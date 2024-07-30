Size calculator by soa

Introduction to SWARM CALCULATOR

The SWARM CALCULATOR is a revolutionary tool designed for traders who prioritize effective risk management and optimized trading strategies. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, the SWARM CALCULATOR enhances your trading experience, allowing you to make informed and precise decisions.

Key Features:

  1. Customized Risk Management:

    • Automatic Position Size Calculation: Automatically determine the optimal position size based on the percentage of risk you are willing to take and the distance to your Stop Loss.
    • Support for Tenth and Hundredth Lot Sizes: Choose between precise hundredth lots (0.01) or multiples of tenth lots (0.10) for greater flexibility in risk management.

  2. Integrated Graphical Tools:

    • Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit Lines: Draw and customize lines directly on your chart for entry points, stop loss, and take profit, with adjustable colors and thicknesses.
    • Real-Time Updates: Entry lines automatically adjust to the current price, ensuring your strategy is always up-to-date with market conditions.

  3. Advanced Order Management:

    • Single and Split Position Options: Open a single position or split your position into two, allowing for different take profit levels and enhanced strategy diversification.

      1. User-Friendly Interface:

        • Interactive Buttons: Easily place buy/sell orders, set limit orders, and clear all settings with the click of a button.
        • Customizable Text Displays: Modify the size and color of text for lot sizes, risk/reward ratios, and potential gain/loss, ensuring all information is clear and accessible.

      2. Sound Alerts:

        • New Object Detection Alert: Receive a sound alert whenever a new object is detected on the chart for the first time, keeping you informed of important changes without distraction.

          Why Choose SWARM CALCULATOR?

          • Enhanced Precision: Whether you trade with hundredth or tenth lot sizes, SWARM CALCULATOR ensures your position sizes are always precise and in line with your risk management strategy.
          • Improved Efficiency: Automate tedious calculations and focus on your trading strategy. Let SWARM CALCULATOR handle the details, so you can make more informed decisions faster.
          • Greater Control: The ability to split positions and set different take profit levels gives you more control over your trades, allowing for sophisticated trading strategies.



          How to Get Started:

          1. Purchase and Download: Get SWARM CALCULATOR from the MQL5 Market Place.
          2. Install and Configure: Follow the easy installation instructions and customize the settings to match your trading preferences.
          3. Trade with Confidence: Use the SWARM CALCULATOR to manage your trades, optimize your risk, and enhance your trading strategy.

          Get SWARM CALCULATOR Today!

          Don't miss out on this powerful tool that can transform your trading experience. Purchase the SWARM CALCULATOR now and take your trading to the next level!


          https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lP0Ak3urtZU COMMENT CA MARCHE VIDEO EXPLICATIVE
          https://www.youtube.com/shorts/8CLTJQPYI2E HOW IT WORKS ENGLISH VIDEO






























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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Utilities
Duplicator for MetaTrader 5 — professional position duplicator inside one terminal A reliable Expert Advisor for traders who want to automatically duplicate already opened positions in MetaTrader 5, increase volume, apply custom lot settings, and manage duplicates with precise rules. It is a practical tool for manual trading, algorithmic systems, and flexible management of existing positions inside one terminal. Duplicator for MT5 does not open positions by its own trading strategy. Its role is
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