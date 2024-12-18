Haven Stop Loss Hunter Indicator

Precise tool for analyzing key levels. Developed for traders seeking a deeper understanding of price dynamics and improvement in their trading decisions.



Key functions:

Helps to quickly find important price extremes.



Identification of potential sweep levels

Identifies moments when the price attempts to break through a level but fails, signaling a possible reversal or trend continuation. Visual display of critical price points

Simplifies the analysis of market structure and helps in making decisions based on visible data.

The indicator is ideally suited for identifying situations when the price tests key levels but does not break through them, which is an important signal for a trader.

Flexible настройка allows you to adapt the tool to individual trading strategies and use it on any selected financial instrument.



