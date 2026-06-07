The Global Investing FX Terminal is an all-in-one FX dashboard for MetaTrader 5 — CB policy rates, CFTC COT positioning, carry rankings, economic surprises, options skew, retail sentiment, and correlations, thirteen panels in total — rendered on a single zero-flicker canvas overlay and refreshing every 10 seconds from one attached EA. No external software required.

Professional FX analysis requires simultaneous access to data that normally lives in separate platforms: rate derivatives, government data portals, broker swap specifications, options desks. This EA brings all of it into a single frame inside the trading terminal where decisions are executed.

What you see on the dashboard

Market Overview

FX Pairs Table — Live bid/ask for all 28 G10 pairs, plus NOK/SEK crosses when present in your broker's Market Watch — up to 36 pairs in total. Each row shows spread, daily and weekly change, absolute range in pips, and ADR% — the current session range as a percentage of the 14-day Average Daily Range. A pair at 95% ADR has consumed its statistical daily extension. A pair at 25% ADR mid-London still has room. Colors update tick-by-tick.

Pair Detail — Click any row in the FX Pairs table to open a full analytical overlay for that pair. A centred popup shows a live candlestick chart (M5 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1, switchable between Candles, Bars, and Line) with price grid and time axis matching MT5 native convention; ADR, ADR%, 52-week High/Low, and HV30 with volatility-regime coloring; Composite and ESI scores per currency; CB Rates with bias classification; broker long and short swap rates for the pair; CFTC COT net positioning; retail long/short sentiment; 25-delta 1-month Risk Reversal; the current AI Market Signal for the pair with timestamp; and a filtered news feed showing only headlines relevant to the base or quote currency, each clickable for the full article snippet.

Economic Calendar — Next 48 hours of high and medium-impact events from the MT5 native calendar API. Time to release, forecast, previous, and actual values as they print. Events within 15 minutes highlight in amber before the MT5 push notification fires. Click any event to open a detail popup with an Actual vs Forecast history chart, source attribution, and the next scheduled release.

Open Positions — Symbol, direction, volume, open price, P&L, and accrued swap for every live position. The value here is adjacency: monitor an open AUD/USD long while reading COT showing leveraged funds at near-extreme short AUD, RBA at Hike bias, and positive carry — all on the same screen, without navigating away.

Macro-Fundamental Signals

CB Rates & Bias — Policy rates for all eight G10 central banks, plus Norges Bank (NOK) and Riksbank (SEK) when those currencies are available in your broker's Market Watch — ten in total — with directional bias classification (Hike / Hold / Cut), OIS market-implied probability of the next decision as a percentage, and next meeting date sourced from the MT5 native calendar. Updated from the Global Investing data pipeline following each major central bank communication. The divergence between two banks' bias columns is often the most durable FX signal available.

Click any row to open the CB Rates detail popup for that central bank: a step chart (hold-then-step rendering, the industry-standard convention for policy rate visualisation) plotting the full decision history from the MT5 native calendar — up to 10 years — with a 1Y / 2Y / 4Y / 10Y range selector. A scrollable decision table below the chart lists every rate decision on record: date, rate level in percent, change in basis points (green for hikes, red for cuts), and the prior rate. The popup opens scrolled to the most recent decision with actual data, bypassing future scheduled meetings. The next meeting date is sourced directly from the MT5 calendar and updated intraday.

COT Positioning — Leveraged Funds — CFTC net positioning for seven G10 currency futures — NOK and SEK are not included here, as no liquid CFTC futures contract exists for either — week-over-week change, and a normalized bar showing positioning extremes. The panel header timestamp confirms the exact CFTC week-ending date so you always know whether you're reading current data. COT's analytical edge is not direction — it's detecting when a crowded trade is beginning to unwind.

Surprise Index — Rolling economic surprise score per currency — the seven G10 currencies plus NOK and SEK. Beat/miss/in-line scoring applied to recent data releases, decay-weighted toward recency. Follows the Citi ESI methodology. Surprise momentum tends to lead currency direction by two to four weeks, flagging revision cycles before they appear in OIS pricing or CB Bias.

Composite Score — A single ranked bar per currency from six weighted inputs: COT 52-week z-score (25%), Momentum — a 5-day-smoothed, 60-day-z-scored read of the Currency Strength Index (15%), retail sentiment (18%), CB bias signal (18%), Sharpe-adjusted carry yield (12%), and ESI (12%). Momentum captures realized price trend and is deliberately independent of COT, which reflects leveraged-fund positioning rather than price action. For NOK and SEK, which have no liquid CFTC futures contract, the COT weight is redistributed proportionally across the other five inputs rather than scored as neutral. Not a trading signal — a rapid-scan surface for identifying where multi-factor evidence is aligned versus conflicted.

Risk Context

Carry Monitor — All G10 pairs in your broker's Market Watch with a positive carry yield, ranked by annualised return and calculated directly from live broker swap rates — no external data source. Long swap, short swap, net carry %, 30-day historical volatility, and Sharpe-adjusted score. The Sharpe column distinguishes high-carry pairs in suppressed volatility from the same carry in high-volatility regimes: fundamentally different risk profiles, immediately visible.

Retail Sentiment — Long/short ratios across up to 36 pairs — the 28 G10 pairs plus NOK/SEK crosses when available in your broker's Market Watch. A structural context layer, not a timing instrument. When 88% of retail accounts are short USD/CAD while COT shows leveraged funds also heavily short CAD, the convergence of two independent crowding signals is qualitatively different from either signal alone.

Correlation Matrix — 30-day rolling Pearson correlations for nine non-USD currencies — the seven G10 currencies plus NOK and SEK — versus DXY. Simultaneous longs in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and AUD/USD during a period of high mutual correlation is not three independent trades — it is multiple units of DXY short exposure. The matrix makes that visible before entry.

Currency Strength — Multi-timeframe momentum for nine non-USD currencies — the seven G10 currencies plus NOK and SEK — as overlapping line series (M5 / M15 / H1 / H4 / D1), with current reading labeled per currency. When momentum alignment matches CB Bias direction for the same currency, both signals are reinforcing. When they diverge, it flags either a correction or an impending bias revision.

Volatility & Options — Historical volatility at 7-day, 20-day, and 3-month lookbacks, plus risk reversal skew at 1-week, 1-month, and 3-month tenors for seven major pairs. Risk reversals measure the implied volatility premium of OTM calls vs. puts. A sign flip on any risk reversal — from negative to positive or vice versa — triggers an alert and frequently precedes a directional shift in the underlying.

Market Sessions — Live open/closed status for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York. Times display in broker server time with the UTC offset labeled. A pair at 100% ADR during Tokyo in a London-driven market carries different analytical weight than the same statistic at the London open.

Alert system

The terminal monitors all data sources on each refresh cycle and fires MT5 alerts — with optional push notification to the MetaTrader 5 mobile app — on the following events:

Central bank bias classification change

OIS-implied probability shift exceeding a configurable threshold (default: 5 percentage points between refresh cycles)

CFTC COT week-over-week change above threshold (default: 10,000 contracts), or new weekly release detected

Broker swap rate material change

High-impact calendar event entering the configurable pre-alert window (default: 15 minutes)

Risk reversal sign flip on any monitored pair

AI Market Signal update detected between refresh cycles

Economic Surprise Index (ESI) reaching a configurable extreme reading

COT positioning reaching a 52-week z-score extreme (crowded trade)

Correlation breakdown between any two monitored pairs versus their long-run norm

Risk reversal term structure inversion between the 1-month and 3-month tenors

Composite Score entering or exiting a configurable strong bullish/bearish zone

A pair entering or leaving the top-ranked carry trades

Each threshold crossing is timestamped and logged with full event description.

Web terminal included

Purchase includes access to the companion web terminal at globalinvesting.github.io — the same analytical framework in a full-page browser interface, with additional modules that use the expanded display environment:

AI Market Narrative — automated macro briefing regenerated at each major session open (Tokyo, London, New York)

— automated macro briefing regenerated at each major session open (Tokyo, London, New York) Real Rate Carry Analysis — OIS benchmark rates adjusted for market-implied inflation expectations; a high nominal carry in an accelerating-inflation economy may produce negative real carry, fundamentally altering the trade thesis

— OIS benchmark rates adjusted for market-implied inflation expectations; a high nominal carry in an accelerating-inflation economy may produce negative real carry, fundamentally altering the trade thesis Full Sovereign Yield Curves — US, DE, GB, JP, AU, CA, NZ with today vs. prior-close comparison and basis point changes per tenor

— US, DE, GB, JP, AU, CA, NZ with today vs. prior-close comparison and basis point changes per tenor COT Positioning Detail — Z-score percentile rankings across a 52-week window, with Leveraged Fund and Asset Manager breakdowns separated; LF and AM positioning frequently diverge at turning points

— Z-score percentile rankings across a 52-week window, with Leveraged Fund and Asset Manager breakdowns separated; LF and AM positioning frequently diverge at turning points Economic Surprises History — full event-by-event BEAT/MISS/IN LINE record for the last 90 days underlying the ESI index

— full event-by-event BEAT/MISS/IN LINE record for the last 90 days underlying the ESI index Derivatives panel — CIP forwards, risk reversal term structure, and DTCC OTC notional flow

The EA license key displayed in the terminal's top bar activates the web terminal for the same account.

Setup — three steps

Step 1: In MT5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors and add raw.githubusercontent.com to the allowed URL list. This single permission enables all external data panels.

Step 2: Attach the EA to any chart. The terminal does not use the chart's symbol or timeframe — any open chart works. The dashboard covers the full chart window.

Step 3 (optional): Adjust inputs for your broker's symbol naming conventions, preferred refresh interval, and historical calculation lookback periods. The A+ / A− buttons in the top bar scale the layout to any monitor resolution.

Further reading

A detailed walkthrough of each panel, the underlying methodology, and captured screenshots from a live session is available in the Global Investing blog on MQL5. The analytical methodology underlying each panel is documented in the Global Investing FX Terminal — Methodology.

Part of the Global Investing suite

Designed to run alongside the Institutional Risk Manager — the execution EA handling ATR-based position sizing, scaled exits, and portfolio exposure — on a second chart window. The Terminal provides analytical context. The Risk Manager handles execution with the same precision.