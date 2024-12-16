Haven Market Session Time PRO – your reliable assistant for market session and news analysis.

This compact indicator keeps you informed about key trading sessions and important news events directly on the chart. Customize the display of the sessions you need – Asia, London, US, and other regions.

The indicator automatically highlights activity periods, showing the start and end times of each session. You'll receive alerts about upcoming high-impact economic calendar events.

A convenient panel in the corner of the chart displays NY time, server time, and a countdown to the nearest news and sessions. The indicator is fully customizable to suit your needs – colors, fonts, object display, and much more.

With Haven Market Session Time PRO, you’ll trade more efficiently by understanding the real market activity of trading sessions.

Key benefits:

Ease of use : Simple and intuitive interface.

: Simple and intuitive interface. Flexible customization : Tailor the settings to fit your trading needs.

: Tailor the settings to fit your trading needs. Informative without clutter : Provides essential data without overwhelming visuals.

: Provides essential data without overwhelming visuals. Boosted trading efficiency : Make informed decisions with better market context.

: Make informed decisions with better market context. High-impact news alerts : Notifications arrive 15 minutes before the news event.

: Notifications arrive 15 minutes before the news event. Session alerts: Receive notifications at the start of each session.



