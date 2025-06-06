Haven Market Structure PRO - Your Professional Market Analyst Introducing Haven Market Structure PRO – this is not just an indicator, but a complete system for automating the analysis of price movement, based on the key concepts of Price Action and Smart Money. This PRO version was created for traders who want to gain maximum control over the chart and see the full market picture.

Understanding market structure is the foundation of profitable trading. The indicator automatically identifies the most important structural elements, freeing up your time to make well-informed trading decisions.

Key Indicator Signals

BOS (Break of Structure) – occurs when the price breaks a previous high (in an uptrend) or low (in a downtrend). This serves as a confirmation of the current trend's strength .

CHoCH (Change of Character) – happens when the price breaks the structure in the opposite direction (e.g., breaking the last low in an uptrend). This is the first and most important sign of a potential trend change.

What's New and Unique in the PRO Version?

The PRO version includes advanced features that transform the indicator into a comprehensive trading system:

Dynamic Volatility Bands (based on ATR)

They don't just show volatility; they act as dynamic support or resistance. In an uptrend, the lower band (Bull Band) follows the price, and in a downtrend, the upper band (Bear Band) does. This helps you visually manage your position and determine the trend's strength. Automatic Chart Coloring

Forget doubting the current trend! The indicator automatically paints the candles in the color of the active volatility band. Turquoise candles indicate a bullish trend, while red candles indicate a bearish one. You can instantly identify who is dominating the market. Trading Session Visualization

Do you only trade during specific hours? Enable this feature, and the indicator will shade inactive trading hours on the chart. This helps you focus on the most volatile hours and avoid trading in a "thin" market.

All Features of Haven Market Structure PRO:

Automatic identification of swings: Higher Highs (HH), Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL), and Lower Highs (LH).

Clear identification of BOS breakouts and CHoCH changes of character.

Dynamic Volatility Bands (ATR Bands) for trend visualization.

Automatic candle coloring according to the trend direction.

Trading session visualization to focus on key hours.

Flexible breakout setting: by candle body or by its shadow (wick).

Advanced notification system: Alerts (in the terminal) and Push notifications (to your phone), so you never miss a signal.

Fully customizable appearance: colors, sizes, line styles — everything is under your control.

Optimized to work on any currency pair and any timeframe.

The HistoryBars parameter to limit calculations on historical data, which saves PC resources.

Main Settings:

SwingPeriod – sensitivity for detecting extremes. A smaller value = more local swings.

HistoryBars – number of history bars to analyze (0 = all bars).

UseBodyForBreakout – use the candle body (true) or shadow (false) to determine a breakout.

ShowVolatilityBands – enable/disable the display of volatility bands.

ATRLength / VolatilityMultiplier – parameters for calculating the width of the volatility bands.

EnableChartColoring – enable/disable automatic candle coloring.

ShowTradingSession – enable/disable the display of trading sessions and specify their times.

Notification Settings – configure notifications.

Who is this indicator for?

For Price Action traders: automate your analysis and save time.

For followers of Smart Money Concepts (SMC): get clear BOS and CHoCH signals that are fundamental to this strategy.

For beginners: start understanding how the market moves and learn to see the price structure.

For experienced traders: get a powerful assistant that will confirm your ideas and ensure you don't miss an important setup.

Improve the accuracy of your entries and start understanding the market on a deeper level with Haven Market Structure PRO! For any questions or suggestions, please contact me via private message.