Haven Gold Daily Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor created to trade one of the most popular and understandable strategies in the financial markets: the daily range breakout. It is specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) to leverage its high volatility for profit, while strictly controlling risks and eliminating emotional decisions.

Trading Principle: A Transparent and Proven Strategy

Unlike "black boxes," the logic of Haven Gold Daily Breakout is simple, effective, and completely transparent. The Expert Advisor does not use complex indicators or ambiguous signals. Its operation is based on classic price action analysis.

Identifying the Trading Range: At the beginning of each new trading day, the EA automatically identifies the high and low of the previous day. These levels are known as PDH (Previous Day High) and PDL (Previous Day Low). Awaiting the Breakout: These two levels become the key entry points for the market. The EA patiently waits for the price to confidently break one of these levels, signaling a strong directional impulse. A breakout upward (price settles above the previous day's High) → a BUY trade is opened.

(price settles above the previous day's High) → a trade is opened. A breakout downward (price settles below the previous day's Low) → a SELL trade is opened. Discipline and Control: One Entry Per Day. Immediately after the first breakout and trade opening, the EA stops searching for new signals until the next trading day. This strict filter eliminates chaotic entries and protects your deposit from excessive trading during periods of market uncertainty.

Key Advantages and Features

Transparent Trading Strategy: No more "secret algorithms." You know exactly the principle by which the EA trades, allowing you to trust its decisions.

No more "secret algorithms." You know exactly the principle by which the EA trades, allowing you to trust its decisions. Focus on Gold (XAUUSD): The EA is specifically optimized for trading gold, considering its unique volatility and price action character.

The EA is specifically optimized for trading gold, considering its unique volatility and price action character. Safe Capital Management: Haven Gold Daily Breakout does not use dangerous methods such as martingale, grid trading, or averaging. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss from the moment it is opened.

Haven Gold Daily Breakout does not use dangerous methods such as martingale, grid trading, or averaging. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss from the moment it is opened. Market Adaptability (ATR Stop Loss): Thanks to the ability to use a dynamic Stop Loss based on volatility (ATR), the EA flexibly adapts to current market conditions.

Thanks to the ability to use a dynamic Stop Loss based on volatility (ATR), the EA flexibly adapts to current market conditions. Flexible Risk Settings: You can choose between calculating the lot size as a percentage of the deposit or using a fixed lot for complete control.

You can choose between calculating the lot size as a percentage of the deposit or using a fixed lot for complete control. Advanced Trade Management: The built-in Trailing Stop (Breakeven+) helps protect earned profits and moves the position to breakeven as quickly as possible.

The built-in Trailing Stop (Breakeven+) helps protect earned profits and moves the position to breakeven as quickly as possible. Intuitive Interface: The information panel on the chart displays all key operational parameters of the EA and the account status in real-time.

The information panel on the chart displays all key operational parameters of the EA and the account status in real-time. Push and Telegram Notifications: Get instant notifications about trading operations, as well as weekly and monthly reports.

Strategy Specifics and Risk Management (Must Read!) Warning: The EA's strategy is aimed at achieving a high percentage of profitable trades (win rate), which is achieved by using a relatively large Stop Loss. This means that infrequent losing trades can be significant in size. Please note: Psychological Aspect: If significant single losses are psychologically uncomfortable for you, this Expert Advisor may not be suitable for you.

If significant single losses are psychologically uncomfortable for you, this Expert Advisor may not be suitable for you. Risk Recommendations: Start Small: It is highly recommended to start with minimum risk settings (e.g., a low RiskPercent) on a demo or a small live account. Consider Alternatives: If this approach to risk does not suit you, please review our other products.



Recommendations and Parameters

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: Any, H1 is recommended. The EA's logic is based on D1 and M1 data, so the chart timeframe does not affect its trading decisions.

Any, is recommended. The EA's logic is based on D1 and M1 data, so the chart timeframe does not affect its trading decisions. Minimum Deposit: from 200 USD

Important: Before using on a live account, please thoroughly test the Expert Advisor on a demo account with different settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading in financial markets involves a high level of risk.