The sometimes always accurate indicator

This system is good at identifying short term reversals in the market. It is based on a machine learning study on market structure, and can be a great tool to scan the market or direct trades. With everything, there isn't a 100% win-rate, but this indicator is sometimes always accurate.

When it thinks a reversal will happen, it will color the candle a specific color, draw an arrow and then alert you on whether to buy or sell the upcoming candle.

Simple Setup Drag and drop onto any chart, at any timeframe. Enable alerts (optional) And you're done! Visual and audio alerts Alerts sent directly to your phone Pop up alerts sent to your terminal Multi-use Stocks, Forex, Options, Futures, and Binary Options Flexible Works on any time frame

IMPORTANT: The indicator will draw arrows when it is more than 50% certain something will happen, but only when it has conviction it will signal you by changing the candle color, drawing an arrow and alerting you. Only take signals when all three of these things have happened.



