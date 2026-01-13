How to Setup Professional Telegram Notifications in MT5 (Screenshots + News)

User Guide: Haven MT5 to Telegram
Professional Telegram Notifier for MetaTrader 5
Product Link: Haven MT5 to Telegram
Haven MT5 to Telegram is a professional tool for sending trade notifications to your Telegram channel or private chat. It supports screenshots, news monitoring, automatic reports, and full message customization.
🚀 Step 1. Terminal Preparation (MANDATORY)
To allow the Expert Advisor to send messages, you must grant the terminal access to Telegram servers.
- Open your MT5 terminal.
- Go to the menu: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab.
- Check the box Allow WebRequest for listed URL.
- Click the Add (+) button and enter the following address:
5. Click OK.
⚠️ Warning: Without this step, the EA will log an error, and messages will not be delivered.
🤖 Step 2. Creating a Bot in Telegram
- Open Telegram and find the @BotFather bot.
- Send the /newbot command.
- Choose a name (e.g., MyTradingBot ) and a username (must end in "bot", e.g., MySuperTrade_bot ).
- BotFather will provide an API Token (a long string of characters). Copy it — this is the InpBotToken parameter.
How to find your Chat ID?
- Find the @userinfobot (or similar) and press Start. It will show your ID.
- If you want to send messages to a Channel:
- Add your bot as an administrator to the channel.
- Channel IDs usually start with -100... (you can find it by forwarding a message from the channel to the @getidsbot).
- Enter this ID into the InpChatID parameter in the EA settings.
🎨 Step 3. Message Configuration (Templates)
You can fully customize the look of your notifications. The EA supports HTML formatting and special tags.
📋 List of Available Tags
The EA will automatically replace these words with actual trade data:
|Tag
|Description
|Example
|{SYMBOL}
|Trading pair
|EURUSD
|{TYPE}
|Operation type
|BUY / SELL
|{LOT}
|Lot volume
|0.10
|{PRICE}
|Current / closing price
|1.0850
|{OPEN_PRICE}
|Opening price
|1.0820
|{PROFIT}
|Profit (with currency)
|+15.50 USD
|{PIPS}
|Profit in pips
|30
|{TIME}
|Server time
|2025.01.12 14:30
|{TICKET}
|Ticket number
|12345678
|{DURATION}
|Trade duration
|2h 15m
|{TYPE_ICON}
|Direction icon
|🟢 or 🔴
|{STATUS_ICON}
|Result icon
|✅ or ❌
📂 Advanced Configuration (Via Files) — RECOMMENDED!
Editing long text in the narrow MT5 settings field is inconvenient. It is better to use text files.
📍 Where to create files and how to link them? (Important)
The EA works within a special protected folder ("sandbox").
- In the terminal, click File → Open Data Folder.
- Go to the MQL5 folder, then into the Files folder.
- Create your template files exactly here (Right-click → New → Text Document).
⚙️ Linking the file to the bot settings
Enter the exact filenames into the corresponding fields in the EA settings (under Message Templates):
- InpFilePending — pending.txt
- InpFileOpen — open.txt
- InpFileClose — close.txt
📝 File Content Examples
Copy the text from the blocks below into the respective files (use UTF-8 encoding):
1. File: pending.txt (For pending orders)
⏳ <b>PENDING ORDER</b> 🤖 EA Assistant 📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b> 💠 Type: <b>{TYPE}</b> 💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b> 🎯 Price: {PRICE} ⏱️ Time: {TIME} 🆔 Order #{TICKET}
2. File: open.txt (For market entry)
🆕 <b>MARKET ENTRY</b> 🤖 EA Assistant 📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b> {TYPE_ICON} Type: <b>{TYPE}</b> 💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b> 💰 Open Price: {PRICE} ⏱️ Time: {TIME} 🆔 Ticket #{TICKET}
3. File: close.txt (For trade closing)
{STATUS_ICON} <b>TRADE CLOSED</b> 🤖 EA Assistant 📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b> 💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b> --------------------- 💵 Profit: <b>{PROFIT}</b> 📉 Pips: {PIPS} 💰 Open: {OPEN_PRICE} 🏁 Close: {CLOSE_PRICE} ⏱️ Duration: {DURATION}
📸 Screenshots and Graphics
The EA can send screenshots of trades with drawn levels.
- InpUseScreens: Enable sending images.
- InpDrawRR: Draws "Entry", "Stop Loss", and "Take Profit" zones (Green/Red zones) on the closing screenshot.
- InpWatermarkText: Watermark text (e.g., your channel name).
- InpHeight / InpWidth: Image resolution (default is 1920x1080).
📰 Additional Features
- News Monitor: The bot monitors the economic calendar.
- InpNewsBefore: How many minutes before high-impact news (3 bulls) to send an alert.
- InpNewsUSD: USD news alerts will always be sent.
- Daily Digest: Daily report. At the specified time ( InpDailyTime ), the bot will send your daily trading statistics.
❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Q: The bot says "WebRequest unavailable" in the journal.
A: You skipped Step 1. Add https://api.telegram.org to the terminal settings.
Q: Messages arrive, but emojis show up as question marks ???.
A: When saving the template file (.txt), choose UTF-8 encoding.
Q: The bot takes too long to send screenshots.
A: Try reducing the InpScreenDelay parameter or the image resolution.