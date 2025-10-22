Haven Range Dynamics - Visualize Key Market Levels

Introducing Haven Range Dynamics – an indicator that automatically plots key support and resistance levels on your chart. It defines the trading range over a specified period based on the High and Low, freeing up your time to make well-informed trading decisions.

The tool constructs 8 dynamic levels based on a proven mathematical model. These levels serve as powerful guides for identifying potential reversal, breakout, or consolidation points.

Key Features

Automatic Level Grid: The indicator finds the range High and Low and builds a multi-level grid of support and resistance based on them.

Visual Customization: Fully customize the colors and styles of the lines for perfect integration with your workspace.

Instant Alerts: Receive notifications (Alert, Push, Sound) when any level is breached, so you never miss a trading opportunity.

Unique "History Mode": Double-click on any candle to rebuild the levels and see how they looked at that moment in the past. Perfect for backtesting and strategy analysis.

Main Settings

Key settings include InpTotalPeriod (calculation period), InpShift (offset from the edge), and InpHistoryMode (history mode), allowing you to quickly adapt the indicator to any timeframe and trading style.

Who is this indicator for?

The indicator is ideal for beginners learning market structure and for experienced traders looking to automate their analysis and confirm trade setups. It is indispensable for range trading, breakout strategies, or scalping.

With Haven Range Dynamics, your technical analysis will reach a new level. Get a clear view of the market and make more accurate trading decisions! For any questions or suggestions, please contact me via private message.