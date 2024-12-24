Binary SS
- Indicators
- Roman Lomaev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Binary SS is a tool for binary options trading that:
- Works on any timeframe.
- Supports any currency pair.
- Generates trend-based signals with high accuracy.
How does it work?
- Signal for the next candle appears as an arrow on the chart (before the current candle closes):
- 🔵 Blue arrow — buy signal.
- 🔴 Red arrow — sell signal.
- Default expiration is 1 candle, adjustable from 1 to 4 candles in the settings.
Installation:
- Download the "MQL5" folder:
👉 Download here.
- Place it in your terminal's directory.
- Watch the video guide:
🎥 Installation tutorial.
Additional Feature:
For pop-up notifications, use this add-on indicator:
🛠 Download add-on.