How to Setup Professional Telegram Notifications in MT5 (Screenshots + News)

User Guide: Haven MT5 to Telegram Professional Telegram Notifier for MetaTrader 5

Haven MT5 to Telegram is a professional tool for sending trade notifications to your Telegram channel or private chat. It supports screenshots, news monitoring, automatic reports, and full message customization.

🚀 Step 1. Terminal Preparation (MANDATORY)

To allow the Expert Advisor to send messages, you must grant the terminal access to Telegram servers.

Open your MT5 terminal. Go to the menu: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab. Check the box Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Click the Add (+) button and enter the following address:

5. Click OK.

⚠️ Warning: Without this step, the EA will log an error, and messages will not be delivered.

🤖 Step 2. Creating a Bot in Telegram

Open Telegram and find the @BotFather bot. Send the /newbot command. Choose a name (e.g., MyTradingBot ) and a username (must end in "bot", e.g., MySuperTrade_bot ). BotFather will provide an API Token (a long string of characters). Copy it — this is the InpBotToken parameter.

How to find your Chat ID?

Find the @userinfobot (or similar) and press Start. It will show your ID. If you want to send messages to a Channel: Add your bot as an administrator to the channel.

Channel IDs usually start with -100... (you can find it by forwarding a message from the channel to the @getidsbot). Enter this ID into the InpChatID parameter in the EA settings.

🎨 Step 3. Message Configuration (Templates)

You can fully customize the look of your notifications. The EA supports HTML formatting and special tags.

📋 List of Available Tags

The EA will automatically replace these words with actual trade data:

Tag Description Example {SYMBOL} Trading pair EURUSD {TYPE} Operation type BUY / SELL {LOT} Lot volume 0.10 {PRICE} Current / closing price 1.0850 {OPEN_PRICE} Opening price 1.0820 {PROFIT} Profit (with currency) +15.50 USD {PIPS} Profit in pips 30 {TIME} Server time 2025.01.12 14:30 {TICKET} Ticket number 12345678 {DURATION} Trade duration 2h 15m {TYPE_ICON} Direction icon 🟢 or 🔴 {STATUS_ICON} Result icon ✅ or ❌





📂 Advanced Configuration (Via Files) — RECOMMENDED!

Editing long text in the narrow MT5 settings field is inconvenient. It is better to use text files.

📍 Where to create files and how to link them? (Important)

The EA works within a special protected folder ("sandbox").

In the terminal, click File → Open Data Folder. Go to the MQL5 folder, then into the Files folder. Create your template files exactly here (Right-click → New → Text Document).

⚠️ Watch the file extension! If file extensions are hidden in your OS, you might accidentally create open.txt.txt . Ensure the filename is exact.

⚙️ Linking the file to the bot settings

Enter the exact filenames into the corresponding fields in the EA settings (under Message Templates):

InpFilePending — pending.txt

InpFileOpen — open.txt

InpFileClose — close.txt

📝 File Content Examples

Copy the text from the blocks below into the respective files (use UTF-8 encoding):

1. File: pending.txt (For pending orders)

⏳ <b>PENDING ORDER</b> 🤖 EA Assistant 📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b> 💠 Type: <b>{TYPE}</b> 💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b> 🎯 Price: {PRICE} ⏱️ Time: {TIME} 🆔 Order #{TICKET}

2. File: open.txt (For market entry)

🆕 <b>MARKET ENTRY</b> 🤖 EA Assistant 📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b> {TYPE_ICON} Type: <b>{TYPE}</b> 💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b> 💰 Open Price: {PRICE} ⏱️ Time: {TIME} 🆔 Ticket #{TICKET}

3. File: close.txt (For trade closing)

{STATUS_ICON} <b>TRADE CLOSED</b> 🤖 EA Assistant 📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b> 💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b> --------------------- 💵 Profit: <b>{PROFIT}</b> 📉 Pips: {PIPS} 💰 Open: {OPEN_PRICE} 🏁 Close: {CLOSE_PRICE} ⏱️ Duration: {DURATION}

💡 Tip: If the InpFile… field is filled with a filename, the bot ignores the text in the InpTpl… field and pulls the template from the file.

📸 Screenshots and Graphics

The EA can send screenshots of trades with drawn levels.

InpUseScreens: Enable sending images.

Enable sending images. InpDrawRR: Draws "Entry", "Stop Loss", and "Take Profit" zones (Green/Red zones) on the closing screenshot.

Draws "Entry", "Stop Loss", and "Take Profit" zones (Green/Red zones) on the closing screenshot. InpWatermarkText: Watermark text (e.g., your channel name).

Watermark text (e.g., your channel name). InpHeight / InpWidth: Image resolution (default is 1920x1080).

💡 Smart System: If a trade occurs on a pair whose chart is not open, the bot will momentarily open a virtual chart, take a screenshot, and close it.

📰 Additional Features

News Monitor: The bot monitors the economic calendar. InpNewsBefore: How many minutes before high-impact news (3 bulls) to send an alert. InpNewsUSD: USD news alerts will always be sent.

The bot monitors the economic calendar. Daily Digest: Daily report. At the specified time ( InpDailyTime ), the bot will send your daily trading statistics.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: The bot says "WebRequest unavailable" in the journal.

A: You skipped Step 1. Add https://api.telegram.org to the terminal settings.

Q: Messages arrive, but emojis show up as question marks ???.

A: When saving the template file (.txt), choose UTF-8 encoding.

Q: The bot takes too long to send screenshots.

A: Try reducing the InpScreenDelay parameter or the image resolution.