Neuron Liquidity Pools and Sweeps

NeuronLiquidity is a chart-overlay indicator for MetaTrader 5 from Neuron Systems that maps where liquidity rests and marks the exact bar where it is taken. It is an indicator only: it draws on your chart and raises alerts. It does not place trades, it does not send buy or sell orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts.

Native MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies. Works on any symbol (forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto) and any timeframe.

=== HOW IT FINDS LIQUIDITY POOLS ===

A swing high or low is confirmed when a candle is the highest or lowest across a set number of bars on each side; the swing-strength input decides what counts as a real swing. Above each confirmed high it places buy-side liquidity (resting buy stops); below each confirmed low it places sell-side liquidity (resting sell stops). Pools draw as horizontal rays, blue for buy-side, red for sell-side. While a level is untaken it is bold and solid; once price trades through it, the level is reclassified as taken and redrawn thin and dotted, so live draws stay separate from spent ones at a glance.

Equal-level clusters (EQH / EQL). When two or more swings sit within an ATR-based tolerance of each other they merge into one cluster, equal highs or equal lows. Because the tolerance scales with volatility, it adapts per symbol and timeframe instead of using a fixed pip value. A cluster draws as a box across the matched levels, a dashed magnet line at the cluster price, and an EQH xN or EQL xN tag. Stacked stops are the strongest draw on price, so these are the levels to watch.

Confirming a sweep (stop-hunt). A sweep is registered only when a closed bar wicks beyond a pool and then closes back inside it. Detection is non-repainting and closed-bar by design, so a printed sweep does not move or disappear on later ticks. A swept low prints a blue up-arrow (liquidity taken below, bullish intent); a swept high prints a red down-arrow (liquidity taken above, bearish intent). An optional require-close filter keeps the strictest reading.

=== WHAT IS INCLUDED ===

Module What it does
Liquidity pools Swing-based buy-side and sell-side levels drawn as rays; active levels bold and solid, taken levels thin and dotted. Lookback and max-pools inputs keep only the nearest, most relevant.
Equal-level clusters (EQH/EQL) Equal highs and lows merged within an ATR tolerance into stop clusters, shown as a box, a dashed magnet line and a count tag in a deeper shade of the side.
Sweep / stop-hunt detection The precise closed bar where price sweeps a level and closes back inside, marked with a direction arrow. Closed-bar and non-repainting.
Premium glow overlay Soft neon halos on the active levels, a radial burst on the most recent sweep and a highlighted rejection wick, rendered on a full-chart canvas behind price, with adjustable intensity.
Structural levels Previous-day high and low (PDH/PDL), session highs and lows (Asia, London, New York) and an Asian-range box. Broker-time aware with automatic GMT-offset detection or a manual override. Drawn as thin muted lines; sessions and the box are off by default.
Inducement (IDM) The minor bait liquidity that sits just inside the nearest pool and tends to be taken first.
Status panel + HTF read Active buy-side and sell-side pool counts, the last sweep (price and time), the equal-cluster count, and a higher-timeframe read: the HTF bias plus the nearest HTF buy-side pool above price and the nearest HTF sell-side pool below price.
Alerts On a confirmed sweep: pop-up, push and platform email, on the same closed-bar logic as the on-chart arrows.

=== HOW TO READ IT ===

  • Pools are where liquidity rests. Blue buy-side above highs, red sell-side below lows. Bold solid means untaken; thin dotted means already taken.
  • Equal highs and lows are the magnets. Stacked stops (EQH/EQL clusters) are the strongest draw on price, so watch how price reacts to them.
  • An arrow is a confirmed sweep. A blue up-arrow means a low was swept (bullish intent); a red down-arrow means a high was swept (bearish intent), each with the rejection wick highlighted.
  • Inducement is taken first. The IDM bait level just inside the nearest pool often goes before the real pool.
  • Use the panel and the HTF read. The panel shows the pool counts, the last sweep, the cluster count, and the higher-timeframe bias with the nearest HTF buy-side pool above and sell-side pool below, so you keep the bigger picture while working your chart timeframe.
  • Add structural context when you want it. PDH/PDL, sessions and the Asian-range box frame the day.

=== SUGGESTED SETTINGS (starting points) ===

These are starting points to match your style and the market you trade; they are configuration preferences, not performance recommendations. Adjust and test on your own charts.

If you want... Try
The classic, clean read Defaults: pools on, equal-level clusters on, PDH/PDL on, inducement on, glow on, sessions and the Asian box off.
Fewer, major pools only Raise the swing strength and lower the max pools per side.
More detail Lower the swing strength and raise the max pools per side.
The strictest sweeps Keep "require close back inside" on so only closed-bar reclaims count.
Looser sweep detection Turn "require close" off to count wick sweeps as well.
Session context Turn structural sessions on (Asia / London / New York) and confirm the GMT offset in the panel; optionally show the Asian-range box.
A specific higher-timeframe read Set the HTF (H4 by default) and the HTF swing strength for the panel's BSL-above / SSL-below read.
Tighter or looser equal-level merging Lower or raise the equal-level ATR tolerance.
A minimal chart Turn structural levels, inducement and the glow off; keep only the pools and sweeps.

=== SPECIFICATIONS ===

Type Indicator (chart analysis and alerts only)
Platform MetaTrader 5, any build
Markets Forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto
Timeframes All
Engine Native MQL5, no DLLs, non-repainting closed-bar logic
Pools Swing-based buy-side and sell-side liquidity; active solid, taken dotted
Clusters EQH / EQL merged within an ATR tolerance, with a magnet line
Sweeps Closed-bar wick-beyond-then-close-back-inside, with a direction arrow
Context PDH/PDL, sessions, Asian box, inducement, and an HTF read in the panel
Alerts Confirmed sweep via pop-up, push and platform email

=== INPUTS ===

Group Input Default Purpose
Liquidity detection InpSwing 8 Swing strength (bars each side)
Liquidity detection InpLookback 400 Bars to scan
Liquidity detection InpMaxPools 8 Max active levels shown per side
Liquidity detection InpSweptHistory 18 Keep this many recent swept levels
Liquidity detection InpEqualTolATR 0.12 Equal-level tolerance (x ATR)
Liquidity detection InpRequireClose true Sweep requires close back inside
Style InpBSL / InpSSL blue / red Buy-side / sell-side liquidity colours
Style InpSweepArrowW 2 Sweep arrow size (1 to 5)
Style InpLabels true Right-edge labels
Structural levels InpStructOn true Master: structural levels (PDH/PDL + sessions)
Structural levels InpPDH true Prior-day high / low (PDH/PDL)
Structural levels InpFoldStructIntoCounts false Add unswept structural levels to panel counts
Structural levels InpSessions false Draw session high/low lines
Structural levels InpSessCurrentDayOnly true Sessions: today's session only
Structural levels InpSessAsia / InpSessLondon / InpSessNY true / false / false Show Asia / London / New York session levels
Structural levels InpAsiaBox false Faint Asian-range box (today only)
Structural levels InpStructGMTOffset -99 (auto) Broker GMT offset hours
Structural levels InpStructClr / InpStructWidth slate / 1 Structural line colour and width
Inducement InpInducement true Mark inducement (bait) levels
Inducement InpIdmNearPools 1 Tag IDM inside the nearest N pools per side (0 to 2)
Inducement InpIdmMaxDistATR / InpIdmMinGapATR 1.20 / 0.12 IDM max distance and min gap from the level (x ATR)
Panel InpPanel true Show status panel
MTF context InpMTFPanel true Show the MTF context block in the panel
MTF context InpHTF H4 Higher timeframe for the read
MTF context InpHTFSwing 3 HTF swing strength (bars each side)
Glow overlay InpGlow true Premium glow overlay (halos + sweep burst)
Glow overlay InpGlowCoreA / InpGlowBandPx / InpGlowBurstPx / InpGlowWickPx 150 / 26 / 36 / 7 Halo intensity, halo thickness, burst radius, wick highlight
Alerts InpAlertPopup / InpAlertPush / InpAlertEmail true / false / false Alert channels on a confirmed sweep

=== WHY TRADERS CHOOSE IT ===

  • Non-repainting by design. Sweeps are confirmed on closed bars only, so what you see in the moment is what stays on the chart.
  • Deterministic price-structure logic. Every level comes from defined swing, equal-level and sweep rules you can see and tune. No black box.
  • Clean by default. Sessions, the Asian box and the extra structural lines stay off until you want them; one-click master toggles keep only what you trade.
  • Native and lightweight. Pure MQL5, no DLLs, no external dependencies, on every symbol and timeframe.

=== COMPATIBILITY ===

  • MetaTrader 5, any build.
  • Any symbol: forex, gold and metals, indices, crypto.
  • Any timeframe.
  • Native MQL5, no DLLs and no external dependencies.
  • Non-repainting closed-bar logic: a printed sweep is confirmed on the bar close and does not change after the fact.

=== PAIRS WITH THE NEURON SUITE ===

NeuronLiquidity shows you where the stops rest. It is built to bundle with NeuronStructure (the framework, bias and order blocks) and NeuronSessions (the day and the killzones), and fits alongside the rest of the Neuron suite, NeuronSniper, NeuronFlow, NeuronTrend, NeuronCloud, NeuronIchimoku and NeuronQuant (each sold separately). Run them together for the full smart-money read on one chart.

=== SUPPORT ===

Customisation requests and questions are welcome through the Comments tab on this product page.

NOTE: NeuronLiquidity is an indicator for chart analysis and alerts only. It draws on the chart, it does not place, modify or close trades, it does not send orders, and it does not manage positions or accounts, and it makes no claim about future results. All trading decisions and execution remain entirely with you.

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