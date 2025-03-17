Haven Trend Tracker PRO
- Indicators
- Maksim Tarutin
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 27 June 2025
- Activations: 10
Haven Trend Tracker PRO is a professional indicator for accurately determining the trend in all financial markets. It tracks price movements and helps traders make informed trading decisions based on clear signals.
Main features:
- Clear trend visualization - colored trendline display with an intuitive system: blue for an uptrend, red for a downtrend
- Clear trading signals - arrows indicate entry points when the trend changes
- Multi-timeframe analysis - ability to track the trend on a higher timeframe for strategic decision-making
- Customizable parameters - flexible settings to adapt the indicator to any trading style
Advantages of using:
- Significantly reduces the number of false signals
- Helps identify long-term trends for more profitable trades
- Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders
- Universal application across various markets:
- Forex market
- Stock market (stocks, ETFs)
- Futures market
- Commodity market
- Cryptocurrency market
- Bond market
- CFD contracts
- Indices
The indicator offers a clear system for determining the trend, which helps traders enter the market in the direction of the dominant price movement and hold positions until it changes.
