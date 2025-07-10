Haven Fractals

This indicator is designed to display fractals on the price chart, helping traders identify important local extremes. Fractals represent special points on the chart that correspond to the classical definition: a local high is formed if the central candlestick is higher than the two adjacent ones on both sides, and a local low is formed if the central candlestick is lower than the two adjacent ones.

Main features and benefits:

Flexible display — the indicator allows you to visualize upper and lower fractals with various symbols, including circles, squares, triangles, and other shapes.

Customizable colors — the ability to change the color scheme for better visibility on the chart. For example, you can highlight ascending fractals in green and descending ones in red.

Adjustable offset — vertical shift settings allow you to conveniently position fractal markers, preventing them from overlapping candles.

Compatibility with any timeframes — the indicator works correctly on all time intervals, from minute (M1) to monthly (MN), making it a universal tool.

Applicable to all financial instruments — supports the analysis of stocks, currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, and other assets.

Helps identify key levels — fractals can serve as a reference for constructing support and resistance levels, as well as signaling potential reversals.

This indicator is especially useful for traders using technical analysis-based strategies, such as trend trading, determining entry and exit points, and analyzing price behavior around significant levels. It can serve as a standalone tool or be used in combination with other indicators to confirm signals.

