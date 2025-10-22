Haven Range Dynamics

Haven Range Dynamics - Visualize Key Market Levels

Introducing Haven Range Dynamics – an indicator that automatically plots key support and resistance levels on your chart. It defines the trading range over a specified period based on the High and Low, freeing up your time to make well-informed trading decisions.

The tool constructs 8 dynamic levels based on a proven mathematical model. These levels serve as powerful guides for identifying potential reversal, breakout, or consolidation points.

Key Features

  • Automatic Level Grid: The indicator finds the range High and Low and builds a multi-level grid of support and resistance based on them.

  • Visual Customization: Fully customize the colors and styles of the lines for perfect integration with your workspace.

  • Instant Alerts: Receive notifications (Alert, Push, Sound) when any level is breached, so you never miss a trading opportunity.

  • Unique "History Mode": Double-click on any candle to rebuild the levels and see how they looked at that moment in the past. Perfect for backtesting and strategy analysis.

Main Settings

Key settings include InpTotalPeriod (calculation period), InpShift (offset from the edge), and InpHistoryMode (history mode), allowing you to quickly adapt the indicator to any timeframe and trading style.

Who is this indicator for?

The indicator is ideal for beginners learning market structure and for experienced traders looking to automate their analysis and confirm trade setups. It is indispensable for range trading, breakout strategies, or scalping.

With Haven Range Dynamics, your technical analysis will reach a new level. Get a clear view of the market and make more accurate trading decisions! For any questions or suggestions, please contact me via private message.

More from author
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicators
The   Haven FVG   indicator is a market analysis tool that highlights inefficiency areas (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) on the chart, providing traders with key levels for price analysis and decision-making. Other products ->  HERE Main Features: Customizable color settings: Color for Bullish FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Color for Bearish FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Flexible FVG visualization: Maximum number of candles for FVG detection. Additional extension of FVG zones by a specified number of bars. Opt
FREE
Haven Volume Profile
Maksim Tarutin
4.63 (8)
Indicators
Haven Volume Profile is a multifunctional indicator for volume profile analysis that helps identify key price levels based on the distribution of trading volume. It is designed for professional traders who want to better understand the market and identify important entry and exit points for trades. Other Products ->  HERE Main features: Point of Control (POC) calculation - the level of maximum trading activity, which helps identify the most liquid levels Value Area definition (area of increased
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (7)
Indicators
The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
FREE
Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — Your Automatic Market Range Analyst Introducing Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — a powerful tool that takes market analysis to the next level. This indicator automatically identifies key price ranges built on significant pivot points and overlays a detailed Volume Profile along with Fibonacci levels on each one. This allows traders to instantly see where liquidity is concentrated and where true support and resistance levels are located. Other products -> HERE .
Haven Candle Timer Countdown
Maksim Tarutin
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Haven Candle Timer Countdown" indicator is a simple and convenient tool for traders that helps you keep track of the time frames of various time intervals. It displays the current server time and countdowns to the end of candles on three selected time frames simultaneously. This tool is especially useful for traders who need to know exactly how much time remains until the current candle finishes on multiple time frames at once, enabling them to make timely decisions. Using this indicator si
FREE
Haven Bands Reversion
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Bands Reversion – A Professional Indicator for Mean Reversion Trading Introducing Haven Bands Reversion – a powerful and precise tool designed for traders who use mean reversion strategies. Unlike traditional Bollinger Bands, this indicator is based on the Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) , which makes its channels more sensitive to real market activity. Most importantly, the indicator generates non-repainting signals , providing you with reliable entry points. My other products here
Haven Stop Loss Hunter
Maksim Tarutin
4 (2)
Indicators
Haven Stop Loss Hunter Indicator Precise tool for analyzing key levels. Developed for traders seeking a deeper understanding of price dynamics and improvement in their trading decisions. Other products -> HERE Key functions: Helps to quickly find important price extremes. Identification of potential sweep levels Identifies moments when the price attempts to break through a level but fails, signaling a possible reversal or trend continuation. Visual display of critical price points Simplifies
FREE
Haven Fractals
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
This indicator is designed to display fractals on the price chart, helping traders identify important local extremes. Fractals represent special points on the chart that correspond to the classical definition: a local high is formed if the central candlestick is higher than the two adjacent ones on both sides, and a local low is formed if the central candlestick is lower than the two adjacent ones. Other products ->  HERE Main features and benefits : Flexible display — the indicator allows you t
FREE
Haven Average Daily Range
Maksim Tarutin
5 (3)
Indicators
Haven Average Daily Range is a powerful and flexible indicator that calculates and displays the average daily range, providing traders with an indispensable tool for assessing volatility and potential daily price movements. With the latest update, the indicator has become even more functional, adding the ability to analyze historical data directly on the chart! Check out my other products ->  HERE Key Features: Historical ADR Levels: Visualize ADR levels from past days directly on the chart for
FREE
Haven Market Structure PRO
Maksim Tarutin
4 (2)
Indicators
Haven Market Structure PRO - Your Professional Market Analyst Introducing  Haven Market Structure PRO  – this is not just an indicator, but a complete system for automating the analysis of price movement, based on the key concepts of Price Action and Smart Money. This PRO version was created for traders who want to gain maximum control over the chart and see the full market picture. Other products ->  HERE . Understanding market structure is the foundation of profitable trading. The indicator a
Haven Trend Tracker PRO
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Trend Tracker PRO  is a professional indicator for accurately determining the trend in all financial markets. It tracks price movements and helps traders make informed trading decisions based on clear signals. Other products ->  HERE Main features: Clear trend visualization - colored trendline display with an intuitive system: blue for an uptrend, red for a downtrend Clear trading signals - arrows indicate entry points when the trend changes Multi-timeframe analysis - ability to track the
Haven Entry Bands
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven Entry Bands - Your Navigator for Precise Market Entries Introducing Haven Entry Bands – this is not just a set of lines on your chart, but a comprehensive system for identifying trends and finding high-probability entry points. The indicator is based on a combination of smoothed price action and adaptive volatility, allowing it to build dynamic support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci ratios. More products ->  HERE . Stop guessing where to enter the market. Haven Entry Bands automa
Haven CBDR
Maksim Tarutin
5 (1)
Indicators
Haven CBDR is a simple-to-use indicator that displays the ICT "Central Bank Dealers Range" (CBDR) on the chart. The program draws rectangles highlighting the CBDR price range and also shows additional standard deviation lines to assess possible support and resistance levels. The product allows you to configure the CBDR time range, the number of displayed calendar days, the colors and styles of graphic elements, and it automatically adjusts the color scheme depending on the chart theme. Additiona
FREE
Haven Risk Control MT5
Maksim Tarutin
Utilities
Risk Control Advisor "Risk Control" is an advanced position manager for MetaTrader 5 that automates the process of partial position closing based on specified risk parameters and risk-reward ratio (RR). The advisor helps traders effectively manage open positions, minimize risks, and maximize potential profits. Other products -> HERE Key features: - Automatic partial closing of positions based on specified parameters; - Flexible adjustment of risk level and risk-reward ratio (RR); - Intuitive u
FREE
Haven Market Session Time PRO
Maksim Tarutin
5 (2)
Indicators
Haven Market Session Time PRO – your reliable assistant for market session and news analysis. This compact indicator keeps you informed about key trading sessions and important news events directly on the chart. Customize the display of the sessions you need – Asia, London, US, and other regions. The indicator automatically highlights activity periods, showing the start and end times of each session. You'll receive alerts about upcoming high-impact economic calendar events. A convenient panel in
Haven HTF Candle
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven HTF Candle — The Power of the Higher Timeframe on Your Chart Introducing Haven HTF Candle — a powerful tool that displays candles from a higher timeframe (HTF) directly on your main chart. Stop constantly switching between windows and start seeing the true market context, which is the foundation for making well-informed trading decisions. Other products -> HERE . Key Features and the "Power of 3" Concept Analysis based on the "Power of 3" (AMD) concept: The indicator clearly displays the
FREE
Haven RSI Candlestick
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven RSI Candlestick is an innovative technical indicator that transforms the traditional line chart of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into an intuitive candlestick chart format. This tool is designed for traders who rely on technical analysis and aim to interpret market momentum and potential reversal points faster and more deeply. Other products -> HERE . Key Features: RSI Visualization as Candlesticks: The core feature. You can now directly apply Price Action methods and candlestick patte
Haven ZScore Oscillator
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven ZScore Oscillator is a powerful statistical oscillator designed to identify anomalous price deviations from its average value. The indicator doesn't just follow the price, but measures how statistically significant the current price is, allowing for high-precision identification of overbought/oversold zones and potential trend reversal points. This tool will become an indispensable assistant for traders who prefer a data-driven approach and aim to enter the market at moments when the proba
Haven QQE PRO
Maksim Tarutin
Indicators
Haven QQE PRO - Your Visual Guide to Trends on All Timeframes Introducing   Haven QQE PRO   – a practical tool based on the QQE algorithm, created to solve the main task of a trader: to quickly identify the current trend and trade in its direction. The indicator analyzes data from several timeframes at once and clearly shows who is dominating the market — buyers or sellers. Other products ->  HERE . Forget about having to switch between charts. All the information you need to make a decision is
