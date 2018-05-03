The "Delta Volume histogram" Expert Advisor plots histograms of "Delta volume", "Real volume", "Buy volume", "Sell volume", "Tick volume".

EA version:

Has a built-in «Pending orders indicator". The indicator is designed for analysis of pending orders in the market, available in "MarketBook".

Displays the Volume profile levels (VAH VAL from 60% to 85%).

Built-in side histogram.

This is a powerful tool for analyzing trade volumes. The chart is plotted based on tick data.

Depending on the broker, select the type of ticks in the settings. For real (exchange) volumes, select 'Tick type - Trade' in the EA settings.

Note: the EA fully works only in the markets with real (exchange) volumes.

The histogram is plotted in any timeframe, both monthly and five-minute ranges.

Recalculation of volumes and redrawing of the current histogram once per second.

The EA is controlled using hot keys. The hot keys can be reassigned.





Input parameters

In default:

" Key 1 : launch/delete tick volume histogram"

: launch/delete tick volume histogram" " Key 2 : launch/delete real volume histogram"

: launch/delete real volume histogram" " Key 3 : launch/delete sell volume histogram"

: launch/delete sell volume histogram" " Key 4 : launch/delete buy volume histogram"

: launch/delete buy volume histogram" " Key 5 : launch/delete delta histogram"

: launch/delete delta histogram" " Key Q : launch/delete info label"

: launch/delete info label" " Key A : launch/delete panel settings

: launch/delete panel settings " Key S : launch/delete pending orders indicator

: launch/delete pending orders indicator " Key Z : launch/delete Histogram"

: launch/delete Histogram" "Key D: delete info label"





Panel Settings

The panel settings are displayed on the screen. The default key is A: launch/delete Input menu.

Period - session period from M3 to MN

Sessions count - the number of sessions from 1 to 200

Sessions color - color of the session

Tick volume color - base color of Tick Volume

Real volume color - base color of Real Volume

Sell volume color - base color of Sell Volume

Buy volume color - base color of Buy Volume

Delta - color - color of negative delta

Delta + color - color of positive delta

Max level color - color of the maximum level

Below level color - color of levels below the maximum but above the specified in percentage

Level percentage - percentage of the given level from 50% to 90%

Label:

Label color - color of the information table



Label alpha - transparency of the information table



Label width - width of the information table



Text color - text color of the information table

Side histogram:

Volume type - Real volume, Delta, Sell volume, Buy volume, Tick volume



Period - Current day, Last day, Current week, Last week, Current month, Last month, Start & End positions



Histogram side - Right side, Left side

Properties...:

Lines width - line width



Display values - display the volume values



Display orders - display the pending orders on the panel



Display in background - display in the background



Tick types - type of ticks. For real (exchange) volumes, select 'Tick type - Trade' in the EA settings.



Volume profile mode - Real volume mode, Tick volume mode, Not display. Default - Real volume mode



Volume profile percent - 60% to 85%. Default - 70%



Volume profile color - color of VAH VAL levels



Reset - restore the default parameters



