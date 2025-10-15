EA CyberPunk

This Expert Advisor is designed for an institutional approach to trading, using the key principles of ICT (Inner Circle Trader). It analyzes market structure, liquidity levels, and imbalance zones to find high-probability entry and exit points.

Key Logic Components

Market Structure:

The CyberPunk EA identifies short-term (STH/STL), medium-term (ITH/ITL), and long-term (LTH/LTL) extremes, forming support and resistance levels.

These levels are used to construct breakout, pullback, and trend continuation scenarios.

Liquidity Pools:

Stop accumulation zones below and above key extremes are automatically identified.

The CyberPunk EA takes into account the probability of a price move toward liquidity, avoiding false entries. Displacement & FVG:

Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones, volume imbalances, and gaps are used to identify momentum movements and areas of interest for large players.

The EA can enter a position when the FVG returns after a momentum event.

Signal Filtering:

Entries are confirmed by displacement conditions, liquidity, and compliance with market structure.

Sensitivity levels for FVG and imbalance types can be adjusted.

Advantages

Security: The CyberPunk EA avoids trading in uncertainty zones, focusing on confirmed levels.

Flexibility: Multiple timeframes are supported and sensitivity to structure can be adjusted.

Transparency: All levels and zones are displayed on the chart, allowing the trader to monitor the trading logic.

Ideal conditions for use

Highly liquid currency pairs - EURUSD

Timeframes from M5