers the information
Quantum Live Camarilla Levels Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The words powerful, unique and game changing are ones that are often over used when applied to trading indicators, but for the MT5 Quantum Camarilla levels indicator, they truly describe this new and exciting indicator completely. Why? Because the indicator has something to offer every trader, from the systematic to the discretionary and from swing trading to breakout trading. And it’s not an indicator which is simply used for entries. The Camarilla indicator delivers in all areas, from getting
Quantum Market Strength Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
The Market Strength Indicator (MSI) is yet another in our stable of volume-based indicators, and as such, is a must-have tool for trading virtually any type of market and across a myriad of applications from trend trading to swing trading, scalping, and much more. While its sister indicator, the Currency Strength Indicator (CSI), helps you analyze which currencies are oversold, overbought, correlating, and trending, the MSI or Market Strength Indicator does this also, but in this case, for all m
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