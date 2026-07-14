TraderOS PropGuard

  • Utilities
  • Mario El Kallab
    Mario El Kallab

    Mario El Kallab

    I Code EAs as a hobby and spend most of time investing in developing my skills and my EAs. Im a mechanical engineer with some personally acquired coding skills and a passion to trading and market analysis.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

TraderOS | PropGuard

Prop Firm Daily Loss & Max Drawdown Protection

Never fail a prop challenge due to daily drawdown or max loss breaches again.

TraderOS | PropGuard is a professional risk management tool designed specifically for prop firm traders. It monitors your trading account in real-time and automatically protects you from breaching daily loss limits and maximum drawdown rules that cause most challenge failures.

This is not a trading strategy or signal generator. It is a safety system that sits on top of your existing trading approach — manual or automated — and ensures you stay within the rules of your prop firm.

Supported Prop Firms

The EA comes with pre-configured profiles for major prop firms:

  • FTMO

  • Apex

  • FundedNext

  • The5ers

  • Topstep

  • OneFunded

Custom firm profile is also available for manual configuration.

Key Features

Real-time daily loss tracking — Monitors drawdown from the daily starting balance with firm-specific reset times

Maximum drawdown protection — Tracks drawdown from peak equity and triggers protection when limits are breached

Auto-flatten positions — Automatically closes all positions when loss limits are approached or breached

Intelligent trading lock — Locks trading with reason tracking; daily loss locks reset automatically on new trading day, while max drawdown locks remain permanent

Revenge trading protection — Configurable cooldown period activates after consecutive losses to prevent emotional overtrading

Professional dark dashboard — Visual display showing daily loss, max drawdown, progress bars, and system status with real-time color coding

Firm-aware daily resets — Each prop firm profile includes its actual server reset time, ensuring accurate loss tracking

State persistence — All tracking data is saved and restored across MetaTrader restarts

Input Parameters

PropFirm — Select your prop firm from the dropdown list (FTMO, Apex, FundedNext, The5ers, Topstep, OneFunded, Custom)

CustomFirmName — Name for custom firm profile

DailyLossLimit — Daily loss limit in percent

MaxLossLimit — Maximum drawdown limit in percent

StopAtPercent — Warning threshold percentage before limit breach (default 80%)

AutoFlatten — Automatically close positions when limits are breached

LockTrading — Lock trading when loss limits are hit

LockDuration — Lock duration in minutes (0 means locked until manual reset)

EnableRevengeProtection — Enable cooldown after consecutive losses

ConsecutiveLossLimit — Number of consecutive losses before cooldown activates

CooldownMinutes — Duration of cooldown period in minutes

ShowDashboard — Show the visual dashboard on chart

DashboardCorner — Dashboard position (TL, TR, BL, BR)

LogLevel — Verbosity of log messages

EnableFileLogging — Write log to file for debugging

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 platform

Any account type (netting or hedging)

Works with any trading symbol

Works with any timeframe

Recommended for use with funded prop firm accounts

Installation Instructions

Download the EA file

Place TraderOS_PropGuard.ex5 in the Experts folder of your MetaTrader 5 data directory

Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel

Drag the EA onto any chart

Configure your prop firm selection and risk settings in the Inputs tab

Click OK to activate

Important Note

This is a risk management tool. It does not provide trading signals or make profit predictions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before using on a live funded account.

About TraderOS

TraderOS is a professional suite of trading tools designed for serious traders and developers. Each product is built with reliability, performance, and user experience as the highest priorities.

Technical Support

Support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system. Please include your order number and a detailed description of your issue for faster assistance.


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4.5 (2)
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Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
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