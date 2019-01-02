TradeKeeper Lite MT5

The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made.

With the utility TradeKeeper Pro, available at this link, you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades and pending orders using different techniques.

Click the minus/plus button in the corner to collapse or expand all data.

The profit calculation takes into account swaps and commissions.


Properties of the TradeKeeper Lite:

Color preset - you can choose among 2 for now.

Fontsize - helps fit the text to your screen resolution.

Corner - choose where to place your data: Left upper chart corner, Left lower chart corner, Right lower chart corner or Right upper chart corner.

Magic - your magic number to keep account of. It is handy if you have several strategies and you want to see the stats for only one of them.

Profit period - how your tachometer calculates profits by default: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days or All I Made.

Profit max - it is used for creating your tachometer. It should be positive.

Profit min - it is used for creating your tachometer. It should be negative.

Profit target - you indicate this in your deposit currency. The TradeKeeper Lite calculates the current profit value as a difference of Equity and Balance. When the target you set is reached, the TradeKeeper Lite notifies you with a sound.


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The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
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Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
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Experts
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Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
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4.33 (9)
Experts
LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
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Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
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Yassou Kalimera
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Yassou Kalimera 2025.01.30 10:31 
 

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