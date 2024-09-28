Binary Crater is a powerful and versatile MetaTrader 4 indicator designed specifically for binary options trading. It works effectively on any time frame and with any currency pair, making it an extremely flexible tool for traders.





Key Features:





Trend Analysis: The indicator automatically detects the current trend in the market, which helps traders enter trades in the direction of the trend, thereby increasing the likelihood of a successful trade.





Signal Output: The indicator outputs buffer arrows indicating a possible trade entry. An up arrow indicates a buy signal, a down arrow indicates a sell signal.





1 Candle Expiry: This indicator is ideal for short-term trading, as its signals can be used for a single candle expiration.





Versatility: The indicator can be applied to any time frame and any currency pair, making it useful for traders with different strategies and preferences.





Ease of Use: The indicator is easy to install and use, making it accessible to traders of all levels.





Please remember that despite all the advantages, binary options trading is always associated with risks. Make sure you fully understand these risks before you start trading.





Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A