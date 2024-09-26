Binary Scalper 7

Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A


 Binary Scalper 7 is a powerful tool designed to identify and predict the next candle, allowing traders to make informed decisions when trading binary options. This indicator works on any time frame and with any expiration, making it a versatile and reliable tool for traders of all levels.


How it works:

The indicator uses a combination of advanced algorithms and technical indicators to determine the direction of the next candle. It analyzes the market trend and provides traders with accurate buy or sell signals.

Main features:

Works on any time frame (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, etc.)
Works with any expiration period (30 seconds, 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, etc.)
Determines the direction of the candle with high accuracy
Produces clear signals to buy and sell

Can be used with any asset (Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.)
Easy to use and interpret

How to use:

Apply the indicator to the chart
Wait for the buy or sell arrow to appear
Enter the trade in the direction of the signal
Set the expiration time according to your trading strategy

Advantages:

Shows statistics of the passability of the current asset
High accuracy in determining the direction of the candle
Works on any time frame and with any expiration
Easy to use and interpret
Can be used with any asset
Gives clear signals to buy and sell
Has buffer arrows, which allows you to bind an adviser to automatically open trades in the mt4 terminal based on indicator signals (I can provide it to you)

Note:

This indicator is not a guarantee of profit and should be used in conjunction with proper risk management. It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a real account.

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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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