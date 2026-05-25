Seconds Scalper Pro creates real-time 1 to 60 second charts in MetaTrader 5 — with a complete trading panel built INSIDE the same tool. One product. The chart you analyze is the chart you trade from.

Most seconds-chart tools give you only the chart. To actually place an order you have to install a SECOND separate utility, bolt it on, and switch between windows. Seconds Scalper Pro doesn't work that way. The seconds chart and the full trade panel are the same product — nothing to add, nothing extra to buy.

WHY THIS TOOL

Trading under one minute in MetaTrader 5 has never been simple. The platform only shows minute and hour charts, and most second-based tools do not let you trade directly from that chart. Seconds Scalper Pro puts the real-tick seconds chart and a movable trading panel together, so you see the market and execute in the exact same place, with precision and zero delay.

This is not an indicator that predicts price. This is not a signal system that promises profits. It is a visualization and execution tool for traders who need to see and trade the market under one minute.

EVERYTHING IN ONE TOOL — nothing sold separately

Real-tick candles built directly from your broker's tick stream — no delay, no lag.

built directly from your broker's tick stream — no delay, no lag. Full trade panel integrated in the same chart. No second utility to install.

in the same chart. No second utility to install. Movable panel — grab the header and drop it anywhere on the chart.

— grab the header and drop it anywhere on the chart. The chart is born with history — candles are preloaded from the broker's tick data, so you never open an empty chart.

— candles are preloaded from the broker's tick data, so you never open an empty chart. Drag Entry / SL / TP lines to modify your live orders, with price, points and money labels that follow the movement.

to modify your live orders, with price, points and money labels that follow the movement. Pending orders with one click on the chart — pick the entry price visually; Buy Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Stop / Sell Limit detected automatically.

on the chart — pick the entry price visually; Buy Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Stop / Sell Limit detected automatically. Live spread traffic light, candle countdown and floating P/L built into the panel.

built into the panel. KEEP multi-window mode — several seconds charts open at once (1s, 5s, 30s, 60s), all updating live, for multi-timeframe analysis.

— several seconds charts open at once (1s, 5s, 30s, 60s), all updating live, for multi-timeframe analysis. Mass SL/TP update and mass pending cancellation with one click; bulk actions touch only this tool's trades.

and with one click; bulk actions touch only this tool's trades. Automatic dark/light theme detection for maximum readability.

IDEAL FOR

Gold scalping (XAUUSD) and high-frequency trading.

Forex scalping on major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).

Stock indices scalping (US30, NAS100, SP500, DAX).

Precise entries and exits on short-term operations.

Multi-timeframe analysis with KEEP mode.

BEFORE YOU BUY — COMMON QUESTIONS

Can I really trade from the seconds chart? Yes. Market orders, pending-by-click and drag-to-modify SL/TP are built in. You do NOT need a second tool.

Yes. Market orders, pending-by-click and drag-to-modify SL/TP are built in. You do NOT need a second tool. Why does the demo show nothing? MetaTrader 5 does not allow custom symbols inside the Strategy Tester, so the Market demo cannot display a live seconds chart — this is an MT5 platform limit that affects every seconds / renko / tick product. To try the real thing, use it on a live or demo account (free version available — ask in the comments).

MetaTrader 5 does not allow custom symbols inside the Strategy Tester, so the Market demo cannot display a live seconds chart — this is an MT5 platform limit that affects every seconds / renko / tick product. To try the real thing, use it on a live or demo account (free version available — ask in the comments). Will it lag or freeze? Candles are built tick by tick and every open window stays alive; the panel and lines keep updating without freezing.

Candles are built tick by tick and every open window stays alive; the panel and lines keep updating without freezing. Which symbols work? Any symbol your broker streams ticks for — Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, crypto.

Any symbol your broker streams ticks for — Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, crypto. Is it safe? No DLLs, no external libraries, no account or time restrictions. Bulk actions only touch this tool's own trades by default.

HOW TO START

Open the Navigator in MetaTrader 5. Drag Seconds Scalper Pro onto the chart of the symbol you want. Pick a timeframe with the on-chart buttons and trade directly from the integrated panel.

MAIN PARAMETERS

Default lot, SL and TP in points; customizable seconds buttons; bullish/bearish colors; trend-shift alerts (sound, popup, mobile push); automatic candle shift to keep the panel visible. No DLLs, no external libraries, no restrictions.

Seconds Scalper Pro is one of the very few tools in the MQL5 Market that combines a real-time seconds chart and a full trading panel inside a single product — at the most accessible price in its category. Simple, fast and reliable for professional trading on ultra-short timeframes.

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