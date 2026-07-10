JMM Trade Panel MT5

JMM Trade Panel MT5 is a practical chart-based trading utility for MetaTrader 5. Execute Buy and Sell orders directly from the chart, adjust the displayed lot size quickly, monitor basket performance, and manage trades using configurable Magic Number and symbol-management rules.





Full User Manual: DOWNLOAD





Key Features

On- chart Buy, Sell, and Close All buttons.

Close all trades managed by the EA with one click.

Optional management of all open trades regardless of Magic Number.

Manage only the current chart symbol or scan all symbols on the account.

Manual lot sizing directly from the panel.

Quick lot adjustment buttons: + 0. 01, + 0. 10, + 1. 00, - 0. 01, - 0. 10, and - 1. 00 lots.

Optional automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of account equity and estimated margin.

Buy and Sell basket information displayed separately.

Basket profit shown in account currency and pips.

Overall account- managed profit shown in currency and pips.

Buy and Sell basket breakeven prices.

Separate virtual average Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for Buy and Sell baskets.

Optional automatic basket closure when virtual average TP or SL levels are reached.

Optional automatic averaging entries for Buy baskets, Sell baskets, or both.

Configurable averaging distance, lot multiplier, maximum positions per basket, and cooldown time.

Buy and Sell baskets are managed separately, with their own position counts, latest entries, lot calculations, and averaging progression.

Trade- hours filter based on broker server time.

Optional maximum- spread filter.

Dynamic pip- size handling for Forex, Gold, indices, and other instruments with different digit structures.

Customizable information- panel and trade- panel positions.

Customizable panel colours, button colours, line colours, dimensions, and font size.

Clean dark chart interface designed for fast visual decision- making.

The EA’s virtual basket levels are calculated from the current basket’s weighted average entry price. Buy and Sell baskets are handled independently, allowing each direction to be monitored and managed separately.

Default settings include a 0.01 manual lot, an 8-pip virtual average TP, automatic averaging enabled, a 10-pip averaging step, a 1.50 lot multiplier, a five-position maximum per basket, and virtual average SL closure disabled by default.

This EA is a trading utility and does not provide trading signals or guarantee profitable results. Always test it carefully with your broker, symbol specifications, and risk settings before using it on a live account.