Supply and demand detector

Supply & Demand Zone Detector

Professional Zone-Based Trading Detector

The Supply & Demand Zone Detector is an advanced technical analysis tool that automatically identifies and plots key supply and demand zones on your charts. Based on institutional trading concepts, this indicator helps traders identify high-probability reversal areas where price is likely to react.

Key Features:

Automatic Zone Detection : Sophisticated algorithm scans price action to identify significant supply and demand zones based on swing highs and lows

Dynamic Zone Management : Automatically removes broken zones and merges similar zones to keep your chart clean and relevant

Zone Strength Analysis : Calculates zone strength based on touch count, recency, and proximity to current price

Visual Zone Plotting : Clear color-coded rectangles (green for demand, red for supply) with strength labels

Trading Signals : Built-in buy/sell signals when price approaches key zones with customizable tolerance

Multi-Timeframe Support : Works on all timeframes and symbols with customizable lookback periods

Risk Management Tools: Includes zone-based stop loss calculations for proper trade positioning

How It Works:

The indicator analyzes historical price data to identify areas where strong buying (demand) or selling (supply) pressure has previously occurred. These zones act as potential support and resistance levels where price is likely to reverse or consolidate.

Practical Applications:

Identify high-probability entry points near demand zones for long positions

Locate optimal short entry areas near supply zones

Set logical stop loss levels below demand zones or above supply zones

Understand market structure and key price levels

Combine with your existing trading strategy for confirmation

Customizable Parameters:

Lookback period for historical analysis

Minimum touch points for zone validation

Zone strength threshold filtering

Visual display settings and colors

Signal tolerance levels

This professional trading tool eliminates the guesswork from supply and demand trading, providing clear visual levels and actionable signals to enhance your trading decisions.