How to Setup Professional Telegram Notifications in MT5 (Screenshots + News)
How to Setup Professional Telegram Notifications in MT5 (Screenshots + News)

13 January 2026, 08:59
Maksim Tarutin
Maksim Tarutin
User Guide: Haven MT5 to Telegram

Professional Telegram Notifier for MetaTrader 5

Product Link: Haven MT5 to Telegram

Haven MT5 to Telegram is a professional tool for sending trade notifications to your Telegram channel or private chat. It supports screenshots, news monitoring, automatic reports, and full message customization.

🚀 Step 1. Terminal Preparation (MANDATORY)

To allow the Expert Advisor to send messages, you must grant the terminal access to Telegram servers.

  1. Open your MT5 terminal.
  2. Go to the menu: Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab.
  3. Check the box Allow WebRequest for listed URL.
  4. Click the Add (+) button and enter the following address:

5. Click OK.

⚠️ Warning: Without this step, the EA will log an error, and messages will not be delivered.

🤖 Step 2. Creating a Bot in Telegram

  1. Open Telegram and find the @BotFather bot.
  2. Send the /newbot command.
  3. Choose a name (e.g., MyTradingBot ) and a username (must end in "bot", e.g., MySuperTrade_bot ).
  4. BotFather will provide an API Token (a long string of characters). Copy it — this is the InpBotToken parameter.

How to find your Chat ID?

  1. Find the @userinfobot (or similar) and press Start. It will show your ID.
  2. If you want to send messages to a Channel:
    • Add your bot as an administrator to the channel.
    • Channel IDs usually start with -100... (you can find it by forwarding a message from the channel to the @getidsbot).
  3. Enter this ID into the InpChatID parameter in the EA settings.

🎨 Step 3. Message Configuration (Templates)

You can fully customize the look of your notifications. The EA supports HTML formatting and special tags.

📋 List of Available Tags

The EA will automatically replace these words with actual trade data:

Tag Description Example
{SYMBOL} Trading pair EURUSD
{TYPE} Operation type BUY / SELL
{LOT} Lot volume 0.10
{PRICE} Current / closing price 1.0850
{OPEN_PRICE} Opening price 1.0820
{PROFIT} Profit (with currency) +15.50 USD
{PIPS} Profit in pips 30
{TIME} Server time 2025.01.12 14:30
{TICKET} Ticket number 12345678
{DURATION} Trade duration 2h 15m
{TYPE_ICON} Direction icon 🟢 or 🔴
{STATUS_ICON} Result icon ✅ or ❌


📂 Advanced Configuration (Via Files) — RECOMMENDED!

Editing long text in the narrow MT5 settings field is inconvenient. It is better to use text files.

📍 Where to create files and how to link them? (Important)

The EA works within a special protected folder ("sandbox").

  1. In the terminal, click File → Open Data Folder.
  2. Go to the MQL5 folder, then into the Files folder.
  3. Create your template files exactly here (Right-click → New → Text Document).
⚠️ Watch the file extension! If file extensions are hidden in your OS, you might accidentally create open.txt.txt . Ensure the filename is exact.

⚙️ Linking the file to the bot settings

Enter the exact filenames into the corresponding fields in the EA settings (under Message Templates):

  • InpFilePending — pending.txt
  • InpFileOpen — open.txt
  • InpFileClose — close.txt

📝 File Content Examples

Copy the text from the blocks below into the respective files (use UTF-8 encoding):

1. File: pending.txt (For pending orders)

⏳ <b>PENDING ORDER</b>
🤖 EA Assistant

📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b>
💠 Type: <b>{TYPE}</b>
💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b>

🎯 Price: {PRICE}
⏱️ Time: {TIME}
🆔 Order #{TICKET}

2. File: open.txt (For market entry)

🆕 <b>MARKET ENTRY</b>
🤖 EA Assistant

📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b>
{TYPE_ICON} Type: <b>{TYPE}</b>
💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b>

💰 Open Price: {PRICE}
⏱️ Time: {TIME}
🆔 Ticket #{TICKET}

3. File: close.txt (For trade closing)

{STATUS_ICON} <b>TRADE CLOSED</b>
🤖 EA Assistant

📊 Symbol: <b>{SYMBOL}</b>
💼 Volume: <b>{LOT} lot</b>
---------------------
💵 Profit: <b>{PROFIT}</b>
📉 Pips: {PIPS}

💰 Open: {OPEN_PRICE}
🏁 Close: {CLOSE_PRICE}
⏱️ Duration: {DURATION}
💡 Tip: If the InpFile… field is filled with a filename, the bot ignores the text in the InpTpl… field and pulls the template from the file.

📸 Screenshots and Graphics

The EA can send screenshots of trades with drawn levels.

  • InpUseScreens: Enable sending images.
  • InpDrawRR: Draws "Entry", "Stop Loss", and "Take Profit" zones (Green/Red zones) on the closing screenshot.
  • InpWatermarkText: Watermark text (e.g., your channel name).
  • InpHeight / InpWidth: Image resolution (default is 1920x1080).
💡 Smart System: If a trade occurs on a pair whose chart is not open, the bot will momentarily open a virtual chart, take a screenshot, and close it.

📰 Additional Features

  • News Monitor: The bot monitors the economic calendar.
    • InpNewsBefore: How many minutes before high-impact news (3 bulls) to send an alert.
    • InpNewsUSD: USD news alerts will always be sent.
  • Daily Digest: Daily report. At the specified time ( InpDailyTime ), the bot will send your daily trading statistics.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: The bot says "WebRequest unavailable" in the journal.
A: You skipped Step 1. Add https://api.telegram.org to the terminal settings.

Q: Messages arrive, but emojis show up as question marks ???.
A: When saving the template file (.txt), choose UTF-8 encoding.

Q: The bot takes too long to send screenshots.
A: Try reducing the InpScreenDelay parameter or the image resolution.

Files:
pending.txt  1 kb
open.txt  1 kb
close.txt  1 kb
