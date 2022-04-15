The sometimes always accurate indicator

This system is good at identifying short term reversals in the market. It is based on a machine learning study on market structure, and can be a great tool to scan the market or direct trades. With everything, there isn't a 100% win-rate, but this indicator is sometimes always accurate.

 

When it thinks a reversal will happen, it will color the candle a specific color, draw an arrow and then alert you on whether to buy or sell the upcoming candle.

 

  1. Simple Setup
    1. Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe.
    2. Enable alerts (optional)
    3. And you're done!
  2. Visual and audio alerts
    1. Alerts sent directly to your phone
    2. Pop up alerts sent to your terminal
  3. Multi-use
    1. Stocks, Forex, Options, Futures, and Binary Options
  4. Flexible
    1. Works on any time frame

 

 

IMPORTANT: The indicator will draw arrows when it is more than 50% certain something will happen, but only when it has conviction it will signal you by changing the candle color, drawing an arrow and alerting you. Only take signals when all three of these things have happened.


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Laron Demetris Burrows
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This algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 90%* accuracy. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time.  Features: Simple setup Drag and drop onto any chart Enable alerts (optional) And you're done! Visual and audio alerts Alerts sent directly to your phon
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This free algorithm predicts short term changes in price with a 86%* accuracy. When there is a large move as determined by the ATR, during an overbought or oversold condition, the indicator will alert you. Predicts if price will be higher or lower than the signal candle. Perfect for mean reversion trading, binary options or futures contracts on larger time frames. The indicator was backtested on 5 years of data and has a 90% accuracy for predicting price reversals over time. Features: Simple set
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BDA Trend Finder
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Use this indicator to get alerts on trends developing within the market. Using this indicator, you will be able to get alerts about trends that are developing in the market as they develop. This indicator can be used to identify entries or exits within a trend. The indicator combines information from higher timeframes, with price movements of the current timeframe to output a buy or sell signal. The indicator can identify trend changes, or continuations of the dominant trend. Note: Trend followi
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Get alerts when a trend is breaking out. This indicator signals when price makes a large move in the direction of the dominant trend. These signals can serve as entry points, or points to add to an existing position in a trend. Note: Trend following has a low win rate (less than 50 percent), but the return of the average winning trade is typically 3 to 5 times larger than the average losing trade.  Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe. Enable alerts (optional) And you're d
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