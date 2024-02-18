Orders Executor
- Utilities
-
Claudio Aguiar De AragaoProgrammer since 1986 using many languages.
Developping Experts Advisors and Indicators for MQL4 / MQL5 and PineScript since 2015.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 18 February 2024
- Activations: 5
Experience swift and accurate order execution with Orders Executor. Once your text file is ready, you run the tool and it promptly processes and executes orders in real-time, creating your buy stop and sell stop orders, with specified volume, take profit and stop loss values. You can set a slippage value to be used.
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Orders Executor, the ultimate tool for executing orders from a text file. Elevate your trading experience and achieve greater efficiency in the dynamic world of financial markets.
Orders file format:
File must have values separated by space in the format
Symbol Buy/Sell Volume Price StopLoss TakeProfit
Example of file contents:
GBPUSD BUY 1.0 1.0777 1.07685 1.08009
GBPUSD SELL 1.0 1.0813 0 0
GBPJPY SELL 0.1 182.478 0 0
IMPORTANT:
File name is configurable by parameters and should be placed under MQL5/Files folder.
First line of file is considered header line and is discarded.
Orders file will be deleted after execution.
For a buy command, If the entry price is greater than the Ask price, it will open a buy stop order, if not greater, it opens a buy limit order.
For a sell command the is applied.
Keywords: Order, Orders, Execute, File, Orders, From, Executor, Run