Delta Volume histogram

3.67

The "Delta Volume histogram" Expert Advisor plots histograms of "Delta volume", "Real volume", "Buy volume", "Sell volume", "Tick volume".
EA version:

  • Has a built-in «Pending orders indicator". The indicator is designed for analysis of pending orders in the market, available in "MarketBook".
  • Displays the Volume profile levels (VAH VAL from 60% to 85%).
  • Built-in side histogram.

This is a powerful tool for analyzing trade volumes. The chart is plotted based on tick data.
Depending on the broker, select the type of ticks in the settings. For real (exchange) volumes, select 'Tick type - Trade' in the EA settings.

Note: the EA fully works only in the markets with real (exchange) volumes.

The histogram is plotted in any timeframe, both monthly and five-minute ranges.
Recalculation of volumes and redrawing of the current histogram once per second.
The EA is controlled using hot keys. The hot keys can be reassigned.


Input parameters

In default:

  • "Key 1: launch/delete tick volume histogram"
  • "Key 2: launch/delete real volume histogram"
  • "Key 3: launch/delete sell volume histogram"
  • "Key 4: launch/delete buy volume histogram"
  • "Key 5: launch/delete delta histogram"
  • "Key Q: launch/delete info label"
  • "Key A: launch/delete panel settings
  • "Key S: launch/delete pending orders indicator
  • "Key Z: launch/delete Histogram"
  • "Key D: delete info label"


Panel Settings

The panel settings are displayed on the screen. The default key is A: launch/delete Input menu.

  • Period - session period from M3 to MN
  • Sessions count - the number of sessions from 1 to 200
  • Sessions color - color of the session
  • Tick volume color - base color of Tick Volume
  • Real volume color - base color of Real Volume
  • Sell volume color - base color of Sell Volume
  • Buy volume color - base color of Buy Volume
  • Delta - color - color of negative delta
  • Delta + color - color of positive delta
  • Max level color - color of the maximum level
  • Below level color - color of levels below the maximum but above the specified in percentage
  • Level percentage - percentage of the given level from 50% to 90%
  • Label:
    • Label color - color of the information table
    • Label alpha - transparency of the information table
    • Label width - width of the information table
    • Text color - text color of the information table
  • Side histogram:
    • Volume type - Real volume, Delta, Sell volume, Buy volume, Tick volume
    • Period - Current day, Last day, Current week, Last week, Current month, Last month, Start & End positions
    • Histogram side - Right side, Left side
  • Properties...:
    • Lines width - line width
    • Display values - display the volume values
    • Display orders - display the pending orders on the panel
    • Display in background - display in the background
    • Tick types - type of ticks. For real (exchange) volumes, select 'Tick type - Trade' in the EA settings.
    • Volume profile mode - Real volume mode, Tick volume mode, Not display. Default - Real volume mode
    • Volume profile percent - 60% to 85%. Default - 70%
    • Volume profile color - color of VAH VAL levels
    • Reset - restore the default parameters


Reviews 4
bluestar1
69
bluestar1 2020.08.11 17:07 
 

Really like this indicator. Let's me know who is buying and who is selling. Powerful!!

Leonardo Moreira
98
Leonardo Moreira 2020.04.29 19:20 
 

The indicator has helped me a lot. Lina thanks for being attentive and for helping with our trade.

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Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Utilities
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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Super ATR
Lina Staseliene
Utilities
Super ATR is a powerful tool for analyzing the ATR (Average True Range) levels. The intuitive interface allows you to easily monitor all the main ranges of volatility. Key Features Plots the daily АТR areas on the chart. Plots the weekly АТR areas on the chart. Plots the monthly АТR areas on the chart. Displays a panel with the current values of the main volatility ranges (M5,H1,D1,W1,MN) on the chart. The areas and values in the table change their color when the ATR level is reached. Draws the
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bluestar1
69
bluestar1 2020.08.11 17:07 
 

Really like this indicator. Let's me know who is buying and who is selling. Powerful!!

Leonardo Moreira
98
Leonardo Moreira 2020.04.29 19:20 
 

The indicator has helped me a lot. Lina thanks for being attentive and for helping with our trade.

[Deleted] 2019.08.10 12:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jaya thilaka
275
jaya thilaka 2019.06.02 19:22 
 

hellow guys,,this indicator not working 28pair,,,this;s work majors pair only..dont;s waste your time....very bad indicator,,,indicator ower dont;s tell it main instructions..my money is waste

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