Seconds Scalper Pro

Seconds Scalper Pro creates real-time 1 to 60 second charts in MetaTrader 5 — with a complete trading panel built INSIDE the same tool. One product. The chart you analyze is the chart you trade from.

Most seconds-chart tools give you only the chart. To actually place an order you have to install a SECOND separate utility, bolt it on, and switch between windows. Seconds Scalper Pro doesn't work that way. The seconds chart and the full trade panel are the same product — nothing to add, nothing extra to buy.

WHY THIS TOOL

Trading under one minute in MetaTrader 5 has never been simple. The platform only shows minute and hour charts, and most second-based tools do not let you trade directly from that chart. Seconds Scalper Pro puts the real-tick seconds chart and a movable trading panel together, so you see the market and execute in the exact same place, with precision and zero delay.

This is not an indicator that predicts price. This is not a signal system that promises profits. It is a visualization and execution tool for traders who need to see and trade the market under one minute.

EVERYTHING IN ONE TOOL — nothing sold separately

  • Real-tick candles built directly from your broker's tick stream — no delay, no lag.
  • Full trade panel integrated in the same chart. No second utility to install.
  • Movable panel — grab the header and drop it anywhere on the chart.
  • The chart is born with history — candles are preloaded from the broker's tick data, so you never open an empty chart.
  • Drag Entry / SL / TP lines to modify your live orders, with price, points and money labels that follow the movement.
  • Pending orders with one click on the chart — pick the entry price visually; Buy Stop / Buy Limit / Sell Stop / Sell Limit detected automatically.
  • Live spread traffic light, candle countdown and floating P/L built into the panel.
  • KEEP multi-window mode — several seconds charts open at once (1s, 5s, 30s, 60s), all updating live, for multi-timeframe analysis.
  • Mass SL/TP update and mass pending cancellation with one click; bulk actions touch only this tool's trades.
  • Automatic dark/light theme detection for maximum readability.

IDEAL FOR

  • Gold scalping (XAUUSD) and high-frequency trading.
  • Forex scalping on major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY).
  • Stock indices scalping (US30, NAS100, SP500, DAX).
  • Precise entries and exits on short-term operations.
  • Multi-timeframe analysis with KEEP mode.

BEFORE YOU BUY — COMMON QUESTIONS

  • Can I really trade from the seconds chart? Yes. Market orders, pending-by-click and drag-to-modify SL/TP are built in. You do NOT need a second tool.
  • Why does the demo show nothing? MetaTrader 5 does not allow custom symbols inside the Strategy Tester, so the Market demo cannot display a live seconds chart — this is an MT5 platform limit that affects every seconds / renko / tick product. To try the real thing, use it on a live or demo account (free version available — ask in the comments).
  • Will it lag or freeze? Candles are built tick by tick and every open window stays alive; the panel and lines keep updating without freezing.
  • Which symbols work? Any symbol your broker streams ticks for — Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, indices, crypto.
  • Is it safe? No DLLs, no external libraries, no account or time restrictions. Bulk actions only touch this tool's own trades by default.

HOW TO START

  1. Open the Navigator in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Drag Seconds Scalper Pro onto the chart of the symbol you want.
  3. Pick a timeframe with the on-chart buttons and trade directly from the integrated panel.

MAIN PARAMETERS

Default lot, SL and TP in points; customizable seconds buttons; bullish/bearish colors; trend-shift alerts (sound, popup, mobile push); automatic candle shift to keep the panel visible. No DLLs, no external libraries, no restrictions.

Seconds Scalper Pro is one of the very few tools in the MQL5 Market that combines a real-time seconds chart and a full trading panel inside a single product — at the most accessible price in its category. Simple, fast and reliable for professional trading on ultra-short timeframes.

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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Trade Copier Ultimate
Janitha Sandaruwan Amaradasa Wickramasingha Arachchilage
5 (4)
Utilities
Trade Copier Ultimate - Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier Trade Copier Ultimate automatically copies Telegram trading signals into MetaTrader 5. The EA can read signal messages, detect the symbol, order type, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit levels and selected update commands, then execute or manage the trade in MT5 using your lot and risk settings. It is more than a basic Telegram to MT5 copier. TCU also supports Bot API and user-account Bridge workflows, Discord signal routing, local MT5 to MT
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Quick Position Closer
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
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Utilities
Let's be honest first. In trading, the first thing you need is risk management . Not a magic indicator. Not an AI system. Not a holy-grail EA. Just risk management — the boring discipline that keeps you alive long enough to actually learn how to trade. Most traders blow accounts not because their strategy failed, but because risk wasn't enforced at the moment it mattered . Quick Position Closer is a tool. One-click manual control when you need it, automated Account Guardian protection when you'r
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