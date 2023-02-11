Time in Trade
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Time in Trade Expert Advisor applies the strategy of opening pending orders at the specified time, and also uses winter and summer time with automatic switching.
When a signal occurs, the trading robot opens pending orders with equal volumes for buying and selling.
The timeframe used for trading is 5 minutes.
The trigger for a pending order is a sharp price change depending on:
- opening / closing of trading sessions;
- release of important economic indicators;
- time intervals with the maximum number of traders.
The following settings are available to the user:
- Open Price - setting the order opening level based on BID and AKS prices;
- Stop Loss - stop level in case of unwanted price movement;
- Trailing - floating Stop Loss level;
- Volume - fixed trade volume (valid only for RISK = 0);
- RISK - risk level in %:
- 0 - no risk set. A fixed Volume will be applied;
- 1 and more - risk level % of free funds.
- HOUR_n - enable / disable trading at the specified hour (server time):
- true - allow;
- false - disable.
Testing was carried out with a delay of 3ms, a leverage of 1/40 and a RISK level of 70.
Initial deposit - 3000 RUB.
Input parameters EUR/USD:
- Open Price - 120;
- Stop Loss - 140;
- Trailing - 10;
- RISK - 70.
Interval: 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022
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