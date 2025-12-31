Haven MT5 to Telegram — Professional Trade & Signal Export

Turn your trading into high-quality content. Haven MT5 to Telegram is a powerful utility designed specifically for asset managers and signal channel owners. It doesn't just notify you about trades; it creates professional, branded reports ready for publication.

Forget about manually taking screenshots. This bot does all the work for you: monitors the market, calculates net profit, applies your logo, and sends a beautiful report instantly.

Key Advantages & Unique Features

Advanced Branding (Watermark)

Do you run a channel or chat? The bot automatically overlays your author mark (text or @username) on every screenshot. You can choose the size, corner position, and even color. This increases brand recognition and protects content from copying.

Smart Screenshot Technology

The bot takes perfectly clean shots. Before snapping, it can automatically hide the control panel from the chart so it doesn't block the price. If a trade occurred on a symbol you have closed, the bot will open the necessary chart in the background, apply settings, take the shot, and close it.

PnL Visualization

On a trade close screenshot, the bot draws beautiful semi-transparent rectangles (green for profit, red for loss), connecting the entry and exit points. Subscribers immediately see the price movement you caught.

Net Profit Calculation

Many utilities ignore expenses. Haven Bot considers Swaps and Commissions when calculating the final result. In the report, you see the actual money that hit your balance.

Full Template Customization

You are not limited by rigid frameworks. In the settings, you can completely rewrite the message text using HTML tags (bold, italic, links). Customize the format to suit your communication style.

Technical Capabilities

Multi-Symbol Install the utility on just one chart (e.g., EURUSD), and it will monitor trades for all currencies, indices, and stocks simultaneously. Smart Colors The bot automatically detects your chart background color (light or dark) and adjusts the watermark color so it remains readable. Retry System If the Telegram server is unavailable (connection error), the bot won't lose the message but will make up to 3 retry attempts. Auto-Reports Daily and Weekly statistics (Number of trades, Profit, Win-Rate) are sent automatically at a specified time. News Filter Notifies about approaching important economic news (high impact) so you can adjust positions in time.

Detailed Setup Instructions

Step 1: Creating a Telegram Bot

Open Telegram and search for BotFather (the bot with a blue checkmark). Click Start and send the command /newbot. Create a Name for your bot (how it will appear in the chat list). Create a Username for your bot (must be unique and end with "bot", e.g., MySuperTrade_bot). BotFather will reply with a long code — this is your API Token. Copy it.

Step 2: Getting Chat ID or Channel ID

If you want personal notifications: Just send the command /start to your new bot. Then forward any message from yourself to the bot userinfobot — it will show your personal ID (numbers).

Just send the command to your new bot. Then forward any message from yourself to the bot — it will show your personal ID (numbers). If you want to send signals to a Channel:

1. Create a channel (or use an existing one).

2. Add your bot to this channel as an Administrator (this is important, otherwise it cannot write).

3. Forward any message from this channel to the bot getmyid_bot. It will show the Channel ID (channel ID always starts with -100).

Step 3: MT5 Terminal Settings

In the terminal, click Tools -> Options (or Ctrl+O). Go to the Expert Advisors tab. Check the box Allow WebRequest for the listed URL. Double-click the field below and paste the link: https://api.telegram.org (without spaces). Click OK.

Step 4: Launch

Open a chart of any currency pair (e.g., EURUSD). Any timeframe. Drag Haven MT5 to Telegram from the Navigator onto the chart. In the input parameters, paste your Token and Chat ID. Click OK. If everything is correct, the panel will show status "ONLINE", and a test message will arrive in Telegram.

Take your signal quality to a new level with Haven MT5 to Telegram. Happy trading!