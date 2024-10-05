Binary HalfTrend 6
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Binary HalfTrend 6 is a powerful trend indicator designed for binary options trading, providing accurate buy and sell signals. The expiration time is only 1 candle, you can trade on any timeframe. The Binary HalfTrend 6 indicator analyzes market trends and generates reliable signals in the form of arrows on the chart for profitable trades. Before using it in live trading, I recommend testing it on a demo account to choose the most profitable currency pairs for work.
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A
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