Tick Volume Chart MT5

Tick Volume Chart is a unique tool for building charts based on tick volumes in MetaTrader 5.

With Tick Volume Chart, you can create charts where each candle is formed not by time, but by a specified number of ticks. This gives you perfect precision in analyzing market activity, which is unattainable on standard time-based charts. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with the resulting charts is just as convenient as with standard ones.

Unlike standard tools, Tick Volume Chart allows you to analyze the market based on real trading intensity rather than fixed time intervals.

Advantages of Tick Volume Chart

Supports charts with fixed tick volume per bar.

Instant loading of historical data thanks to the built-in tick database.

Data updates in real time, synchronized with the regular chart and without delays .

Ability to create multiple tick volume charts simultaneously.

What is Tick Volume Chart ideally suited for?

Analyzing tick volume accumulation and distribution.

Precise trade entries and exits.

Testing trading strategies based on tick data.

Tick Volume Settings

Default settings include the following values: 50, 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000 ticks.

You can easily customize your own set of tick volumes by specifying values from 10 to 100 000 ticks in ascending order without repetitions.

Additional Free Tools

Quick Trade Manager – a handy trading manager for efficient work on the tick volume chart (displaying trading levels and trading).

Tick History Loader – an essential tool for downloading the complete tick history required to build tick volume charts.

Customizable Parameters

Tick Volumes : specify the desired tick volume values.

History Range : set the history period for building the tick volume chart.

User Interface: adjust the graphical interface according to your preferences.

How to Launch Tick Volume Chart

Open the "Navigator" window. Find Tick Volume Chart and drag it onto any open chart (timeframe does not matter). Select the desired tick volume value by clicking the corresponding button on the control panel.

Tick Volume Chart is a simple, fast, and reliable tool for professional market analysis based on real trading activity!





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