Haven Trend Tracker PRO is a professional indicator for accurately determining the trend in all financial markets. It tracks price movements and helps traders make informed trading decisions based on clear signals.

Main features:

Clear trend visualization - colored trendline display with an intuitive system: blue for an uptrend, red for a downtrend

- colored trendline display with an intuitive system: blue for an uptrend, red for a downtrend Clear trading signals - arrows indicate entry points when the trend changes

- arrows indicate entry points when the trend changes Multi-timeframe analysis - ability to track the trend on a higher timeframe for strategic decision-making

- ability to track the trend on a higher timeframe for strategic decision-making Customizable parameters - flexible settings to adapt the indicator to any trading style

Advantages of using:

Significantly reduces the number of false signals

Helps identify long-term trends for more profitable trades

Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders

Universal application across various markets: Forex market Stock market (stocks, ETFs) Futures market Commodity market Cryptocurrency market Bond market CFD contracts Indices



The indicator offers a clear system for determining the trend, which helps traders enter the market in the direction of the dominant price movement and hold positions until it changes.



