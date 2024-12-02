Haven Risk Control MT5

Haven Risk Control 2.0 — Keyboard-Based Risk and Trade Management Introducing Haven Risk Control 2.0 — a modern trading utility for MetaTrader 5, focused on high execution speed, precise risk planning, and practical position management. The main idea behind this version is simple: Speed + Visualization. You build your trading plan directly on the chart, instantly seeing the risk/reward ratio and lot size, and then execute the trade using the keyboard — the perfect solution for fast market reactions.

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Haven Risk Control 2.0 combines a Trade Planner, Position Manager, Risk Guard system, Individual Trade Settings (SET), and a Statistics Panel into one compact interface.

Key Concept: Fast Plan — Confident Execution

The PLAN tab is built around a keyboard-first workflow for the fastest possible trading:

1 — set Entry line

2 — set Stop Loss line

3 — set Take Profit line

Space — send order (when the plan is ready)

Esc — cancel/clear the current plan

This approach is especially useful when you need to react instantly without opening extra terminal windows or switching between menus.

How is Haven Risk Control 2.0 useful in real trading?

PLAN — Visual On-Chart Planning

Create a complete trading setup using Entry / SL / TP lines. The panel automatically calculates the lot size, risk, potential profit, and RR ratio before the trade is opened. MANAGE — Fast Position Management

Manage open trades with one click: move to Breakeven (BE), partial close, full close, and bulk level updates. If an action is not possible, the utility will explain the reason (broker distance/freeze limitations, wrong side of the line, etc.). GUARD — Risk Protection & Discipline

Protect your account from impulsive trading with limits: max risk per trade, total open risk limit, and daily loss limit. Perfect for traders striving for strict discipline. SET — Individual Position Control

Configure management logic for each trade separately (TP/SL levels, automatic BE, and other rules) through a dedicated settings interface on the chart. STATS — Visual Trading Statistics

Track results for TODAY / WEEK / MONTH directly on the chart. A clean visual panel for quick performance analysis during the trading process.

All Features of Haven Risk Control 2.0:

"Keyboard-first" workflow (management via hotkeys 1 / 2 / 3 / Space / Esc).

On-chart trade planning using interactive lines.

Automatic lot calculation based on the selected risk mode (% or currency).

Trade plan preview showing lot size, risk, profit, and RR.

Quick actions in the MANAGE tab (BE, partial close, close all).

Detailed feedback and error notifications regarding broker limitations.

Built-in GUARD system for risk control and daily loss protection.

SET panel for individual management logic for each trade.

Integrated STATS panel (day / week / month) directly on the chart.

Ability to filter by Magic Number for MANAGE and STATS tabs.

Compact modern interface for active manual trading.

Main Tabs and Sections:

PLAN — trade planning, risk settings, and order execution.

MANAGE — actions for open positions and bulk updates.

GUARD — protection and risk management settings.

STATS — overview of trading results (TODAY / WEEK / MONTH).

SET (per trade) — advanced management parameters for a specific position.

Main Input Parameters:

Quick Start (Plan Defaults) — default risk and RR settings for a fast start.

Risk Guards — optional limits on trade risk, total risk, and daily drawdown.

Execution & Scope — Magic Number configuration and filtering for MANAGE/STATS.

Important Notes:

STATS shows the NET result (Profit + Commission + Swap + additional broker fees, if any).

If "Magic Number only" mode is enabled, the MANAGE and STATS tabs only account for trades made by this Expert Advisor.

The TRAIL (Trailing Stop) tab is currently under development.

Who is this utility for?

Manual traders who need maximum execution and management speed from the chart.

Scalpers and intraday traders who value hotkey support and instant risk control.

Traders managing grids or multiple entries who need a compact panel for BE and partial closes.

Disciplined traders who want tools to protect against tilt and unnecessary losses.

Trade faster, manage smarter, and keep risks under full control with Haven Risk Control 2.0.