JMM Trade Panel MT5

JMM Trade Panel MT5

JMM Trade Panel MT5 is a practical chart-based trading utility for MetaTrader 5. Execute Buy and Sell orders directly from the chart, adjust the displayed lot size quickly, monitor basket performance, and manage trades using configurable Magic Number and symbol-management rules.


Full User Manual: DOWNLOAD


Key Features

  • On-chart Buy, Sell, and Close All buttons.
  • Close all trades managed by the EA with one click.
  • Optional management of all open trades regardless of Magic Number.
  • Manage only the current chart symbol or scan all symbols on the account.
  • Manual lot sizing directly from the panel.
  • Quick lot adjustment buttons: +0.01, +0.10, +1.00, -0.01, -0.10, and -1.00 lots.
  • Optional automatic lot calculation based on a percentage of account equity and estimated margin.
  • Buy and Sell basket information displayed separately.
  • Basket profit shown in account currency and pips.
  • Overall account-managed profit shown in currency and pips.
  • Buy and Sell basket breakeven prices.
  • Separate virtual average Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for Buy and Sell baskets.
  • Optional automatic basket closure when virtual average TP or SL levels are reached.
  • Optional automatic averaging entries for Buy baskets, Sell baskets, or both.
  • Configurable averaging distance, lot multiplier, maximum positions per basket, and cooldown time.
  • Buy and Sell baskets are managed separately, with their own position counts, latest entries, lot calculations, and averaging progression.
  • Trade-hours filter based on broker server time.
  • Optional maximum-spread filter.
  • Dynamic pip-size handling for Forex, Gold, indices, and other instruments with different digit structures.
  • Customizable information-panel and trade-panel positions.
  • Customizable panel colours, button colours, line colours, dimensions, and font size.
  • Clean dark chart interface designed for fast visual decision-making.

The EA’s virtual basket levels are calculated from the current basket’s weighted average entry price. Buy and Sell baskets are handled independently, allowing each direction to be monitored and managed separately.

Default settings include a 0.01 manual lot, an 8-pip virtual average TP, automatic averaging enabled, a 10-pip averaging step, a 1.50 lot multiplier, a five-position maximum per basket, and virtual average SL closure disabled by default.

This EA is a trading utility and does not provide trading signals or guarantee profitable results. Always test it carefully with your broker, symbol specifications, and risk settings before using it on a live account.

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4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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JMM XauUsd Mt5
Sarah Joyce Walker
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JMM XAUUSD MT5 JMM XAUUSD MT5 is a dual-engine automated trading system developed for XAUUSD. It combines a structured multi-timeframe Core Engine with an independent Fast Engine designed for shorter intraday opportunities. Each engine has its own entry process, position management, lot sizing, magic number and information panel. They can operate together while maintaining clearly separated trade-management logic. User manuals in 11 languages and custom SET files will be provided in the Comments
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