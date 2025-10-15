EA CyberPunk

5

This Expert Advisor is designed for an institutional approach to trading, using the key principles of ICT (Inner Circle Trader). It analyzes market structure, liquidity levels, and imbalance zones to find high-probability entry and exit points.

Key Logic Components

Market Structure:
The CyberPunk EA identifies short-term (STH/STL), medium-term (ITH/ITL), and long-term (LTH/LTL) extremes, forming support and resistance levels.
These levels are used to construct breakout, pullback, and trend continuation scenarios.
Liquidity Pools:

Stop accumulation zones below and above key extremes are automatically identified.
The CyberPunk EA takes into account the probability of a price move toward liquidity, avoiding false entries. Displacement & FVG:
Fair Value Gap (FVG) zones, volume imbalances, and gaps are used to identify momentum movements and areas of interest for large players.
The EA can enter a position when the FVG returns after a momentum event.
Signal Filtering:
Entries are confirmed by displacement conditions, liquidity, and compliance with market structure.
Sensitivity levels for FVG and imbalance types can be adjusted.

Advantages
Security: The CyberPunk EA avoids trading in uncertainty zones, focusing on confirmed levels.
Flexibility: Multiple timeframes are supported and sensitivity to structure can be adjusted.
Transparency: All levels and zones are displayed on the chart, allowing the trader to monitor the trading logic.

Ideal conditions for use
Highly liquid currency pairs - EURUSD
Timeframes from M5

    Reviews 7
    Joshua Cohen
    414
    Joshua Cohen 2025.12.18 15:33 
     

    Another outstanding and amazing EA from this dev and their team. Works consistently, low and managed risk, and support is always available for help. Highly recommended!

    Oliver Hagemann
    159
    Oliver Hagemann 2025.12.09 17:49 
     

    I bought this EA CyberPunk and EA Underdog. The Seller/Team are fast with support via Telegram and are very helpful if you have Questions about the EA or Settings. Also the Website of QuantumLAB a good Source. My recommendation: Check/Use actual Discount prices

    clstm55
    103
    clstm55 2025.10.27 07:23 
     

    Have been using it live for about 2 weeks. Everything looks good so far. Support is prompt.

    Filter:
    Reply to review