Haven Market Session Time PRO

5

Haven Market Session Time PRO – your reliable assistant for market session and news analysis.

This compact indicator keeps you informed about key trading sessions and important news events directly on the chart. Customize the display of the sessions you need – Asia, London, US, and other regions.

The indicator automatically highlights activity periods, showing the start and end times of each session. You'll receive alerts about upcoming high-impact economic calendar events.

A convenient panel in the corner of the chart displays NY time, server time, and a countdown to the nearest news and sessions. The indicator is fully customizable to suit your needs – colors, fonts, object display, and much more.

With Haven Market Session Time PRO, you’ll trade more efficiently by understanding the real market activity of trading sessions.

Key benefits:

  • Ease of use: Simple and intuitive interface.
  • Flexible customization: Tailor the settings to fit your trading needs.
  • Informative without clutter: Provides essential data without overwhelming visuals.
  • Boosted trading efficiency: Make informed decisions with better market context.
  • High-impact news alerts: Notifications arrive 15 minutes before the news event.
  • Session alerts: Receive notifications at the start of each session.


Reviews 2
Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2025.06.24 12:40 
 

Very good work!

Tanapon Sanguanrat
552
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.05.24 15:02 
 

good indi

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Haven Candle Timer Countdown — Convenient Multi-Timeframe Candle Timer Haven Candle Timer Countdown is a practical assistant indicator designed to track the remaining time before the current candle closes on multiple timeframes simultaneously. It helps traders avoid untimely entries near the end of a bar formation and keeps the current server time clearly visible on the chart. Other products ->  HERE . Tracking the exact candle close time is highly useful for decision-making in many trading syst
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Haven Bar Replay — Your Personal Trading Simulator Introducing   Haven Bar Replay   – a professional simulator for manual trading and strategy testing. It transforms your MT5 chart into a historical player, allowing you to live through months of market movements in just a minutes. Check out my other products ->  CLICK HERE . Do you want to learn how to trade profitably but aren't ready to wait hours for setups to form? This tool is designed for you. Train your eyes, test hypotheses, and hone yo
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Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
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The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
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Haven HTF Candle — The Power of the Higher Timeframe on Your Chart Introducing Haven HTF Candle — a powerful tool that displays candles from a higher timeframe (HTF) directly on your main chart. Stop constantly switching between windows and start seeing the true market context, which is the foundation for making well-informed trading decisions. Other products -> HERE . Key Features and the "Power of 3" Concept Analysis based on the "Power of 3" (AMD) concept: The indicator clearly displays the
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Haven Average Daily Range is a powerful and flexible indicator that calculates and displays the average daily range, providing traders with an indispensable tool for assessing volatility and potential daily price movements. With the latest update, the indicator has become even more functional, adding the ability to analyze historical data directly on the chart! Check out my other products ->  HERE Key Features: Historical ADR Levels: Visualize ADR levels from past days directly on the chart for
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Haven Trend Tracker PRO - Your Navigator in the World of Trends Introducing   Haven Trend Tracker PRO   – a powerful multi-timeframe indicator designed for traders who want to trade in harmony with the market. Its main goal is to eliminate your doubts by showing the trend direction on both your working (LTF) and higher (HTF) timeframes simultaneously. My other products ->  HERE . Trading with the trend is the most reliable strategy. The indicator helps you identify the dominant market force and
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Haven RSI Candlestick is an innovative technical indicator that transforms the traditional line chart of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into an intuitive candlestick chart format. This tool is designed for traders who rely on technical analysis and aim to interpret market momentum and potential reversal points faster and more deeply. Other products -> HERE . Key Features: RSI Visualization as Candlesticks: The core feature. You can now directly apply Price Action methods and candlestick patte
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Haven MT5 to Telegram
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Haven MT5 to Telegram — Professional Trade & Signal Export Turn your trading into high-quality content. Haven MT5 to Telegram is a powerful utility designed specifically for asset managers and signal channel owners. It doesn't just notify you about trades; it creates professional, branded reports ready for publication. Manual   |   My other products ->  HERE . Forget about manually taking screenshots. This bot does all the work for you: monitors the market, calculates net profit, applies your l
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Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — Your Automatic Market Range Analyst Introducing Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — a powerful tool that takes market analysis to the next level. This indicator automatically identifies key price ranges built on significant pivot points and overlays a detailed Volume Profile along with Fibonacci levels on each one. This allows traders to instantly see where liquidity is concentrated and where true support and resistance levels are located. Other products -> HERE .
Haven Breakout Channels
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Haven Breakout Channels - Your Key to Breakout Trading Introducing Haven Breakout Channels – an intelligent indicator designed to automatically detect consolidation zones (price channels) and pinpoint the exact moments of their breakout. Based on volatility analysis, it saves you from manually searching for flat market areas, allowing you to focus on what's most important—entering a trade at the beginning of a new move. My other products ->  HERE . Understanding the "consolidation-expansion" ma
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This indicator is designed to display fractals on the price chart, helping traders identify important local extremes. Fractals represent special points on the chart that correspond to the classical definition: a local high is formed if the central candlestick is higher than the two adjacent ones on both sides, and a local low is formed if the central candlestick is lower than the two adjacent ones. Other products ->  HERE Main features and benefits : Flexible display — the indicator allows you t
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Haven CBDR is a simple-to-use indicator that displays the ICT "Central Bank Dealers Range" (CBDR) on the chart. The program draws rectangles highlighting the CBDR price range and also shows additional standard deviation lines to assess possible support and resistance levels. The product allows you to configure the CBDR time range, the number of displayed calendar days, the colors and styles of graphic elements, and it automatically adjusts the color scheme depending on the chart theme. Additiona
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Haven ZScore Oscillator is a powerful statistical oscillator designed to identify anomalous price deviations from its average value. The indicator doesn't just follow the price, but measures how statistically significant the current price is, allowing for high-precision identification of overbought/oversold zones and potential trend reversal points. This tool will become an indispensable assistant for traders who prefer a data-driven approach and aim to enter the market at moments when the proba
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Haven Turtle Channel - The Legendary Strategy of the Turtles Introducing   Haven Turtle Channel   – a professional implementation of one of the most famous trend-following strategies in trading history. This indicator is based on the classic rules of the "Turtle Traders" experiment conducted by Richard Dennis and William Eckhardt. Other products ->  HERE . The core of the system is simple and effective: "Trade what you see, not what you think." The indicator automatically plots a Donchian Chann
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Haven QQE PRO
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Haven QQE PRO - Your Visual Guide to Trends on All Timeframes Introducing   Haven QQE PRO   – a practical tool based on the QQE algorithm, created to solve the main task of a trader: to quickly identify the current trend and trade in its direction. The indicator analyzes data from several timeframes at once and clearly shows who is dominating the market — buyers or sellers. Other products ->  HERE . Forget about having to switch between charts. All the information you need to make a decision is
Haven Risk Control MT5
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Haven Risk Control 2.0 — Keyboard-Based Risk and Trade Management Introducing Haven Risk Control 2.0  — a modern trading utility for MetaTrader 5, focused on high execution speed, precise risk planning, and practical position management. The main idea behind this version is simple: Speed + Visualization . You build your trading plan directly on the chart, instantly seeing the risk/reward ratio and lot size, and then execute the trade using the keyboard — the perfect solution for fast market rea
Haven Range Dynamics
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Haven Range Dynamics - Visualize Key Market Levels Introducing Haven Range Dynamics – an indicator that automatically plots key support and resistance levels on your chart. It defines the trading range over a specified period based on the High and Low, freeing up your time to make well-informed trading decisions. Other products ->  HERE . The tool constructs 8 dynamic levels based on a proven mathematical model. These levels serve as powerful guides for identifying potential reversal, breakout,
Haven Gold Miner
Maksim Tarutin
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Haven Gold Miner - Automated Gold Trading on XAUUSD Introducing Haven Gold Miner - a trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading (XAUUSD / GOLD). The EA uses a trend-following approach and is oriented towards the structured trading of gold's market movements. This is not a scalper trying to make a profit inside every single tick. Because of this, Haven Gold Miner is less dependent on minor changes in spread, commissions, and slippage compared to many
Haven ORB
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Haven ORB v2.0 - New York Opening Range Breakout Automation (Nasdaq 100) Introducing Haven ORB – an Expert Advisor for automating the Opening Range Breakout strategy during the New York session. This tool is designed for traders who value a systematic approach and want to trade during one of the most volatile times of the day without constantly monitoring the charts. The EA features Smart Time Sync technology. You no longer need to calculate your broker's server time offset or track Daylight Sav
Haven Entry Bands
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Haven Entry Bands - Your Navigator for Precise Market Entries Introducing Haven Entry Bands – this is not just a set of lines on your chart, but a comprehensive system for identifying trends and finding high-probability entry points. The indicator is based on a combination of smoothed price action and adaptive volatility, allowing it to build dynamic support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci ratios. More products ->  HERE . Stop guessing where to enter the market. Haven Entry Bands automa
Haven JPY Miner
Maksim Tarutin
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Haven JPY Miner - Specialized Algorithm for USDJPY Introducing Haven JPY Miner – a professional Expert Advisor designed and tuned exclusively for the USDJPY currency pair. This is a solution for traders who need a ready-made systematic approach without the need for long parameter configuration. The EA is equipped with Smart Time Sync technology. You no longer need to calculate the broker's server time offset (GMT Offset). The advisor automatically synchronizes with world time via API to determin
Haven Gold Daily Breakout
Maksim Tarutin
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Haven Gold Daily Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor created to trade one of the most popular and understandable strategies in the financial markets: the daily range breakout . It is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) to leverage its high volatility for profit, while strictly controlling risks and eliminating emotional decisions. My other products -> HERE Trading Principle: A Transparent and Proven Strategy Unlike "black boxes," the logic of Haven Gold Daily Breakout is simple, ef
Haven Bands Reversion
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Bands Reversion – A Professional Indicator for Mean Reversion Trading Introducing Haven Bands Reversion – a powerful and precise tool designed for traders who use mean reversion strategies. Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands, this indicator is based on the Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) , which makes its channels more sensitive to real market activity. Most importantly, the indicator generates non-repainting signals , providing you with reliable entry points. My other products here
Haven VWAP Oscillator
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven VWAP Oscillator - Professional Reversal Finder Introducing   Haven VWAP Oscillator   – an advanced analytical tool combining the power of volumes (VWAP) and statistical precision (Z-Score). Its main task is to find mathematically justified market reversal points, filtering out false signals using smart trend logic. Check out my other products ->  HERE . Trading against the crowd requires precision. Most oscillators give signals too early. Haven VWAP Oscillator waits for the perfect moment
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Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2025.06.24 12:40 
 

Very good work!

Tanapon Sanguanrat
552
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.05.24 15:02 
 

good indi

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