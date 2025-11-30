Adaptive Pulse Pro
- Experts
Roman Lomaev
Version: 2.2
Updated: 30 November 2025
- Activations: 5
Your Path to Sustainable Trading in Financial Markets
🚀 Revolutionary Assistant for the Modern Trader
AutoAdapt Pro is an advanced trading algorithm that adapts, learns, and constantly improves with you! Created for those who value innovation, stability, and maximum performance in trading.
💡 Key Advantages
🧠 Self-Learning Mechanism
-
Automatic optimization of StopLoss, TrailingStop, MinPriceShot, and other parameters
-
Regular testing on historical data to find effective combinations
-
Adaptation to market conditions without your involvement
⚡ Real-Time Price Analysis
-
Analysis of price movement in real time
-
Opening trades based on relevant data
-
Lightning-fast reaction thanks to work with tick data
-
Important: Does not use lagging indicators!
🔬 Precision Self-Optimization
-
Optimization on tick data for maximum tuning accuracy
-
Instant adaptation to market micro-changes
-
Guarantee of precise calibration of parameters for current conditions
🛡️ Intelligent Money Management
-
Lot calculation based on a percentage of deposit risk
-
Drawdown protection through dynamic volume management
-
Maximum spread limitation
⚠️ Safety First: The Advisor does NOT use Martingale, grid strategies, or averaging of positions!
⚙️ Main Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|MaxOrdersCount
|Maximum number of open orders (1)
|RiskPercent
|Risk percentage of deposit for lot calculation
|FixedLotSize
|Fixed lot size
|UseAutoLot
|Automatic lot calculation based on risk
|MagicNumber
|Unique advisor number
|Slippage
|Allowable slippage
🔧 Self-Optimization Parameters
|Parameter
|Purpose
|OptimizationPeriod
|Optimization period (in bars)
|OptimizationFrequency
|Frequency of checking the need for optimization
|OptimizationThreshold
|Optimization trigger threshold (5%)
|Min/Max StopLoss
|Range of StopLoss values
|Min/Max TrailingStop
|Range of TrailingStop values
💰 Recommended Conditions
Recommended deposit: from $100
Optimal balance between efficiency and risk management
🔄 Principle of Operation
-
Primary optimization upon startup
-
Constant monitoring in every tick
-
Auto-optimization when performance deteriorates by 5%+
-
Testing parameter combinations on historical data
-
Selecting optimal parameters for current conditions
📊 Trading Signals
-
📈 Buy when the price rises
-
📉 Sell when the price falls
-
⏱️ Observance of the minimum price change ( MinPriceShot )
-
⚖️ Accounting for price change over time ( CSeconds )
📈 Statistics and Monitoring
The advisor displays key metrics in real time:
-
⏰ Advisor running time
-
📊 Current spread
-
💰 Profit for the day/total
-
🏦 Account balance
-
⚙️ Optimized parameters
🎯 Recommended Settings
Currency Pairs: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD
Timeframe: M1
👥 Who Is AutoAdapt Pro For?
🎓 For Beginners
-
Simple settings
-
Automatic optimization
-
Protection from errors
💼 For Experienced Traders
-
Powerful configuration tools
-
In-depth analytics
-
Configuration flexibility
📊 For Investors
-
Passive income
-
Reliability and stability
-
Minimal involvement
✅ Why Choose AutoAdapt Pro?
|Advantage
|Result
|Adaptability
|Adapts to any market conditions
|Professionalism
|Accuracy and quality of every trade
|Convenience
|Saves time on settings
|Transparency
|Full control over processes
|Efficiency
|Stable results in an unstable market
🛡️ Safety Guarantees
-
✅ Each trade is opened and closed independently
-
✅ Proven money management methods
-
✅ Optimized risk minimization parameters
-
✅ Protection from unwanted trades
-
✅ Sufficient funds check
🏆 Start Trading the Future Today!
AutoAdapt Pro is your reliable partner on the path to success in the world of finance. Entrust capital management to a cutting-edge algorithm that works while you rest.
Recommended start: from $100
💫 Choose innovation. Choose stability. Choose the future.
Your self-optimizing advisor is ready to start working right now! 🚀
Note: Trading in financial markets involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future results.