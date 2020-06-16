CounterTrend 5

The indicator shows buy and sell signals. 

The "CounterTrend 5" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart.

Features:

The CounterTrend 5 is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System.

Signals based on the daily trading range.

The indicator calculates the trading range for the last few days and compare the price movements on short time intervals and generating short term reversal points. 

This is a leading indicator.

It works on any instruments.

Time Frames: M1/ M5/ M15/ M30 / H1

How to trade with CounterTrend 5

The trading signals of CounterTrend 5 System are clear and easy to trade! The indicator is useful for beginners as well as professional traders.

As soon as the new candle opens and the indicator draws an arrow, it means there is an opportunity that the market will reverse the direction. So a trader can act immediately.

This indicator does not repaint and never changes signals in the history. 

The indicator does not wait on the reaction of a new candle, but shows the signal (arrow) immediately on the opening of candles

The CounterTrend 5 indicator is used to trigger counter trend trades.

MetaTrader 4 Version

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10882



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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Weekly support and resistance levels
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In the stock market technical analysis, support and resistance is a concept that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined price levels. Support and resistance levels can be identified on any timeframe. However, the most significant ones are found on the higher time frames, such as daily, weekly, and monthly. This indicator using the weekly OHLC data to identify the relevant levels. This is a support and resistance indicator and providing majo
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ISR Pro
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ISR Pro  is a powerful indicator that works non trending market conditions. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Intraday is another way of saying "within the day." Intraday price movements are particularly important to short-term traders looking to make many trades over the course of a single trading session. Features This indicator does not repaint and never changes levels in the history. For all you can see in the history, the indicator will show exactly the sam
Bollinger R
Antony Augustine
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The Bollinger R (Bollinger Reversals) is designed to recognize short term high profitable counter trend patterns from the chart. This system combines both Bollinger Bands and mean reversion to define positions where the market could potentially reverse direction. Description Bollinger Bands are well known in the trading community. General concept with Bollinger method is selling when the price touches the upper band and buying when the price touches the lower band. Even though it works perfectly
Stochastic BR
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Stochastic BR allows you to recognize reversals professionally. The "Stochastic BR" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your chart. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend i
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In today’s market, an objective counter trend technique might be a trader’s most valuable asset. Most of the traders in the financial market must be familiar with the name "TD Sequential" and "Range Exhaustion". The Sequential R is a Counter-Trend Trading with Simple Range Exhaustion System. Sequential R is useful to identify trend exhaustion points and keep you one step ahead of the trend-following crowd. The "Sequential R" is designed to recognize profitable counter trend patterns from your ch
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The Bollinger R (Bollinger Reversals) is designed to recognize short term high profitable counter trend patterns from the chart. This system combines both Bollinger Bands and mean reversion to define positions where the market could potentially reverse direction. This is the MT5 version of Bollinger R Description Bollinger Bands are well known in the trading community. I have added the concepts mean reversion and "distance between Price and a Moving Average" to help confirm and trade the “bounce
Stochastic R
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Stochastic  Reversal  allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Stochastic Indicator: This technical indicator was developed by George Lane more than 50 years ago. The reason why this indicator survived for so many years is because it continues to show consistent signals even in these current times. The Stochastic indicator is a momentum indicator that shows you how strong or weak the current trend is. It helps you identify overbought and oversold market conditions within a trend.  Rules
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