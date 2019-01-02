TradeKeeper Lite MT5

The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made.

TradeKeeper Pro, available at

With the utility, available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades and pending orders using different techniques.

Click the minus/plus button in the corner to collapse or expand all data.

The profit calculation takes into account swaps and commissions.







Properties of the TradeKeeper Lite:



Color preset - you can choose among 2 for now.

Fontsize - helps fit the text to your screen resolution.

Corner - choose where to place your data: Left upper chart corner, Left lower chart corner, Right lower chart corner or Right upper chart corner.



Magic - your magic number to keep account of. It is handy if you have several strategies and you want to see the stats for only one of them.



Profit period - how your tachometer calculates profits by default: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days or All I Made.

Profit max - it is used for creating your tachometer. It should be positive.



Profit min - it is used for creating your tachometer. It should be negative.

Profit target - you indicate this in your deposit currency. The TradeKeeper Lite calculates the current profit value as a difference of Equity and Balance. When the target you set is reached, the TradeKeeper Lite notifies you with a sound.





