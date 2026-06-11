Precision Position Calculator

Risk calculator for MetaTrader 5.


Precision Position Calculator is a MetaTrader 5 utility that helps calculate trade volume based on the risk configured by the user. The panel allows the user to work with Entry, Stop Loss and up to three Take Profit levels directly on the chart.

Main description

Precision Position Calculator is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help calculate the volume of a trade before opening it.

The panel allows the user to configure risk, select the order type, set the entry price, define the Stop Loss and work with up to three Take Profit levels. The lines are displayed directly on the chart and can be moved with the mouse.

The tool does not open trades by itself without user action. The user reviews the configuration and decides whether to send the order.

Volume calculation

The panel calculates the trade volume using the risk configured by the user.

Risk can be defined as a percentage of the account or as a fixed money amount. The calculation can be based on the account balance or on a custom amount.

The calculation can consider:

  • Entry price.
  • Stop Loss.
  • Spread.
  • Commission, when applicable.
  • Order type.
  • Configured risk amount.

The result is shown in the panel before the trade is sent.

Chart lines

The tool can display the following lines on the chart:

  • Entry.
  • Stop Loss.
  • Take Profit 1.
  • Take Profit 2.
  • Take Profit 3.

The lines can be moved manually. When the Entry, Stop Loss or Take Profit levels are changed, the panel updates the related trade information.

This allows the user to review the trade setup visually before sending the order.

Order types

The panel supports market orders and pending orders.

Available order types:

  • Buy Market.
  • Sell Market.
  • Buy Limit.
  • Sell Limit.
  • Buy Stop.
  • Sell Stop.

The user can select the order type from the panel before sending it.

Separate Take Profit levels

The tool allows the user to divide a trade into up to three Take Profit levels.

Each Take Profit level can have its own closing percentage. The trade volume is distributed according to the configuration selected by the user.

Take Profit levels can be configured by distance, by risk-reward ratio or manually by moving the lines on the chart.

Order split by broker limit

If the calculated volume is higher than the maximum volume allowed by the broker for one order, the panel can divide the trade into multiple orders.

This function depends on the symbol conditions and on the limits defined by the broker.

Symbol configuration

The panel can save a different configuration for each symbol.

It can save information such as:

  • Configured risk.
  • Calculation base.
  • Commission.
  • Take Profit settings.
  • Order split setting.

When the panel is loaded again on the same symbol, it can restore the saved configuration.

Hotkeys

The tool includes configurable hotkeys for keyboard actions.

Hotkeys can be used to send the trade or to show and hide the chart lines, depending on the user configuration.

Compatibility

Precision Position Calculator works with MetaTrader 5.

It can be used on Hedge and Netting accounts. It can also be used on different symbols, as long as the broker provides the information required for volume calculation and order execution.


Support & questions: precision.mt5.tools@gmail.com — we're happy to help.
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
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Federico Ruben Vissio
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Seconds Chart Tester es la versión de prueba gratuita de Seconds Chart, la utilidad que muestra velas de segundos (S1, S3, S5, S10, S15, S30) en una ventana flotante sobre tu gráfico de MetaTrader 5. A diferencia del demo del Probador de Estrategias, esta versión funciona en un gráfico real, para que puedas probar la herramienta en vivo antes de comprar. Qué podés probar en el demo: - Velas de segundos de S1 a S30, seleccionables con un click. - Ventana flotante: mover, redimensionar, minimiz
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Draw Order Blocks
Federico Ruben Vissio
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Draw Order Blocks – Channels and Market Structure Manual -A simple tool for drawing precise channels on Order Blocks or any area you choose. It offers three drawing modes: full candle, wick only, or body only, each with a 50% level. It also includes "BOS" and "CHoCH" lines with two-level confirmation: one checkmark on wick break and two checkmarks on candle close-
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Opens
Federico Ruben Vissio
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Spread Candle Clock Pro
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Spread Candle Clock is a clock that displays the remaining time of the current candle along with the spread in real time directly on the chart. Features: Real-time candle countdown. Live spread (SP) display. Adjustable size. Customizable colors. Configurable position in all four corners. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes. Includes a button to minimize to a small panel.
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Spread Candle Clock MT4
Federico Ruben Vissio
Utilities
Spread Candle Clock is a clock that displays the remaining time of the current candle along with the real-time spread directly on the chart. Features: Real-time candle countdown. Live spread display. Minimize button to small panel. Adjustable size. Customizable colors. Configurable position in all four corners. Compatible with all symbols and timeframes.
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Seconds Pro
Federico Ruben Vissio
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Seconds Chart -- Seconds Candlestick Chart for MT5 --  MetaTrader 5 only offers timeframes starting from 1 minute. This utility adds a seconds candlestick chart in a floating window over your chart Key Features: Displays your open positions with entry lines, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. Modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit by dragging the lines directly onto the seconds chart. Floating window that you can freely move, resize, minimize, and close. Selectable timeframes of 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 30
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mirna21
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mirna21 2026.06.29 17:59 
 

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