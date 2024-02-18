Introducing Orders Executor, your powerful and efficient trading companion designed to seamlessly execute orders directly from a user-specified text file. This innovative trading tool streamlines your trading process, providing a convenient and automated solution for executing trades with precision and speed.





Key Features:





**Text File Integration:**

Orders Executor is designed to effortlessly read and interpret orders from a plain text file, eliminating the need for manual input. Simply structure your trading instructions in the specified format, and let Orders Executor take care of the rest.





**Real-Time Order Execution:**

Experience swift and accurate order execution with Orders Executor. Once your text file is ready, you run the tool and it promptly processes and executes orders in real-time, creating your buy stop and sell stop orders, with specified volume, take profit and stop loss values. You can set a slippage value to be used.

It automatically uses buy stop/sell stop or buy limit/sell limit orders acording to current price of the symbol.







Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with Orders Executor, the ultimate tool for executing orders from a text file. Elevate your trading experience and achieve greater efficiency in the dynamic world of financial markets.

Orders file format:

File must have values separated by space in the format Symbol Buy/Sell Volume Price StopLoss TakeProfit

Example of file contents : GBPUSD BUY 1.0 1.0777 1.07685 1.08009

GBPUSD SELL 1.0 1.0813 0 0

GBPJPY SELL 0.1 182.478 0 0



IMPORTANT:

File name is configurable by parameters and should be placed under MQL5/Files folder.

First line of file is considered header line and is discarded.

Orders file will be deleted after execution.

For a buy command, If the entry price is greater than the Ask price, it will open a buy stop order, if not greater, it opens a buy limit order.

For a sell command the is applied.





Keywords: Order, Orders, Execute, File, Orders, From, Executor, Run



