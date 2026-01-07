Haven VWAP Oscillator - Professional Reversal Finder Introducing Haven VWAP Oscillator – an advanced analytical tool combining the power of volumes (VWAP) and statistical precision (Z-Score). Its main task is to find mathematically justified market reversal points, filtering out false signals using smart trend logic.

Check out my other products -> HERE.

Trading against the crowd requires precision. Most oscillators give signals too early. Haven VWAP Oscillator waits for the perfect moment: when price hasn't just deviated, but reached a statistical extreme (Z-Score), confirmed by volume.

Key Idea – Smart Mathematics

VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) – the core of the indicator. This is the "fair" price of the asset considering traded volume. The indicator shows how far the current price has deviated from where big money is positioned.

Z-Score – a statistical algorithm that measures the abnormality of movement. It determines whether the current price spike is random noise or a real entry opportunity.

Indicator signals (arrows) appear only on closed bars and never repaint!

What makes Haven VWAP Oscillator unique?

Unlike standard tools, this indicator uses double signal filtering to protect your balance:

Logical Trend Filter

The indicator won't give a foolish signal. SELL is possible only when price is ABOVE the VWAP line (Oscillator > 0). BUY is possible only when price is BELOW the VWAP line (Oscillator < 0). This eliminates signals against basic market logic. Extremes Visualization

The histogram changes color based on market tension. Normal zones are colored in calm tones, but when the Z-Score level (default 2.0) is breached, bars turn bright green or bright red, signaling a high probability of a pullback. Signal Reliability

Arrows appear strictly at the opening of a new candle based on the analysis of the closed bar. This guarantees the signal is fixed and won't vanish with price movement.

All Features of Haven VWAP Oscillator:

Combination of classic VWAP with deviations and adaptive Z-Score.

Smart entry arrows considering price position relative to the mean (false breakout filter).

Color indication of overbought and oversold zones on the histogram.

Flexible notification system: Pop-up Alerts and Push notifications to mobile with direction (BUY/SELL) and signal strength.

Full visualization customization: histogram colors, arrow codes and sizes, offsets.

Parameter InpMaxBars for lightning-fast performance and PC resource optimization (history calculation limit).

Indicator does not repaint (Non-Repainting).

Main Settings:

VWAP Settings – setup period and deviation levels (Deviations) for base calculation.

Z-Score Settings – the key block. InpZScorePeriod sets the analysis window, and InpZScoreLevel (usually 2.0 - 3.0) determines signal sensitivity.

InpEnableZScore – enable/disable Z-Score mode (can be used as a regular VWAP oscillator).

Arrow Settings – customize arrow display on chart (icon codes, size, offset from candle).

Alert Settings – enable alerts and Push notifications.

InpMaxBars – history calculation depth (default 3000 bars for high performance).

Who is this indicator for?

For Reversal Traders: catch tops and bottoms with mathematical precision.

For Scalpers: fast signals on M1-M5 when exiting normal distribution limits.

For Volume Traders: excellent addition to VSA analysis, showing "fair" price.

For Algo Traders: clear buffer logic for creating Expert Advisors (EA).

Add a statistical advantage to your trading with Haven VWAP Oscillator!