Position Size Calculator ATR

Position Size Calculator Lite MT5 – Free Risk Management Indicator

Important: If you need interactive drag-and-drop stop loss / take profit zones, a full visual panel with margin information and advanced risk metrics, search on the Market for "Position Size Calculator PRO MT5". This Lite version is a free, simplified edition of the same position sizing logic.

Overview

Position Size Calculator Lite MT5 is a free indicator that helps traders calculate the correct lot size for every trade. It uses a fixed risk percentage of the account balance, an ATR-based stop loss distance and a target risk:reward ratio. The goal is to apply consistent money management on Forex, indices, commodities, CFD or crypto symbols in MetaTrader 5.

The indicator displays a compact on-chart panel showing risk amount, recommended lot size and projected prices for the stop loss and take profit. A button lets you switch instantly between long (buy) and short (sell) direction.

Main Features

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage of account balance.

ATR-based stop loss distance with adjustable ATR period and multiplier.

Projected take profit price calculated from the selected risk:reward ratio.

Works on any symbol supported by your broker: Forex, indices, commodities, CFD, crypto.

Uses symbol parameters from MetaTrader 5: tick value, tick size, minimum and maximum volume, volume step.

Simple, lightweight on-chart panel with key information only.

One-click direction switch between BUY (long) and SELL (short).

How the Calculation Works

The indicator reads your account balance and computes the risk amount from the parameter RiskPercent. According to the selected direction (BUY or SELL), the entry price is taken from the Ask or Bid of the current symbol. The ATR value is read from the current chart. The stop loss distance is calculated as ATR multiplied by the parameter ATR_Multiplier. The stop loss price is placed below the entry price for long trades and above for short trades. The take profit price is projected using the same distance multiplied by the parameter TargetRR (risk:reward ratio). The indicator then calculates the lot size so that the monetary loss at the stop loss equals the chosen risk amount.

All calculations are done using the tick value, tick size and volume step of the current symbol in order to respect broker constraints.

Input Parameters

Risk Management

DefaultDirectionBuy – Initial trade direction when the indicator is loaded (true = BUY, false = SELL).

– Initial trade direction when the indicator is loaded (true = BUY, false = SELL). RiskPercent – Risk per trade as a percentage of the account balance.

– Risk per trade as a percentage of the account balance. TargetRR – Target risk:reward ratio. A value of 2.0 means 1:2 risk:reward.

Strategy Settings

ATR_Multiplier – Multiplier applied to the ATR to define the stop loss distance.

– Multiplier applied to the ATR to define the stop loss distance. ATR_Period – Period used for the ATR calculation.

Visual Panel

ShowPanel – Show or hide the on-chart panel.

– Show or hide the on-chart panel. PanelX , PanelY – Panel position on the chart in pixels.

, – Panel position on the chart in pixels. PanelBgColor, TextColorMain, FontSize – Basic visual settings for the panel.

How to Use

Attach Position Size Calculator Lite to the chart of the symbol and timeframe you want to trade. Set your preferred RiskPercent, TargetRR, ATR_Multiplier and ATR_Period. Use the button on the panel to select BUY (long) or SELL (short) direction. Read the recommended lot size, stop loss price and take profit price on the panel. Use these values when placing your order in MetaTrader 5.

For more advanced control with drag-and-drop zones on the chart, margin information and detailed risk metrics, you can use the separate product Position Size Calculator PRO MT5 available on the Market.

