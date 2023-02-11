Time in Trade

Time in Trade Expert Advisor applies the strategy of opening pending orders at the specified time, and also uses winter and summer time with automatic switching.

When a signal occurs, the trading robot opens pending orders with equal volumes for buying and selling.

The timeframe used for trading is 5 minutes.

The trigger for a pending order is a sharp price change depending on:

  • opening / closing of trading sessions;
  • release of important economic indicators;
  • time intervals with the maximum number of traders.

The following settings are available to the user:

  • Open Price - setting the order opening level based on BID and AKS prices;
  • Stop Loss - stop level in case of unwanted price movement;
  • Trailing - floating Stop Loss level;
  • Volume - fixed trade volume (valid only for RISK = 0);
  • RISK - risk level in %:
    • 0 - no risk set. A fixed Volume will be applied;
    • 1 and more - risk level % of free funds.
  • HOUR_n - enable / disable trading at the specified hour (server time):
    • true - allow;
    • false - disable.

Testing was carried out with a delay of 3ms, a leverage of 1/40 and a RISK level of 70.

Initial deposit - 3000 RUB.

Input parameters EUR/USD:

  • Open Price - 120;
  • Stop Loss - 140;
  • Trailing - 10;
  • RISK - 70.

Interval: 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022

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Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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dexoluss
34
dexoluss 2024.05.21 12:56 
 

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Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
12360
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:07 
 

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dididoremi
16
dididoremi 2023.03.16 09:43 
 

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Denis Diakonov
1514
Reply from developer Denis Diakonov 2023.05.11 16:07
Здравствуйте!
Magic не предусмотрен в данной версии программы.
В будущем, возможно, появится возможность использования групп советников.
Спасибо!
webart
80
webart 2023.03.03 19:50 
 

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Denis Diakonov
1514
Reply from developer Denis Diakonov 2023.05.11 16:08
Здравствуйте!
В будущем, возможно, появится возможность использования данной программы паралельно с другими.
Спасибо!
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