Time in Trade Expert Advisor applies the strategy of opening pending orders at the specified time, and also uses winter and summer time with automatic switching.

When a signal occurs, the trading robot opens pending orders with equal volumes for buying and selling.

The timeframe used for trading is 5 minutes.

The trigger for a pending order is a sharp price change depending on:

opening / closing of trading sessions;

release of important economic indicators;

time intervals with the maximum number of traders.

The following settings are available to the user:

Open Price - setting the order opening level based on BID and AKS prices;

Stop Loss - stop level in case of unwanted price movement;

Trailing - floating Stop Loss level;

Volume - fixed trade volume (valid only for RISK = 0);

RISK - risk level in %:

0 - no risk set. A fixed Volume will be applied;



1 and more - risk level % of free funds.

HOUR_n - enable / disable trading at the specified hour (server time):

true - allow;



false - disable.

Testing was carried out with a delay of 3ms, a leverage of 1/40 and a RISK level of 70.

Initial deposit - 3000 RUB.

Input parameters EUR/USD:

Open Price - 120;

Stop Loss - 140;

Trailing - 10;

RISK - 70.

Interval: 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022